Eight studio albums and a plethora of singles later, R&B and jazz vocalist Chanté Moore is still proving why she has one of the most dynamic voices in music. The “Contagious” collaborator hit the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards stage for an astonishing performance of her hit singles, “Love’s Taken Over” “Chanté’s Got A Man” and “It’s Alright.” The ensemble kicked off with an upbeat performance of “Love’s Taken Over,” as the 55-year-old danced in a cut-out mauve dress alongside an arrangement of dancers. She then beautifully moved into the softer ballad, “It’s Alright,” as multi-instrumentalist Adam Blackstone joined her on...

8 DAYS AGO