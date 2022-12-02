Branson “Jolly” Crumley, age 95, of Homer, Georgia went to his heavenly home on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Mr. Crumley was born on June 12, 1927 in Banks County, Georgia to the late Morton and Grace Stephens Crumley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 73 years, Carolyn M. Crumley and his son, Donald Crumley. and his six siblings. Mr. Crumley was the last of his immediate family. Jolly was known to his grandchildren as “Pa-pa Jolly”. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Banks County. Mr. Crumley was a United States Army Veteran. He was a member of the Hollingsworth Masonic Lodge for over 55 years. Jolly was also a Baptist Minister, having pastored numerous churches in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

1 DAY AGO