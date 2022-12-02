Read full article on original website
Related
Metro Council to use $40M in American Rescue Plan funding to help healthcare workforce
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last week, Metro Council discussed healthcare being a top industry with a massive shortage when they passed $40 million in ARP funding towards healthcare. The ARP funding proposal is about creating more than 3,000 jobs and developing new healthcare companies in the area to create an opportunity to connect people in the community with careers.
wdrb.com
Ordinance encouraging Louisville businesses to offer 'second chances' passed by Metro Council
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville made a commitment to help people convicted of crimes find jobs. Metro Council passed the "second chance" ordinance on Thursday. Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, said the Second Chance Ordinance means the city would make a good faith effort to increase business...
wdrb.com
Metro Council to review east Louisville concrete plant decision
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council has agreed to review the case of a controversial concrete plant in east Louisville. The council passed a resolution on Thursday night to review the decision that was approved by the Planning Commission. Homeowners in the Lake Forest neighborhood filed a lawsuit last week...
WLKY.com
'It's time for things to change': David James on stepping down as Metro Council president
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council President David James announced Thursday he would not return as the council's president. He made fellow Democrats aware of his plans Thursday, during their majority caucus meeting. "I just really feel like it's time for things to change and opportunity for new leadership...
Wave 3
Louisville Collegiate School re-evaluating their proposed plan to turn the Yorktown Apartments into a parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This holiday season instead of looking for gifts, some people living in the Yorktown Apartments may be looking for a new home. Louisville Collegiate School owns the property and has given them until January 31 to move out so the building can be torn down and turned into a parking lot.
spectrumnews1.com
'I believe it's going to save lives': Louisville city leaders allocate millions for new birthing center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville city leaders have devoted millions of dollars to a brand new birthing center in Louisville. It’s a plan one of those leaders is very excited about. Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cindi Fowler (D-Dist. 14) said Mary & Elizabeth hospital stopped birthing babies in 1974. There...
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown factory buying vacant lot to build apartments for employees
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- City officials are working to finalize the sell of a vacant lot to be developed into housing. The proposal from HC Realty, the real estate arm of local factory Kruger Packaging, includes constructing more than 100 apartment units on the vacant lot. The property is located...
New Metro Councilmember aims to improve communication, infrastructure in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tammy Hawkins will be one of seven new faces on the Louisville Metro Council, starting in January. What sets her apart from the rest, she says, is the disparities she's seen up close since moving to the city at 14 years old. "I didn't actually have...
Wave 3
US Marshals, ATF offering $20K reward for capture of 2 Louisville fugitives
The victim was shot multiple times on the night of October 22 and died six days later. One Prospect doctor is working as a substitute teacher in Jefferson County Public Schools. ‘Have to wait and see’: David James plans ahead while looking back as Metro Council president. Updated: 9...
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown working to transform old properties into housing
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — For more than two decades, the property on College Street, next to the Elizabethtown Police Department, has been empty. "It was a very vibrant factory at one time. It was a sewing factory and lots of people worked there," Mayor Jeff Gregory remembered. At the...
Wave 3
SUV runs into two houses in southern Jefferson County; homeowners left on edge
Norton Healthcare says positive flu tests 4 times higher than normal. As predicted, the Thanksgiving weekend resulted in a lot of people catching the flu. ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ brings the big-screen favorite to a Louisville stage. Updated: 7 hours ago. The show has it all: the costumes you...
Angilo's keeps the lights on thanks to community kindness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angilo’s Pizza in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood was struggling to pay its electric bill after the owner said rising costs made it nearly impossible for her to pay off the bill. However, after posting a desperate plea on Facebook in hopes of keeping the lights on,...
West Louisville realty company hosting '12 Days of Christmas' giveaway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A west Louisville realty company is getting into the holiday spirit and inviting the community to join in. Infinite Homes Realty have announced their “12 Days of Christmas” giveaway. According to a news release, the company said families can enter one time a day,...
Wave 3
LMPD: 4 killed in murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Yorktown Apartment residents await their fate as Louisville Collegiate School reconsiders turning the complex it into a parking lot. Inside the Cards: Dec. 3 2022. Updated: 17 hours ago. Watch UofL Basketball Head...
WLKY.com
Inspector general says LMPD is blocking investigations into officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's inspector general says Louisville Metro Police Department is blocking his investigations into allegations of officer wrongdoing. It's a claim that LMPD disputes. Three Louisville Metro Council members have filed an ordinance to address this issue between the office of the inspector general and LMPD. They...
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit UPS Worldport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will make a stop in Louisville on Tuesday to tour the UPS Worldport facility. According to the U.S Department of Transportation, his visit will highlight how critical components of our supply chain work, especially during the busy holiday season. While in...
JCPS Board approves JCTA contract, teachers to get 5% raise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School Board approved all of the items on the Consent Calendar including raises for teachers and staff Tuesday evening. In a post on social media, JCPS said the raises are part of the contract with the Jefferson County Teacher’s Association. The new contract not only includes a 5% raise for teachers and staff, but it also gives teachers more flexibility with scheduling.
Wave 3
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of the family members involved in the murder-suicide in the Valley Station neighborhood has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Mary Stanton, 49, Adrianna Stanton, 17, Brianna Stanton, 11, and Gary Stanton, 60, were the four victims in this incident.
spectrumnews1.com
Quarles pitches bringing Elon Musk's underground tunnels to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A proposal being talked about could create a new way you get around Louisville — using an underground tunnel. The city of Louisville is no stranger to tunnels. You’ve got the Cochran Hill Tunnels on I-64 and the East End Bridge tunnel. There’s even an underground storm water tunnel that Metro Sewer District put into service in June.
wdrb.com
Louisville-area hospitals, urgent care centers plagued by long wait times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patients in the Louisville area are waiting hours to be seen by doctors at area urgent cares centers and hospitals -- and some are just giving up. But if you plan ahead, there are some things you can do to save time. Our viewers are quick...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 1