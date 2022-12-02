ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ballston Spa’s Hides-Franklin Spring: Some History

Some mineral springs quickly failed, others were opened to the public, and still others were bottled and sold around the country. Perhaps the most successful bottling operation involved the Hides-Franklin Spring. This business is probably one of the few in the country to be founded by a spirit. A Ballston Spa blacksmith and member of the Spiritualist Society named Samuel Hides purchased a farm on Malta Avenue between Hyde Boulevard and Columbia Avenue.
96.9 WOUR

This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round

One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
WNYT

Magic of Christmas coming to Albany

The magic of Christmas is also coming to Albany Sunday afternoon. The Albany symphony is hosting a performance at the Palace Theater, that Santa himself is expected to turn up for. It starts at 3 p.m. There will be carols, and a sleigh full of performers. For tickets, we’ve set...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Let the Excite-MINT Begin at Stewart’s Shops

UPSTATE NEW YORK — Just in time for the holiday season, Stewart’s Shops limited-edition Peppermint Stick Ice Cream is back. This peppermint flavored ice cream with red and green mints is now available in half gallons at all Stewart’s Shops. And the true sign that the holidays...
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George Music Festival hitting ‘turning point’

In 2022, the Lake George Music Festival held its 12th season of classical music across a week. Every year, the festival welcomes classical musicians to stay a while in the area, and play their hearts out for an audience that's always ready for more. Now, looking ahead to 2023, the festival is primed to get bigger and better than ever.
WNYT

Watervliet lights block party returns

A block party in Watervliet is also sprucing up some old holiday traditions this weekend. Part of Eighth Avenue turned into candy cane lane Saturday, bringing out all kinds of festive decorations. Neighbors wanted to bring back an old tradition of lighting up all the houses, so they threw a...
Q 105.7

Wild Moose Seen Less Than a Mile From “Moose on the Loose” Deli

For a long time, there were few moose sightings in Upstate NY. It wasn't until the 1980's that they made their return to the region. As of 2018, an estimated 600 - 700 moose live in the Adirondacks, according to the New York State DEC (Petrequin, News 10). Typically found in forestry, it's no surprise one was spotted in Warren County this week, but the name of a shop nearby is freakishly on the nose...
NEWS10 ABC

‘Unique Coqui Brews’ whips up coquito lattes for Christmas

Yakira Rodriguez proudly coined her coffee business as the "home of the coquito latte." Unique Coqui Brews is a mobile coffee shop with a primary location on Hamburg Street in Schenectady. Their specialty holiday is available through catering, delivery, and in-person sales.
metro-magazine.com

Trailways of New York Evicted by Greyhound

Trailways of New York and Peter Pan Bus Lines announced they are leaving the Albany, N.Y., bus terminal after 25 years there, according to Trailways' news release. The move took place on Dec. 1, with the first departures leaving their new temporary home on the same day. Trailways of New...
94.3 Lite FM

This Upstate New York Airport Was Deemed USA’s “Most Stressful”

It's one of the most stressful times of year for many reasons, but one being that many are doing a lot of traveling during the upcoming holiday season. Crowded airport terminals, long lines at security, delays and cancellations are coming. Wouldn't it be nice to know what airports you should AVOID during this busy time of year?

