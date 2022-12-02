Magic And Cavs Injury Reports

The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio.

UPDATE: Mo Bamba has been ruled out, while, Kevin Love and Lamar Stevens have been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris, Jonathan Issac, Chuma Okeke and Jalen Suggs have all been ruled out for the Magic.

Mo Bamba is questionable.

As for the Cavs, Dylan Windler, Jarrett Allen, Ricky Rubio and Isaiah Mobley have been ruled out.

Kevin Love is questionable, while Lamar Stevens is probable.

The Magic enter the night with the worst record in the NBA.

They are 5-17 in their first 22 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.

In addition, they are in the middle of a six-game losing streak and have gone 2-8 in their last ten games.

On the road, they are 1-9 in the ten games they have played away from Orlando, Florida.

As for the Cavs, they are 14-8 in their first 22 games, which has them as the third seed in the east.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and a very impressive 9-1 in the ten games they have hosted at home in Ohio.

This will be their fourth straight game playing without Allen, who was an All-Star last season and is averaging 13.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest in 17 games (on 58.8% shooting from the field).

While the Cavs have missed the postseason every year since 2018, that drought appears likely to change this season.