Read full article on original website
Related
newyorkalmanack.com
Ballston Spa’s Hides-Franklin Spring: Some History
Some mineral springs quickly failed, others were opened to the public, and still others were bottled and sold around the country. Perhaps the most successful bottling operation involved the Hides-Franklin Spring. This business is probably one of the few in the country to be founded by a spirit. A Ballston Spa blacksmith and member of the Spiritualist Society named Samuel Hides purchased a farm on Malta Avenue between Hyde Boulevard and Columbia Avenue.
Want to Own the ‘Cheers’ Bar? Your Big Chance in the Capital Region is Here!
For 11 seasons and 275 episodes, everybody knew the name of the hit sitcom, Cheers. Though it went off-the-air in 1993, nearly 30 years ago, the Cheers brand is still easily recognizable. A numbers of bars around the country have borrowed the name and logo to help develop their businesses, and an establishment in Johnstown, New York did exactly that.
This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round
One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Dec. 2-4
The weekend is almost here! From "The Wizard of Oz" to model trains to a multitude of holiday events, there are quite a few things happening on December 2, 3, and 4.
Collar City Mushrooms brings mushroom magic with Troy farm
Avery Stempel is the Founder and Primary Pleurotus of Collar City Mushrooms. The Troy-based location serves as an indoor urban vertical mushroom farm, production facility, mycological education center, and community gathering space.
WNYT
Magic of Christmas coming to Albany
The magic of Christmas is also coming to Albany Sunday afternoon. The Albany symphony is hosting a performance at the Palace Theater, that Santa himself is expected to turn up for. It starts at 3 p.m. There will be carols, and a sleigh full of performers. For tickets, we’ve set...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York State
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, New York has some pretty amazing comfort food restaurants and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Hattie's in Saratoga Springs. Keep reading to learn more.
Join artists at The Linda for a free holiday show
The Linda invites all to the "Live at the Linda Holiday Cabaret!" on Friday, December 16. Celebrate the holidays with The Linda as they record for their holiday special which will air on Christmas.
Albany hosts tree lighting at Academy Park
The city of Albany's Holiday Tree lighting ceremony took place Friday evening in Academy Park.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Let the Excite-MINT Begin at Stewart’s Shops
UPSTATE NEW YORK — Just in time for the holiday season, Stewart’s Shops limited-edition Peppermint Stick Ice Cream is back. This peppermint flavored ice cream with red and green mints is now available in half gallons at all Stewart’s Shops. And the true sign that the holidays...
Lake George Music Festival hitting ‘turning point’
In 2022, the Lake George Music Festival held its 12th season of classical music across a week. Every year, the festival welcomes classical musicians to stay a while in the area, and play their hearts out for an audience that's always ready for more. Now, looking ahead to 2023, the festival is primed to get bigger and better than ever.
WNYT
Watervliet lights block party returns
A block party in Watervliet is also sprucing up some old holiday traditions this weekend. Part of Eighth Avenue turned into candy cane lane Saturday, bringing out all kinds of festive decorations. Neighbors wanted to bring back an old tradition of lighting up all the houses, so they threw a...
Wild Moose Seen Less Than a Mile From “Moose on the Loose” Deli
For a long time, there were few moose sightings in Upstate NY. It wasn't until the 1980's that they made their return to the region. As of 2018, an estimated 600 - 700 moose live in the Adirondacks, according to the New York State DEC (Petrequin, News 10). Typically found in forestry, it's no surprise one was spotted in Warren County this week, but the name of a shop nearby is freakishly on the nose...
‘Unique Coqui Brews’ whips up coquito lattes for Christmas
Yakira Rodriguez proudly coined her coffee business as the "home of the coquito latte." Unique Coqui Brews is a mobile coffee shop with a primary location on Hamburg Street in Schenectady. Their specialty holiday is available through catering, delivery, and in-person sales.
Troy Victorian Stroll: Gilded Age photo-ops, music, more
Sunday is the 40th Troy Victorian Stroll. The event attracts nearly 15,000 visitors every year and offers food, shopping, music, and other activities for all ages.
metro-magazine.com
Trailways of New York Evicted by Greyhound
Trailways of New York and Peter Pan Bus Lines announced they are leaving the Albany, N.Y., bus terminal after 25 years there, according to Trailways' news release. The move took place on Dec. 1, with the first departures leaving their new temporary home on the same day. Trailways of New...
Bake sale planned for injured dog in Amsterdam
The road to recovery will be long and bumpy for an injured pup, "Bunny," found recently on the side of a country road in Amsterdam.
This Upstate New York Airport Was Deemed USA’s “Most Stressful”
It's one of the most stressful times of year for many reasons, but one being that many are doing a lot of traveling during the upcoming holiday season. Crowded airport terminals, long lines at security, delays and cancellations are coming. Wouldn't it be nice to know what airports you should AVOID during this busy time of year?
Help buy gifts for senior citizens this holiday season
Community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.
Warren County 4-H hosts pet photo contest
Warren County 4-H is hosting a pet photo contest for your fluffy and funny pets. The organization asks you to submit a photo and a short description of why your pet is so special.
Comments / 0