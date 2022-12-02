The TCU Horned Frogs have been one of the best stories of the 2022 College Football Season. At the beginning of the year, it appeared that the only teams worth following in the Big 12 were the ones ranked in the Top 25. With Baylor, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State leading the way, TCU became an afterthought, but all of that changed in Week 4 against the Sooners. From then on, TCU was a forced to be reckoned with and now, they're one win away from a potential College Football Playoff berth.

