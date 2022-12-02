Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soaking rains will move in this week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Enjoy the dry moments while they last because several rounds of rain will be moving in soon. The first trace of showers will find us later today. These chances will not be significant or widespread. Most of you will see scattered showers develop by this afternoon and through the evening hours. You shouldn’t expect any of these to be on the heavy side. Most of that will show up once we get to the middle of the week.
fox56news.com
David Aldrich’s forecast: Clouds to sun on Sunday, cold start, chilly finish
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – With clouds to sun on Sunday, expect a cold start with lows in the mid-20s and a chilly finish with highs in the mid-40s. Rain will make around toward central, eastern, and southeastern Kentucky later Monday afternoon from the West. Next week, showers will...
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking multiple waves of rain next week. The best chances, for showers and storms, arrive on Thursday. Some of you could get 2-4+ inches of rain by late week. Highs warm to the 60s by Wednesday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK.
WKYT 27
7 animals killed in overnight Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are investigating a fire that killed at least six cats and a dog. The fire started just after midnight at a home on Hi Crest Drive, in the Bryan Station area. Three people who were inside managed to get out safely. Crews were able...
WKYT 27
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sponsored) - Kentucky Utilities wants to help shine some light during the holiday season. Each night during WKYT News at 10:00 and 11:00 WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey will feature a viewer’s home decorated for the holiday. You can submit pictures of your home below.
WKYT 27
Changes coming to downtown Lexington parking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether you’re in Lexington to go to work, catch a game at Rupp or enjoy a night out, get ready to pay a little more for parking. If you’re a customer of Lex Park, you likely received a letter from them recently. It’s to let you know that on the first of the new year, a sales tax will be applied to all of their parking services throughout the city.
WKYT 27
Lexington ‘Christmas house’ shines bright this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The house of light on a hill cannot be hidden. Driving down Chinoe Road., how could you not at least slow down and look or stop at address 1008? The energy draws you in. The bearer of this light is homeowner Ron Tuner, a man of...
WKYT 27
Lexington hosts annual Christmas parade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Christmas parade started at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, but Patricia Bengie came early. Bengie was one of the first people to claim their seats. “We wanted a front-row seat on the street,” said Bengie. Bengie’s daughter Annabella is in the Bourbon County High...
WKYT 27
UK Football to face Iowa in Music City Bowl
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky football team (7-5) has received a bowl bid: they will face Iowa (7-5) in the Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The game is set for a noon eastern kickoff. UK beat the Hawkeyes in the...
Just In: Kentucky's Bowl Destination Revealed
The 2022 football season did not go as many expected for the Kentucky Wildcats, but Mark Stoops has produced another winning season in Lexington, and the Cats will have a chance to improve their stock heading into a pivotal off-season. The 7-5 Wildcats are set to to head to the Music City ...
WKYT 27
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/4: Nicholasville Mayor-elect Alex Carter; Ky. Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Nicholasville Mayor-elect Alex Carter and Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass. Nicholasville is the historic county seat of Jessamine County and has been growing fast in recent decades. The town was named after...
WKYT 27
Home damaged after driver crashes vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department and Lexington Police are investigating a vehicle crash that damaged a home Sunday evening. According to LFD, a driver traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of their vehicle and went through two yards along Russell Cave Road. They clipped one parked vehicle, flipped and landed on top of another vehicle and caused significant damage to a family home.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate early morning shooting on Russell Cave Rd.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in Lexington early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Russell Cave Road at around 3:00 AM. When they arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The shooting...
WKYT 27
Appreciation luncheon held for Estill County firefighters
Ravenna, Ky. (WKYT) - In Estill County, the community is giving back to those who put their life on the line for them last month. Two wildfires broke out in the county, creating a scare for many families. Fires swept through the mountainside, burning hundreds of acres over the course...
WKYT 27
Friday night high school basketball highlights
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first week of the boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons are underway. Here are the highlights from Friday’s games, including:. Boys - Campbell Co. at George Rogers Clark; Western Hills at Henry Clay; Highlands at Tates Creek; Letcher Central at Frederick Douglass. Girls...
fox56news.com
Boyle County completes 4A championship three-peat feat
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Boyle County has done it again for the third season in a row. The Rebels defeated Corbin 32-26 at Kroger Field on Friday to win their third straight 4A state championship, and 11th in program history. It’s the second time in the Rebels (13-2)...
aseaofblue.com
Monday Headlines: Where Kentucky Stands in New CBB Rankings
Kentucky is currently the No. 19 in the current AP Top 25 Poll and coming off a so-so win over Michigan on Sunday. The Wolverines aren’t ranked and have’t defeated anyone notable yet this season, but they did take No. 3 Virginia down to the wire earlier last week. Other SEC teams inside the Top 25 are Arkansas (No. 11), Alabama (No. 11), Tennessee (No. 13) and Auburn (No. 15).
WKYT 27
Azhani Tealer’s 13 kills make Friday a Sweet 16 night in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The 12th-seeded Kentucky Volleyball team used 13 kills from Azhani Tealer and 13 digs from Eleanor Beavin to become the first team in the nation to book its spot into the NCAA Volleyball Tournament’s Sweet 16 with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-21) sweep of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers inside Memorial Coliseum on Friday evening.
Lexington’s ‘Inflatables House’ has electrified crowds for two decades
In the light of day, the yard at 200 Toronto Road looks like it was hit by a tornado, with plastic and fabric, stakes and wires scattered all about. But with the press of just a few buttons, homeowner Johnny Richie makes that yard come to life.
