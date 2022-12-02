ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UPS truck catches fire, dangles from bridge

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BS3LQ_0jVU1bce00

HAMMOND, Ind. — A driver escaped with minor injuries after his truck crashed off a bridge in Indiana and was left upside down and hanging over a river.

Photos from the Indiana State Police show the dramatic scene as the UPS truck’s charred trailer stood upright between two overpasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BwNN1_0jVU1bce00

In a news release, the Indiana State Police said its preliminary investigation showed the UPS tractor-trailer was traveling west on Interstate 90 when the vehicle veered from the left lane and struck the center median. The force of the crash sent the truck over the wall and into the Calumet River below.

State police described the truck as remaining “perpendicular, hanging off the bridge in between the east and westbound lanes.” The crash also caused the truck to burst into flames.

Rescuers raced to find the driver, who got himself out of the truck to safety and was found clinging to a concrete bridge pillar.

Crews brought in a crane to help remove the truck from the bridge. When the crane brought the trailer up, the cab detached and fell back into the water, WLS reported.

In a statement to WBBM, UPS said, “We are thankful our driver is safe and that no other vehicles were involved. We are working with responding authorities on this continuing investigation.”

State police said the truck’s trailer was empty at the time of the crash.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

‘He was very proud of himself’: Cat finds alligator head in Wisconsin lake

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — “Look what the cat dragged in” took on new meaning for a woman in Wisconsin when her cat dragged a severed alligator head out of a lake. Wendy Wiesehuegel told WISN that she thought she had seen an alligator on Lake Keesus, but didn’t think about it again until she saw her 2-year-old cat, named Burnt Toast, dragging something up from the lake.
Action News Jax

Warm week ahead in NE Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Morning fog gives way to cloudy conditions and mild temperatures in the low 70s today. Action News Jax Meteorologist Corey Simma is tracking an above average week of weather, and it will be dry throughout. Today will actually be the coolest day of the week. The...
Action News Jax

40% chance that Central Atlantic system could develop into subtropical cyclone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s a 40% chance that a system in the Central Atlantic could develop into a subtropical cyclone. The National Hurricane Center said right now, it is a large area of low pressure that is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Action News Jax

Florida sues realty company and reality-star founder for ‘swindling’ homeowners across U.S.

The promise of quick cash has landed thousands of unsuspecting homeowners across the country with 40-year liens attached to their homes or lawsuits demanding thousands of dollars, in what Florida’s attorney general now calls a deceptive scheme to swindle customers out of their home equity. Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit Tuesday against MV Realty, a Florida-based company that was the subject of a national collaborative investigation by eight local television news stations in November.
Action News Jax

Farm Share distributes to those in need

LAKE CITY, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
Action News Jax

Unmarked graves, an 'ugly history': W.Va. weighs mine safety

HAVACO, W.Va. — (AP) — Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas. The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a...
Action News Jax

GM venture to invest additional $275M at Tennessee plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution announced Friday that it will invest an additional $275 million to expand a Tennessee battery cell factory for electric vehicles. Officials with the companies had already pledged to spend...
Action News Jax

California lawmakers to meet, eye big oil's high gas prices

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Furious about oil companies' supersized profits after a summer of record-high gas prices, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday will formally start his campaign to punish big producers by asking the Legislature to fine them and give the money back to drivers. State...
Action News Jax

COVID-19 cases spike all across Florida after Thanksgiving holiday

The Florida Department of Health reported 18,761 new cases in the past week following the recent Thanksgiving holiday. The highest percent spike has been reported here in Northeast Florida. Both St. Johns and Nassau Counties have two of the highest new positivity rates in the state of Florida. The numbers...
Action News Jax

Iowa caucuses, built on myth, lose place at head of the line

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The Hy-Vee Hall ballroom in Des Moines erupted in cheers in 2008 when the youthful Illinois senator hinted at the improbable possibility of the feat ahead: “Our time for change has come!”. That Iowa, an overwhelmingly white state, would propel Barack...
Action News Jax

Warnock, Walker: Starkly different choices for Black voters

ATLANTA — (AP) — Raphael Warnock is the first Black U.S. senator from Georgia, having broken the color barrier for one of the original 13 states with a special election victory in January 2021, almost 245 years after the nation's founding. Now he hopes to add another distinction...

Comments / 0

Community Policy