Fig Garden Village gets in the holiday spirit with Christmas Carolers
Some Christmas Carolers were spotted out in Northwest Fresno and they say it's important to share the joy this holiday season.
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
Fresno's Christmas Tree Lane brings holiday cheer for 100th year
Christmas Tree Lane is back for the 100th year on Van Ness Avenue.
Candy Cane Lane brings holiday cheer to Clovis
Visitors braved Thursday's wet weather to head out to Clovis for opening night of Candy Cane Lane.
Dozens of drones to put on "Holi-Drone Christmas Show" in Clovis
A special show will soon light up the night with dancing drones. The "Holi-Drone Christmas Show" is in the Valley for the first time.
cmac.tv
12 Days of Giving: Habitat for Humanity
DescriptionWorrying about rats biting you while you sleep in your home is not what anyone would call living the American Dream. Unfortunately, that scenario is something Matthew Grundy finds all too prevalent in the Fresno community. Websitehttps://gvwire.com/2018/12/14/habitat-for-humanity-puts-affordable-housing-within-reach/. Length0:01:35. CategoryCommunity. Airing. Monday, December 5 - 6:57am on CMAC 1. Wednesday, December...
clovisroundup.com
Small Town Feeling at Small Business Saturday Exemplifies “The Clovis Way of Life”
Small Business Saturday brought big crowds to Old Town Clovis this year, with some shops saying that business was better than in previous years. “It was our biggest small business Saturday in thirty-six years,” said Marty Watt, owner of 4th Street Antiques. Newer businesses got a taste of what...
KMJ
Candy Cane Lane Open Nightly in Clovis through Christmas
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — For nearly 20 years, Candy Cane Lane lights up voluntarily by about 100 homeowners who enjoy seeing the smiling faces of people passing by their homes. A festive Clovis neighborhood has built up a reputation that attracts thousands of visitors during the month of December.
Fresno organ donor to be honored during 2023 Rose Parade
A Fresno organ donor was recognized as one of 44 honorees to be featured in the 2023 Donate Life Rose Parade Float.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Chamber dinner, tree auction raises money for care organizations
The holiday light of charity shone bright at the Hanford Civic Auditorium on Thursday night during the Hanford Chamber of Commerce Christmas Charity Dinner. The annual event featured the auctioning off of 10 trees from local charities and 42 gift baskets, along with a sit down dinner. The auction raised...
kingsriverlife.com
Fresno Bully Rescue: Checkers & Sy
Fresno Bully Rescue shares their animal rescue adventures with us every other month. You can find more of their columns here and on KRL News & Reviews. What exactly is a Pitbull? The fact is that there is no such thing as a “full-blooded” Pitbull. The majority of dogs labeled as Pitbulls are mixed breed dogs, however they are labeled a Pitbull due to a few of the following characteristics. A large broad head, eyes that set low on the skull and well apart, short hair, muscular build, and some physical traits commonly found in bully types such as a Bulldog or an American Pitbull Terrier.
GV Wire
Clovis Children’s Electric Christmas Parade Kicks off Holiday Festivities
Throughout December, parades, Christmas shows, and lights take over downtowns, pubs, and street corners and bring holiday cheer to communities across the Central Valley. On Saturday, Clovis returns the Children’s Electric Christmas Parade for its 34th year hosted by the Old Town Kiwanis Club. The parade features floats with...
Chowchilla Police foil the plans of the Grinch, make arrest
Chowchilla police say the Grinch was not able to foil the Christmas parade plans because the Grinch is in custody this morning.
thesungazette.com
Visalia ranked second worst air quality in state
VISALIA – Soot pollution loomed over the heads of Tulare County residents this year, earning the city the title as second most polluted city out of 202 metropolitan areas in the state. Visalia has been ranked as the second most polluted city in the entire state for year-round particle...
Spooky Footage of Walking Pants Spurred the Legend of the Fresno Nightcrawler
In 2007, a family in Fresno, California, heard their dogs barking night after night and decided to install a security camera outside, to capture images of the possible human or animal intruder that was spooking the dogs.
Fresno law enforcement responds to spike in DUIs ahead of holiday season
On Thanksgiving weekend alone, officials say 1,016 DUI drivers were arrested across the state.
clovisroundup.com
Survivors to share stories for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Clovis, CA – On Thursday, December 7, 2022, the Clovis Veterans Memorial District and Veterans Service Organizations will be presenting Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Pearl Harbor survivors will share their harrowing stories at a ceremony to commemorate the December 7, 1941, attack and honor the 2,403 service members and civilians who were lost. Special recognition will be given for veterans to honor their service and for those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County Fire Station 5 a hot spot for reasonably priced Christmas trees
Kings County Fire Station No. 5 in Armona is once again the site of a forest of Christmas trees, including Douglas and noble firs and others ranging in size from three to seven feet tall. Starting in the 1950s with firefighters managing the tree farm and continuing today with volunteers,...
AOL Corp
See how much real estate prices increased in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County the week of Nov. 20
The median price per square foot for a home in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County increased in the past week to $234. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County was $208. In the last week, a 2,341-square-foot home on West...
yourcentralvalley.com
Authorities search for missing 86-year-old Fresno man
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The family of missing 86-year-old Ulysses Carr continues to hope for the best as search and rescue teams expanded their search in southwest Fresno Saturday. Eight days after Carr went missing his son, Eric Carr, is staying strong. “I have that time where I...
