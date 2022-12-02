Read full article on original website
Engadget
Stunning ‘The Last of Us' trailer puts Joel and Ellie's relationship in the spotlight
If the wait to watch HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us wasn't long enough already, the network has shared a new trailer for the upcoming series ahead of its January 15th release date. Clocking in at almost two-and-a-half minutes long, the clip offers our best look yet at the Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) production. And for those who may have worried that the series would hew too closely to Naughty Dog's source material, it shows the adaptation's creators weren't afraid to bring something new to the franchise.
EW.com
The White Lotus star talks Valentina's powerful 'epiphany' in episode 6 and teases the 'shocking' finale
Warning: this article contains spoilers from Sunday's episode 6 of The White Lotus. It was a very happy birthday indeed for Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) on The White Lotus. In this week's episode 6, "Abductions," it seemed as if the buttoned-up, closeted resort manager was destined to spend her birthday alone...
EW.com
HBO cancels Los Espookys after 2 seasons
Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, and Fred Armisen created the show, which follows an oddball group of horror-obsessed friends. Los Espookys is shutting its doors. HBO has canceled the comedy series after two seasons, EW has confirmed. Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, and Fred Armisen created the show, which followed a group of oddball friends who turned their passion for horror into a bizarre new business. The cast also includes Bernardo Velasco and Cassandra Ciangherotti.
EW.com
The Boys stars return in bloody first-look teaser for Gen V spin-off
A new generation of The Boys is fighting for a piece of the pie — but some veterans are returning, too. Amazon has dropped a first-look teaser trailer for Gen V, the upcoming spin-off series set in the world of the R-rated superhero drama, during the CCXP entertainment expo in Brazil on Saturday. The footage confirmed that a couple of familiar faces will be showing up from the mothership series.
Stream It or Skip It: ‘A Fabled Holiday’ on Hallmark Is the Closest We’ll Get to a Stephen King Christmas Romance
Hallmark enters fairytale territory with A Fabled Holiday, a supernatural entry in the network’s Countdown to Christmas lineup. Brooke D’Orsay (A Dickens of a Holiday!) and Ryan Paevey (Coyote Creek Christmas) star as childhood friends reunited via storybook magic. But does this movie create a convincing fairytale romance? Or should Hallmark keep both feet planted firmly in it’s own version of reality?
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
What happened to Gideon in Criminal Minds, why did Mandy Patinkin leave the crime drama and could he ever return?
Gideon in Criminal Minds was an iconic character and his journey went in a seriously dark direction as actor Mandy Patinkin left the drama...
Kelsey Grammer Says Why Not To Expect David Hyde Pierce In ‘Frasier’ Reboot
Cheers produced numerous characters that remain beloved to this day as well as multiple spinoffs. Perhaps the most celebrated, Frasier, is getting a reboot of its own and sees Kelsey Grammer return as Frasier Crane. Grammer envisioned this being a cast reunion as much as possible, saying the goal was to “try to bring back the whole cast, the whole legacy cast.” But Grammer has confirmed fans won’t see David Hyde Pierce in the Frasier spinoff.
Wednesday Boss Says Fred Armisen Shaved His Head to Play Uncle Fester (And He's Only in One Episode)
With monsters, murder and mayhem rampant at Nevermore Academy, it was only fitting that Wednesday‘s titular character would receive a visit from her kooky Uncle Fester (played by Fred Armisen). The electricity-wielding elder dropped by in Episode 7 to check up on his niece and lay low for a few days before his next “job” in Boston. According to Miles Millar, who serves as showrunner alongside Al Gough, there was only one actor in mind for the oddball role. “What’s great about working with someone like Tim Burton is that you get your first choice,” Millar tells TVLine. “We always wanted Fred...
TODAY.com
'A Christmas Story' cast then and now: What they look like today
This year, Santa is bringing us a heaping dose of nostalgia. On Thursday, Nov. 17, “A Christmas Story Christmas” dropped on HBO Max. The movie is the sequel to the 1983 Christmas classic "A Christmas Story." Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) is back, and in a different stage of his...
