LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Enjoy the dry moments while they last because several rounds of rain will be moving in soon. The first trace of showers will find us later today. These chances will not be significant or widespread. Most of you will see scattered showers develop by this afternoon and through the evening hours. You shouldn’t expect any of these to be on the heavy side. Most of that will show up once we get to the middle of the week.

6 HOURS AGO