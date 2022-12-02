Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort Drop New Single, Reveal Mount Westmore Album Tracklist
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort have linked up for a new track off their forthcoming Mount Westmore album, and it’s already shaping up to be a legendary affair. Released on Friday (December 2), the supergroup’s new single, “Activated,” finds each of the aforementioned MCs in their comfort zone as they rap over a classic West Coast beat.
Chanté Moore Hits A High Note During 2022 BET Soul Train Awards Performance
Eight studio albums and a plethora of singles later, R&B and jazz vocalist Chanté Moore is still proving why she has one of the most dynamic voices in music. The “Contagious” collaborator hit the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards stage for an astonishing performance of her hit singles, “Love’s Taken Over” “Chanté’s Got A Man” and “It’s Alright.” The ensemble kicked off with an upbeat performance of “Love’s Taken Over,” as the 55-year-old danced in a cut-out mauve dress alongside an arrangement of dancers. She then beautifully moved into the softer ballad, “It’s Alright,” as multi-instrumentalist Adam Blackstone joined her on...
HipHopDX.com
Travis Scott Delivers Unannounced Performance At Art Basel In Miami
Travis Scott was spotted delivering a previously unannounced club performance and DJ set while in Miami for this year’s Art Basel festival. In a clip obtained by TMZ, the Houston rapper was captured on stage at E11even, the same nightspot where Offset delivered his first performance since TakeOff‘s death earlier in the week.
hotnewhiphop.com
Desiigner & Slim Jxmmi Bring Big Energy On Their “Kilo” Single: Stream
November was an undeniably great time to be a Desiigner fan. Almost mid-way through the month he shared his “Star In The Room” single, evidently a response to 21 Savage’s claims about beating him in a Verzuz. Weeks later, he returned once again with “My Brodie.”
Travis Scott, Future, and Playboi Carti to Headline Rolling Loud California 2023
Travis Scott, Future, and Playboi Carti will headline Rolling Loud’s 2023 California festival. Held for the fest time at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park grounds, the event is set to take place from March 3 to 5, 2023. The full lineup includes Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Saweetie, Dababy, 2 Chainz, City Girls, Chief Keef, Polo G, Moneybagg Yo, Ice Spice, and Ski Mask the Slump God, among others. See the poster below.
Get Ready! Your Favorite 2000s Female RnB Artists Set to Perform at One-Time-Only Festival
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to take a trip down memory lane. The I Love RnB Music Festival has just announced its lineup for its official 2023 festival and the bill is nothing short of nostalgia. Many of our favorite 90s and 2000s artists are set to perform including...
HipHopDX.com
New Music Friday: New Albums From Metro Boomin, Babyface Ray, Lil Peep, Yungeen Ace, Akon + More
NEW MUSIC FRIDAY - Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villians LP, Babyface Ray’s project MOB and Lil Peep’s posthumous LIVE FOREVER album are among the headlining releases in the latest edition of HipHopDX’s New Music Friday Albums coverage. Other highlighted releases include Yungeen Ace’s trap epic Survivors...
