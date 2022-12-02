Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG
The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
Pete Carroll drops ‘all-time’ remark on Geno Smith’s game-winning drive
The Seattle Seahawks came from behind to defeat the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, 27-23. In the win, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith played extremely well. But he was particularly good on the game-winning touchdown drive in the final minutes. Afterwards, Coach Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on Smith on the final drive, captured by Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell.
Bengals CB Mike Hilton drops truth bomb on Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after Cincy’s win
In a hard-fought game between two of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals emerged with a Week 13 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. With the 27-24 win, the Bengals rest firmly in second place in the AFC North with a record of 8-4. In the aftermath of the win, Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton opened up about the team’s recent success against the Chiefs, dating back to last season’s AFC championship game, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.
NFL playoff picture: Where Seahawks stand in NFC after Week 13 win
SEATTLE — After snapping a two-game losing streak Sunday, the Seahawks have thrust themselves right back into the NFC playoff picture. It took a late comeback effort from Geno Smith and the Seattle offense, but the Seahawks escaped SoFi Stadium in Week 13 with a 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams, who were without stars Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Walk-Off Thoughts: Joe Burrow and the Bengals Join AFC's Elite Following Win Over Chiefs
Cincinnati is 8-4 following the win
Pete Carroll gives “unusual” Seahawks injury update
During Sunday night’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks lost rookie running back Kenneth Walker III to an apparent leg injury. But it appears that he could still be available to play for the team during its Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. During his press conference on Monday afternoon, Seahawks Read more... The post Pete Carroll gives “unusual” Seahawks injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Purple Rumor Mill: Richard Sherman, the OBJ Tour, Mike Zimmer’s Office
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the December 3rd edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (hip) officially cleared for Week 13
Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase (hip) will play in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase missed four games while dealing with a hairline fracture in his hip, but he is now set to make his return for the team's critical Week 13 matchup with the Chiefs. He's averaging 16.9 fantasy points per game this season.
Update: Vikings Fan “Lil’ KIrk” Gets Zoom Call From Cousins & Tickets
A Minnesota Vikings superfan named Lincoln was one of the main highlights during the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thanksgiving Day and Kirk Cousins and the whole team definitely took notice. Now the young fan dubbed "Lil' Kirk" will be returning for another game courtesy of the Minnesota Vikings organization.
NFL World Is Shocked By The Broncos' Loss On Sunday
A nightmare 2022 season continued for the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Despite knocking Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson out of the game in the first half and holding Baltimore to 285 yards of total offense and 10 points, Denver lost 10-9 to fall to 3-9 on the season. The Broncos...
Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history
When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact. He also made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career. San...
Pete Carroll drops crucial Week 13 update amid flu season sweeping Seahawks
According to Head Coach Pete Carroll, the flu hit the Seattle Seahawks locker room hard during the week. But things now seem to be headed in the right direction. On Thursday, the Seahawks had eight players miss practice while dealing with an illness. This list of players included Damien Lewis, Travis Homer, Quinton Jefferson, Jordyn Brooks, Josh Jones, Tony Jones Jr., Myles Adams, and Marquise Goodwin.
Georgia's Heads-Up FG Return vs. LSU Proves it Pays to Play Until the Whistle
We see it all the time. A defensive player picks up a questionable loose ball and runs with it until the whistle blows. Ninety-nine percent of the time the play is blown dead, but hopping on a loose ball is something defensive coaches ingrain into their players. And why not?...
Chargers Got Revenge, but Raiders Still Lead Series
The Las Vegas Raiders, riding their first two-game winning streak of the season and out of a tie for the AFC West cellar with the Denver Broncos, would like to claim a bit of revenge against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Chargers...
Odell Beckham Jr. visits another prospective team
Odell Beckham Jr. continued his whirlwind free agency tour Friday by visiting another prospective team. Pro Football Talk reported Saturday that the wide receiver visited with the Buffalo Bills. Beckham Jr. spent Thursday visiting the New York Giants and things reportedly went well with his former team. He’s scheduled to...
Draymond reacts to Dallas fan's desire to match $25K fine
The NBA on Thursday fined Draymond Green $25,000 for directing obscene language at a fan during the Warriors' game in Dallas on Tuesday night. But the story doesn't stop there. In an odd twist, Alykhan Rehmatullah, the fan who was the subject of Green's ire, said on Twitter that he...
Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Dolphins Game
The 49ers won't have Elijah Mitchell, and they might not have Deebo Samuel, either.
A TCU Loss Could Open the Door for Ohio State and Alabama to Re-Enter the CFP Top 4
The TCU Horned Frogs have been one of the best stories of the 2022 College Football Season. At the beginning of the year, it appeared that the only teams worth following in the Big 12 were the ones ranked in the Top 25. With Baylor, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State leading the way, TCU became an afterthought, but all of that changed in Week 4 against the Sooners. From then on, TCU was a forced to be reckoned with and now, they're one win away from a potential College Football Playoff berth.
NFL warns teams about faking injuries
From time to time, defenses perhaps try to take the steam out of potent offenses that want to play with increased tempo by having one or more players pretend to be injured. The league office isn’t pretending to be unhappy about that. On Friday, the league office sent a...
