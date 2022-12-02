ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cmac.tv

12 Days of Giving: Habitat for Humanity

DescriptionWorrying about rats biting you while you sleep in your home is not what anyone would call living the American Dream. Unfortunately, that scenario is something Matthew Grundy finds all too prevalent in the Fresno community. Websitehttps://gvwire.com/2018/12/14/habitat-for-humanity-puts-affordable-housing-within-reach/. Length0:01:35. CategoryCommunity. Airing. Monday, December 5 - 6:57am on CMAC 1. Wednesday, December...
KMJ

Candy Cane Lane Open Nightly in Clovis through Christmas

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — For nearly 20 years, Candy Cane Lane lights up voluntarily by about 100 homeowners who enjoy seeing the smiling faces of people passing by their homes. A festive Clovis neighborhood has built up a reputation that attracts thousands of visitors during the month of December.
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford Chamber dinner, tree auction raises money for care organizations

The holiday light of charity shone bright at the Hanford Civic Auditorium on Thursday night during the Hanford Chamber of Commerce Christmas Charity Dinner. The annual event featured the auctioning off of 10 trees from local charities and 42 gift baskets, along with a sit down dinner. The auction raised...
kingsriverlife.com

Fresno Bully Rescue: Checkers & Sy

Fresno Bully Rescue shares their animal rescue adventures with us every other month. You can find more of their columns here and on KRL News & Reviews. What exactly is a Pitbull? The fact is that there is no such thing as a “full-blooded” Pitbull. The majority of dogs labeled as Pitbulls are mixed breed dogs, however they are labeled a Pitbull due to a few of the following characteristics. A large broad head, eyes that set low on the skull and well apart, short hair, muscular build, and some physical traits commonly found in bully types such as a Bulldog or an American Pitbull Terrier.
GV Wire

Clovis Children’s Electric Christmas Parade Kicks off Holiday Festivities

Throughout December, parades, Christmas shows, and lights take over downtowns, pubs, and street corners and bring holiday cheer to communities across the Central Valley. On Saturday, Clovis returns the Children’s Electric Christmas Parade for its 34th year hosted by the Old Town Kiwanis Club. The parade features floats with...
thesungazette.com

Visalia ranked second worst air quality in state

VISALIA – Soot pollution loomed over the heads of Tulare County residents this year, earning the city the title as second most polluted city out of 202 metropolitan areas in the state. Visalia has been ranked as the second most polluted city in the entire state for year-round particle...
clovisroundup.com

Survivors to share stories for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Clovis, CA – On Thursday, December 7, 2022, the Clovis Veterans Memorial District and Veterans Service Organizations will be presenting Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Pearl Harbor survivors will share their harrowing stories at a ceremony to commemorate the December 7, 1941, attack and honor the 2,403 service members and civilians who were lost. Special recognition will be given for veterans to honor their service and for those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County Fire Station 5 a hot spot for reasonably priced Christmas trees

Kings County Fire Station No. 5 in Armona is once again the site of a forest of Christmas trees, including Douglas and noble firs and others ranging in size from three to seven feet tall. Starting in the 1950s with firefighters managing the tree farm and continuing today with volunteers,...
yourcentralvalley.com

Authorities search for missing 86-year-old Fresno man

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The family of missing 86-year-old Ulysses Carr continues to hope for the best as search and rescue teams expanded their search in southwest Fresno Saturday. Eight days after Carr went missing his son, Eric Carr, is staying strong. “I have that time where I...

