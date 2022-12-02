Read full article on original website
Related
These 16 Deserted WA Pets Need Loving Home This Holiday Season
These 16 Lonely Older Pets in Washington Animal Shelters Need Your Love. We have found adorable older cats and dogs from all over Washington state living in animal shelters, looking for someone to give them a new fur-ever home. Older cats and dogs tend to be overlooked. It seems a lot of people want to scoop up all the cute kittens and puppies first, but what about those older cats and dogs? They need love, too!
Wbaltv.com
These puppies need a new home!
It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
pethelpful.com
Precious Dog About to Be Returned to Shelter Has Us in Tears
Adopting a pet is a major responsibility because being a pet parent is not a simple job. Not only is it a years long commitment, but some animals can be more work than others, and adopting without doing prior research on the type of animal or breed can lead to some unpleasant surprises. One pup was briefly adopted by a family that was not prepared for her and was returned to the shelter a few days later.
ABC Action News
Giving Tuesday Spotlight: Pets for the Elderly program expands service to keep pets in homes longer
Animal shelters continue to make pleas to help clear kennels. Nationally, 7% more animals are entering shelters than leaving this year, according to the organization Shelter Animals Count. Some of that is related to inflation and families not having enough money to care for pets. Now, a long-standing program is...
All of Her Puppies Have Been Adopted – Now This Indiana Momma Dog Needs a Forever Home
Meet our Pet of the Week, BUFFY - she's not slaying any vampires, but she is hoping to get adopted from It Takes a Village. The pet of the week is once again sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. When BUFFY came to ITV, she was very pregnant, and as...
The 42 best gifts for dogs and dog lovers, according to vets
We asked veterinarians and dog-experts for the best gifts for dogs and their parents. From durable toys, tasty treats and pet cameras, here’s everything they recommend.
Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies
A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
studyfinds.org
Best Cat Litter For 2023: Top 5 Feline Care Products Most Recommended By Experts
Dogs may be the most “lovable” species when it comes to pets, but everyone knows that cat owners are some of the most dedicated pet parents out there. Cat owners will do anything to give their feline friends the best of everything — the best cat litter, toys, and entertainment that money can buy.
Las Vegas dog owners claim online pet sitting app responsible for losing dogs
At least 2 families who used the Rover app to hire a dog sitter explain how their dogs got out while in the care of the Rover sitter and their dogs have yet to be located.
Dog trainer explains how this simple trick can make crate training a walk in the park
Crate training has never been easier thanks to these simple tips from a professional dog trainer
pethelpful.com
Video Proves We Should All Make Our Cats a Cat Cabinet
Upper kitchen cabinets are kinda useless, unless you want to forget where you put your gravy boat your great aunt gifted you. Unless, you're a cat of course. All of us cat owners know our cats love hiding places, especially up-high places, so TikTok user @Kuzcopluscleo decided to just go for in in this hilarious video.
pethelpful.com
Little Chihuahua's Reaction to the Christmas Tree Is Total Cuteness Overload
As Thanksgiving draws ever closer, the age-old question returns: is it too early to decorate for Christmas? Toby the Chihuahua thinks not! As you'll likely conclude from his adorable viral TikTok video, November may not be early enough to keep this pup satisfied year-round. @TeenyToby is known for his cozy...
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Charlee
She is a small lady (weighing just under 30 pounds) but she has the biggest goofiest personality. She has done well with all of the dogs in her foster home and is OBSESSED with her human foster siblings. She would love a family that will play with her in the...
katzenworld.co.uk
Christmas Presents for Cats!
With Christmas on the Horizon we thought it would be a brilliant opportunity to highlight some of the awesome Christmas gifts for cats that we stock in our blog shop!. First up we have the 4cats Christmas toy selection which comes in many shapes and designs! Each of their toys comes either with potent valerian or their very own special blend of catnip!
pethelpful.com
Couple's Story of Rescuing Senior German Shepherd Makes Us So Happy
There are many dogs available for adoption across the United States. Because of this plethora of dogs without homes, it can be difficult for some dogs to find people interested in adopting them, such as disabled dogs or elderly dogs, because their care can be expensive and complex. One couple decided to take on one of the more challenging dogs in this wonderful story.
Have a Paw-ly Jolly Christmas at PetSmart with Free In-Store Santa Photos
PetSmart is bringing the magic of the holiday season to life for pets and pet parents alike with an opportunity to meet Santa and pose for a photo with Kris Kringle himself. All PetSmart stores nationwide are offering this ho-ho-holly jolly photo experience on Dec. 10 and 11, and 17 and 18. Reservations are required and open to the public on Dec. 5. Pet parents can find more information on their local Santa Photo Day event and book an appointment at PetSmart.com/SantaPhotoBooking.
Joy Over Labrador's Reaction to Surprise Christmas Gift: 'So Pure'
Denzel the dog was a flurry of tail wagging and paw tip-tapping in the resurfaced viral clip.
notabully.org
Why Does My Dog Eat Everything? (Answered By Dog Trainer)
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Have you ever seen a dog happily chewing on a toy only to swallow the whole thing minutes later? Dogs and puppies are notorious for eating things they shouldn’t. They’ll eat anything from toys to rocks and sometimes even trash.
thehappypuppysite.com
Why Does My Dog Growl When I Pet Him?
Why does my dog growl when I pet him? Nothing makes me feel worse than being growled at by my dog when I’m trying to show him some affection. I instantly worry that he’s in pain, or even that he might hate me! But, there are actually tons of reasons that can explain this behavior. So, if you’ve found yourself in this position and are feeling pretty rubbish about it, learning why it happens can put your mind at ease. Read on to learn why your dog might be feeling grouchy, and how you can fix this behavior and identify any more serious issues.
Comments / 0