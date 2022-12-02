Read full article on original website
Related
Griffith Park Pony Rides to shut down
The attraction has been popular with families but has also been the subject of criticism from animal-rights activists.
KTLA.com
Griffith Park pony rides to cease operations, owner says
An iconic attraction at Griffith Park will be shuttering for good by the end of the year. The Griffith Park Pony Rides, which have been in operation for more than 70 years, will be closing permanently on Dec. 21, owner Steve Weeks announced Sunday. Weeks made the announcement on Facebook...
Bakersfield Channel
Los Angeles City Council votes to ban oil and gas drilling
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously on Friday to ban drilling of new oil and gas wells and phase out existing ones over the next 20 years. The vote comes after more than a decade of complaints from city residents that pollution drifting from wells was affecting their health.
luxury-houses.net
Star Resort, A World Class Mega Mansion in Los Angeles with A Kobe Bryant Legacy Basketball Court Back on the Market for $43 Million
1047 N Bundy Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 1047 N Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, California called “Star Resort” is an incredibly stunning resort-style mega mansion with 30,000 SF of outdoor spaces, a Kobe Bryant Legacy basketball court, spectacular Getty Museum views, and perfect amenities include an expansive automobile gallery on the lower level featuring an impressive posh lounge that can be turned into a private club. This Home in Los Angeles offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 16,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1047 N Bundy Drive, please contact Dan Malka (Phone: 310-623-1310) & Yohann Bensimon (Phone: 310-923-1550) at Keller Williams Hollywood Hills for full support and perfect service.
Malibu West couple wins important case against City of Malibu
Beginning in 2016, new California laws have made it easier for residents to build an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), also called a “granny flat,” on their property — a self-contained living unit averaging 750 square feet. The state hoped ADUs would help alleviate housing shortages and high housing prices, providing places to live for family members, students, in-home health care providers, the disabled, and others at below-market prices within existing neighborhoods.
CicLAvia returns to South Los Angeles; more than 7 miles of streets shut down to motorized vehicles
More than seven miles of streets in South Los Angeles are closed to vehicles for the year's final CicLAvia event.
getnews.info
Local Records Office Exposes Signs Homebuyers Might Have Purchased a Cheap Flip House
The SoCal company “Local Records Office” reveals how home flippers are buying cheap homes across California to do quick fixes and flip them for serious cash. The Local Records Office advises homebuyers to avoid these types of houses since it will cost buyers a lot more in the end.
An LA couple renovated an old bungalow and built a lifestyle brand in the process. They just sold their Instagram-famous house for $1 million — check it out.
In true LA style, Laura Genevieve didn't just rebuild a house. She built a lifestyle brand, and a 44,000-strong Instagram following along the way.
texasbreaking.com
Los Angeles Faces “Flood of Evictions” as Pandemic Tenant Protection Expire
According to researchers’ assumptions based on county Superior Court documents, over 30,000 families could risk eviction in Los Angeles County by the end of the year. This is because tenant safeguards that have kept families sheltered during the pandemic are slated to expire on December 31. In the nation’s...
New L.A. County Data Shows That Homeless ‘Sweeps’ Rarely Lead To Permanent Housing
“Sweeps,” or sanitation cleanings, as they’re sometimes called, are supposed to keep our city sidewalks clean and help move people living on the streets indoors. But according to new data obtained by L.A. TACO from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), the lead agency responsible for homeless housing and services in the city, few unhoused people have been sheltered as a result of outreach associated with the encampment clearings seen regularly across the city (also known as “CARE cleanings”).
2urbangirls.com
Dem club keeps up pressure for LA councilman to resign
LOS ANGELES – The morning after a leaked audio recording of three LA City Council members ignited a citywide furor in October, the Black Los Angeles Young Democrats (BLAYD) were at City Hall leading a protest, wearing some freshly-made gear. In one of the most controversial outtakes of her...
kalkinemedia.com
Election 2022 Los Angeles Sheriff
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna is sworn in by the Honorable Samantha Jersey, Presiding Judge-elect of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, far left, in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Luna takes charge after the turbulent single term of former Sheriff Alex Villanueva, whose tenure was marked by clashes with members of the LA County Board of Supervisors and allegations that he downplayed accusations that gang-like groups of deputies ran amok within the agency. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Southern California Roads To Drive Before You Die (Part 1)
If you've got the impression that the only good roads to drive in Southern California are the canyon roads around the Angeles forest near Los Angeles, there's a good reason for that. They are excellent roads, and LA has a huge car culture. But, most influentially, LA is home to many major automotive publications, has the most automotive content creators and journalists, and they have access to the largest press loan car fleets. It makes absolute sense for LA-based content creators and journalists to hit roads like the Angeles Crest Highway for videos and photos. Add to that the events brands put on often come to California in the winter months as the weather is generally still good, and you now know why you know some of those roads - even if you've never been to California.
CBS News
Karen Bass opens online job portal for her mayoral administration
Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass launched an online hiring portal Saturday for people interested in serving in her new administration. The portal is open to candidates from Los Angeles and across the country. "Dear Angelenos, If you have the skills, determination, experience and commitment our city needs to house people...
This Lincoln Heights Band Rides Around On A Bike Serenading Los Angeles With Cumbias Pesadas
It’s a bright Sunday morning and people from all over Los Angeles are gathering for a seven-mile bike ride that goes through Mariachi Plaza, Chinatown, the Sixth Street Bridge, Grand Park, and Echo Park. Leading the sea of riders on a makeshift, bicycle-mounted stage is Poco Pocho, the band serenading the streets of Los Angeles with their cumbias pesadas.
Headlines: Neurologist Discusses How Psychedlics Can Repair Brain Damage; $5,000 Offered for Reward of Lost Dog in East L.A.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —East Los Angeles: A $5,000 reward is being offered in East L.A. for the return of a “famous” French...
Indoor masking could return to LA County next week, but not in Long Beach, officials say
Both the county and city are seeing a surge in cases, which are underreported, but Long Beach officials said the next step will be only to highly recommend masking indoors, rather than mandate it. The post Indoor masking could return to LA County next week, but not in Long Beach, officials say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
The Best Hot Chocolate, Champurrado, and Seasonal Warm Drinks in Los Angeles
Cobija—blanket—weather has officially started in Los Angeles and everyone is looking to warm up one way or another. Some warm up by picking up some of their favorite tamales, which serve as a great on-the-go meal and double as hand warmers for those working early in the mornings or late at night. And others are looking for a sweet hot drink that will heat things up with one sip. Drinks like champurrado, atole, and of course, chocolate are not only tasty, warm, and thick, but for many, they are a taste of home.
Average LA County Gas Price Drops To Lowest Amount Since Feb. 25
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the 24th consecutive day, decreasing 2.6 cents to $4.862, its lowest amount since Feb. 25.
LA County homes in majority Black or Latino communities twice as likely to be under-appraised
Experts say the inequities are "robbing" families of wealth and stress the importance of raising awareness about the problems in the appraisal industry.
LATACO
Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT
L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.https://www.lataco.com
Comments / 0