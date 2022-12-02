For decades, gay love stories have been presented as tragedies, with rare exceptions swinging over to broad comedy. Spoiler Alert refuses to be either. That's not to say the real-life story of Michael Ausiello and Kit Cowan doesn't end (and begin, actually) in a hospital bed — or elicit a few laughs — but the new film spends the bulk of its 112 minutes sitting in the mundane of Michael and Kit's life: the awkwardness of early dates, the meeting of parents, the nights on the couch watching Drag Race. Yes, it chronicles Kit's cancer battle and death, but Spoiler Alert is ultimately a relationship story, one we see on screen far too infrequently.