EW.com
Sally Field reveals that Burt Reynolds was her worst onscreen kiss: 'Just a lot of drooling'
Turns out, Sally Field didn't exactly have a field day when it came time to kiss her Smokey and the Bandit costar Burt Reynolds. The Spoiler Alert star revealed that Reynolds, who died in 2018, gave her the worst onscreen kiss of her entire career while answering a fan question on Thursday's episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.
EW.com
Tough as Nails season 4 cast revealed
A dry mason, a diesel technician, a concrete form setter, and a shipboard electrician are just four of the crew members who will be battling it out for the $200,000 grand prize when season 4 of Tough as Nails kicks off with a special two-hour premiere Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.
Neal Bledsoe Steps Away From Great American Family: ‘My Support for the LGBTQIA+ Community Is Unconditional’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Neal Bledsoe is distancing himself from Great American Family. In an exclusive statement to Variety, the actor, who starred in 2021’s “The Winter Palace” and this year’s “Christmas at the Drive-In” for GAF, explained his choice to step away from the Bill Abbott-led network following the recent remarks made by both the CEO and Candace Cameron Bure, the chief creative officer. “I hope GAF will change, but until everyone can be represented in their films with pride, my choice is clear. I look forward to working with creators who put no limits on the stories we tell and follow through on...
EW.com
Spoiler Alert review: A ridiculously charming leading man anchors a genre-defying love story
For decades, gay love stories have been presented as tragedies, with rare exceptions swinging over to broad comedy. Spoiler Alert refuses to be either. That's not to say the real-life story of Michael Ausiello and Kit Cowan doesn't end (and begin, actually) in a hospital bed — or elicit a few laughs — but the new film spends the bulk of its 112 minutes sitting in the mundane of Michael and Kit's life: the awkwardness of early dates, the meeting of parents, the nights on the couch watching Drag Race. Yes, it chronicles Kit's cancer battle and death, but Spoiler Alert is ultimately a relationship story, one we see on screen far too infrequently.
Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money
The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
How to watch the four new Hallmark Christmas movies this weekend (12/2-12/4)
Hallmark Channel is back to its normal schedule for releasing new Christmas movies this weekend, Dec. 2-4, 2022. Three will debut during the Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas and one for the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Miracles of Christmas. LIVE STREAM: Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Philo...
Collider
'Twin Peaks' Actor Al Strobel Dead at 83
Actor Al Strobel, best known as the mysterious Phillip Gerard on Twin Peaks, has died. Strobel was 83. Twin Peaks producer Sabrina Sutherland issued a statement on behalf of Strobel's family, stating: "Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel. He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family." Strobel was fondly remembered by Twin Peaks' cast and crew on social media. Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost reminisced at "what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was", and co-star Dana Ashbrook described him as "the sweetest of men...a wonderful storyteller", and marveled at his ability to roll a cigarette one-handed.
EW.com
Mayim Bialik honors Call Me Kat costar Leslie Jordan after his final episode airs
Mayim Bialik isn't ready to watch costar Leslie Jordan's final episode of Call Me Kat yet. Following the Thursday premiere of season 3, episode 8 of the Fox sitcom, titled "Call Me Fancy Puffenstuff," Bialik recalled the "incredibly special" time cast and crew had on set, noting that it marked Jordan's last episode on the show following his Oct. 24 death at the age of 67.
EW.com
David Harbour's bad Santa couldn't top Black Panther 2 at the box office
A combatant Santa Claus couldn't dethrone Queen Ramonda and the Wakandians' rule at the box office. The Black Panther sequel retained its No. 1 spot atop the domestic and global box office for a fourth week in a row. Wakanda Forever earned an extra $17.5 million across North American theaters this weekend, pulling in $393.7 million overall since its Nov. 11 theatrical debut. Worldwide, it has grossed an estimated $733 million.
