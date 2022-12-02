Read full article on original website
PlayStation Plus games for December have leaked online
Oh boy, it’s time. November is practically over, so it was only a matter of time before December’s free Essential tier PS Plus games were announced. And, well, they aren’t exactly official yet, but reliable leaker billbil-kun (via Dealabs) has an excellent track record when it comes to posting these freebies early, and that’s exactly who’s claiming these three titles are coming to the service in a few days time.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Gaming Reveals 8 Free Games for December 2022
Amazon's Prime Gaming confirmed this week the free games that'll be given away in December 2022 following a leak which spoiled some of the titles planned for next month. In December, Prime Gaming is giving away eight different games: Quake, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Spinch, Desert Child, and Doors: Paradox. Prime Gaming subscribers (so those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime) will be able to claim these games for free starting on December 1st, and alongside the full games, Amazon also confirmed another round of in-game bonuses for things like Apex Legends, League of Legends, and more.
knowtechie.com
Xbox Game Pass is adding a ton of new games for the holiday season
Xbox constantly rotates games in and out of its Xbox Game Pass catalog. This holiday season is no different, as Microsoft plans to add several new titles in December. Game Pass continues to be one of the best deals in gaming today. The catalog consists of more than 100 games that players can download and play anytime they want until they’re rotated out.
The December PC game releases and events you should know about
Here's what we'll be playing in the final month of 2022.
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Fans Get an Unexpected Surprise on Anniversary
Yesterday, the Xbox 360 celebrated its 17-year anniversary. That's right, it's been 17 years since the Xbox 360 was released in 2005. And to this day, it remains Xbox's best-selling console and by a comfortable margin. What made the Xbox 360 so popular? Well, it was at the cutting edge of online console gaming and saw the birth of Xbox series like Gears of War. It was a great and increasingly nostalgic console. And it had a great controller as well. While it's viewed fondly now, the original Xbox controller was far from the greatest. It was too big and too heavy. So when the smaller and sleeker Xbox 360 controller was revealed it got a lot of Xbox fans excited. And it delivered. The Xbox 360 controller was the best controller of that generation and is still one of the best modern controllers.
IGN
Epic Games Store Announces the Two Free Video Games for This Week; Next Week to Offer Saints Row IV and More
Epic Game Store is one of the main platforms where PC players can purchase their games. The platform is also known for providing free titles to players every week. This week's free titles are Fort Triumph and RPG in a Box, and they are available till December 8, 9:30 PM.
Game on. Whether you like Xbox or Nintendo Switch, these are the best video games of 2022
If you're shopping for a gamer – or picking up something to treat yourself – these are the titles to consider, by various age groups.
ComicBook
PS3 and Xbox 360 Classic Being Made Free
A classic from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era will soon be free. A ton of great series got their start during this generation, which many believe is one of the best console generations to date. One fairly notable series that got its start during this time was Saints Row, which was originally exclusive to Xbox 360 but eventually went multi-platform. The golden era for the crime series was undeniably the first two games, but the third and fourth games have their fans. While the recent 2022 reboot may have spoiled the series for many, the fact is it was a staple of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation. And one of these games is being made free.
Best new Android games of November 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. November 2022 was an excellent month for Android games. There's something for everyone, from the demolition derby racer Wreckfest to the emotional RPG Finding Paradise. However, thanks to such a wide selection, you may have missed some of these great releases. To help you out, we've selected 11 of the best Android games released in the past month across all genres.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"
The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.
TechRadar
This Elder Scrolls game is over a decade old, but a new DLC-sized mod keeps it fresh
You don’t need to spend lashings of cash on a brand-new game when excellent community mods exist. Released in 2011, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim still holds up today as one of the best RPGs ever. It has all the core trappings of a fantasy epic: colossal dragons, slick swashbuckling, and a lot of yelling. But even though Skyrim is over a decade old now, there’s still new life to be breathed into it yet.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
game-news24.com
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible
It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
Bethesda boss prefers 'incredible' PS5, Xbox Series consoles to PC
Todd Howard, Bethesda's big enchilada, has recently stated that he prefers playing on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X over the PC. And he's right. Hold on now, there are plenty of merits to playing on PC. If you build your own, you're able to customise your rig and upgrade to the latest graphics cards and processors as you like. Plus, I'm yet to see a "bubble tea powered" PlayStation.
ComicBook
PS4 and PS5 Getting New 90-Rated Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 and PS5 players will soon be able a 90-rated Nintendo Switch exclusive. There are only four new 2022 releases that boat a 90 or higher on Metacritic. There's Elden Ring, there's God of War Ragnarok, there's Rogue Legacy 2, and then there's Neon White. Obviously, Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok are not Nintendo Switch-bound, and Rogue Legacy 2 is already on Nintendo Switch, which means the game in question is Neon White. The first-person action game is set to arrive on PS4 and PS5 on December 13 after previously only being available via Nintendo Switch and PC.
Engadget
The Morning After: Valve is giving away over a hundred Steam Decks
Valve’s portable gaming PC handheld is a revelation for some, but it’s also expensive. So, you could try your luck getting a free one. To coincide with this year’s Game Awards, Valve is making its own Steam TV coverage of the show more enticing by giving away lots of Steam Deck consoles.
PlayStation Tournaments brings competitive gaming to PS5 — and you can try it now
After several months in beta, PlayStation Tournaments is rolling out to all PS5 console — here's how to access this new feature.
Borderlands 3 has been rated for Switch again, despite 2K saying it wasn't coming to the console
This is the second time the sequel has been rated for Switch
game-news24.com
Warframe: Multiplayer Shooter has now been adding crossplayer tools
As the developers of Digital Extremes announced, Warframe supports the crossplay. On the cross-progression scale is also been worked. However, at a later date, the outcome will not be the same. In a recent message to the community, Digital Extremes developed a new version of Warframe for the developer of...
