ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Huskers stun No. 7 Creighton for first win in Omaha since 2004

OMAHA– The players in this game were just toddlers playing ball on a Playskool hoop when last it happened. And no one was expecting it to be any different today than it had been. Well, we shouldn't say no one. They expected it. Nebraska took down No. 7-ranked Creighton...
247Sports

Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard commits to walk on at Nebraska

Nebraska picked up the first preferred walk-on commitment of the Matt Rhule era on Saturday, gaining a pledge from Elkhorn South’s Cole Ballard, one of the most productive players in Class A this season. Ballard announced his decision on social media, capping a stellar senior season that saw the...
3 News Now

Taking Down The Terps! Nebraska women's basketball upsets #20 Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (KMTV) — The Nebraska women's basketball team upset 20th ranked Maryland on Sunday afternoon in College Park, 90-67. It's the Huskers' first ever win over the Terrapins in 16 tries. Jaz Shelley scored a game-high 29 points to lead NU.
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska volleyball in rush to max out new lineup in hopes of reaching Final Four

One of John Cook’s favorite locker room speeches occurs when only four teams in college volleyball are still practicing for the NCAA Tournament, and Nebraska is one of them. When it’s just 16 teams still left it’s pretty good, too. “It’s a big deal,” the Nebraska coach...
1011now.com

Nebraska to face Oregon in NCAA Regional on Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT in an NCAA regional semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Thursday’s match will be televised nationally on ESPNU and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app....
knopnews2.com

Huskers visit No. 7 Creighton on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Coming off a strong performance against Boston College, the Nebraska men’s basketball team heads to Omaha Sunday afternoon for the annual matchup with the seventh-ranked Creighton Bluejays. Tipoff from the CHI Health Center in Omaha is slated for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on FS1 and on the Huskers Radio Network.
3 News Now

Creighton men's soccer advances to College Cup after knocking off Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (KMTV) — The Creighton men's soccer team is headed to the NCAA College Cup for the 6th time in program history after knocking off #4 Duke Saturday in Durham, 3-2. It's the Jays' first trip to the national semifinals in ten years. CU will now face #3 Syracuse next Friday in Cary, North Carolina starting at 5 p.m. Central on ESPNU.
AllHuskers

Husker Hour: Rhule Impressions, Volleyball Advances, Nebraska Wins

Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster break down the Nebraska volleyball NCAA Tournament win, give their impressions of the first week of the Matt Rhule era, and discuss a couple Nebrasketball wins ahead of a date at Creighton. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz,...
247Sports

Omarion Miller decommits from Nebraska

Nebraska wide receiver commitment Omarion Miller announced Friday afternoon that he would be opening his recruitment. Miller, who was recruited by former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph, announced his decision on social media on Friday. “In light of the many changes at the University of Nebraska, I have decided...
FanSided

Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Transfers galore, volleyball wins again, more

Now that Matt Rhule has taken over the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there has been a bit of upheaval. Tha was to be expected when there was any new coach at all. The fact that a few players have decided to transfer was to be expected. However, the fact that they are coming in waves has some Nebraska football fans nervous.
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portal

Jaeden Gould during a game for Bergen CatholicPhoto by(Brian Dohn/247Sports) There was more news for Nebraska football on Friday evening, as several players entered the transfer portal. Safety Jaeden Gould, kicker Chase Contreraz, and wide receiver Kamonte Grimes all entered the transfer portal, per Steve Marik of InsideNebraska.
ClutchPoints

3 moves Matt Rhule must make to get Nebraska football back on track

New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has quite a bit of work to do. It has been decades since Nebraska was the standard that college football teams were measured against. The days when Tom Osborne would trot out a team that was bigger, faster and meaner than the opposition are long past, and the one-sided beatings that team would deliver are a distant memory.
The Spun

Colorado's AD Had Message About Nebraska Fans Today

Colorado stole some headlines this weekend by hiring Deion Sanders to be its new head football coach. Plucking Sanders from Jackson State could be a coup for the Buffaloes, who desperately need to inject life into the program. Sanders is already working the recruiting trail for his new team, and it's paying immediate dividends.
News Channel Nebraska

Firefighters responds to fire in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 47th St. and Cleveland Ave. on Sunday. According to LFR, an electric furnace in the attic of one of the apartments malfunctioned, catching fire at around 10:43 p.m. Members of the apartment complex evacuated the building...
Salina Post

Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy