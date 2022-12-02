Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition
When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Dad of 3 Blasted for Leaving Family with $100 for Christmas After Plans to Attend World Cup
With Christmas just around the corner, many families are preparing to host Christmas events and also collect gifts to give to one another on the big day. Christmas is no small affair, and for a lot of families, it's a very expensive event. It's not uncommon for most families to budget early in the year so that they don't fall into debt during the Christmas season.
macaronikid.com
8 December Events & Holidays To Celebrate or Learn More About
Happy December! There are many wonderful ways to celebrate this month, from Christmas to Hanukkah to Kwanzaa. All are wonderful excuses to bring family and friends together. But those aren't the only three holidays happening this month — there are other meaningful and important events and holidays happening in December as well, some of which you've heard of, and some of which might be new to you!
readingismysuperpower.org
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Reads) GIVEAWAY: A Christmas Bargain (+ guest post)
Welcome back to our annual blog series spotlighting (over 60 again this year) new and recently-released Christmas reads!. Christmas is only 22 days away, according to Google, but of course it’s never too early for Christmas stories, and ’tis the season when I really start craving them (even more than I do the rest of the year lol), so now is the perfect time to jump right into these posts!
Christmas wreaths and why we hang them on doors
Christian Christmas wreathPhoto byAllExpress screenshot. Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreathhanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.
Atlas Obscura
Puzzle Monday: The Two Christmases
Among our crosswords and other puzzles, we’ll be featuring linguistic challenges from around the world from puzzle aficionado and writer Alex Bellos. A PDF of the puzzle, as well as the solution, can be downloaded below. Christmas is different things to different people. For some, it’s purely a cultural...
8 Safe Foods To Share With Your Dog This Thanksgiving
The holidays are here which means we'll be celebrating with friends, family, and of course food. If you're a pet owner you know how difficult it is to keep your four-legged friends away from the delicious dishes that have been prepared. Unless, of course, you have a well-behaved dog who...
BBC
Cost of living: Christmas wrapped for Gloucestershire families
A woman has been on a mission to make sure no child in her local area goes without a Christmas present this year. Louise Williamson, 54, from Gloucestershire, collected hundreds of presents to help families who otherwise might not be able to afford gifts. More than 200 families attended hubs...
realhomes.com
I've found 6 of the cutest small Christmas trees for apartments — from just $10.50
Bigger doesn't always mean better, especially when it comes to Christmas. These cute but small Christmas trees I've found online totally prove that. Whether you want a mini tree for your desk or are spending Christmas Day away from home like me and want something low maintenance. There might not be any point in getting a full-size tree this year. and you can save that cash for an extra egg nog latte. We've already listed our favorite places to buy your Christmas decor this year, but we're yet to discuss the elephant (or in this case the baby elephant) in the room.
Stream It or Skip It: ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Farm’ on Netflix, Where a Widower Takes His Five Kids to the Country for the Holidays
Netflix keeps the holiday magic going with Christmas on Mistletoe Farm, a British import from Debbie Isitt, the writer/director of the 2009 holiday franchise-starter Nativity! Is Christmas on Mistletoe Farm the start of a new series of holiday hijinks movies, or is this the beginning and end of the Mistletoe Farm saga?
Good News Network
Half of People Say Holiday Season Should Last Longer–With 74% Saying Holiday Prepping Puts Them in a Good Mood
Half of Americans said there’s not enough time in the holiday season to do everything they want to do, according to a new poll—but it all puts them in a good mood. The survey asked 2,000 adults about how they spend time during the holiday season and found that 52% try to fit in as many festive activities as possible.
The Daily South
Is It Acceptable To Wrap All My Presents In Gift Bags?
Let’s cut to the chase or in this case, through the craft paper: do you ever wrap your presents in a bag? Yes, putting a present or two in a cute gift bag with a sheet of tissue paper is always easy to do, but is it too much of a shortcut? According to the Gift Wrap Goddess Mia Canada, using a bag will never do. “You have to think about the connotation that comes with giving a bag,” says Canada. “It shows you that the gift and the presentation of it was an afterthought.”
Comments / 0