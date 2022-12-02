Read full article on original website
Howell Lane Lee, Age 76 Murrayville
Howell Lane Lee, 76 of Murrayville, GA died Friday, December 2, 2022, following a decline in health. Lane was born in Gainesville, Ga to Ancel and Ruby Lee. He married his high school sweetheart, Lois Jones Lee and was drafted into the United States Army where he proudly served his Country during the Vietnam War as a gunnery on a Huey helicopter with the 101st Airborne Division.
Branson “JollY” Crumley, Age 95 Homer
Branson “Jolly” Crumley, age 95, of Homer, Georgia went to his heavenly home on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Mr. Crumley was born on June 12, 1927 in Banks County, Georgia to the late Morton and Grace Stephens Crumley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 73 years, Carolyn M. Crumley and his son, Donald Crumley. and his six siblings. Mr. Crumley was the last of his immediate family. Jolly was known to his grandchildren as “Pa-pa Jolly”. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Banks County. Mr. Crumley was a United States Army Veteran. He was a member of the Hollingsworth Masonic Lodge for over 55 years. Jolly was also a Baptist Minister, having pastored numerous churches in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.
Mr. Stanley Ray Tolbert, Age 67 Dahlonega
Mr. Stanley Ray Tolbert, age 67, of Dahlonega passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit Mr. Tolbert’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
Emily Wilbanks Long, Age 61 Cornelia
Emily Wilbanks Long, age 61, of Cornelia, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Ms. Long was born on December 27, 1960 to the late John Garrison Wilbanks and Brenda Gail Vinson LaCount. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sheena Weaver. Emily was an avid animal lover, caring for many pets throughout the years.
Anita Lynn Penn, age 58, of Cornelia
Anita Lynn Penn, age 58, of Cornelia, Georgia, died Friday, November 25, 2022. No formal services are planned. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511. Telephone: 706-778-7123.
Mr. Wendell “Buck” Patrick, Age 52 Dahlonega
Mr. Wendell “Buck” Patrick, age 52, of Dahlonega passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was born on July 26, 1970 in Gary, Indiana to the late Jack Patrick and the late Mary Sowder Patrick. Everyone who ever knew Buck knew that he would go out of his way to help anyone. He will forever be remembered for his kind and giving spirit.
Joseph “Joe” Scott, Jr. Age 80 Cornelia
Joseph “Joe” Scott, Jr., age 80, of Cornelia, passed away on Wednesday,. Born on January 4, 1942 in Banks County, he was the son of the late Joe Scott,. Sr. and Charity Moss Scott. Mr. Scott retired from Cornelia Veneer after 35 plus. years of service. In his...
James Howard Sutton, Age 87 Alto
James Howard Sutton, age 87, of Alto, passed away on Friday, December 2,. Born on June 17, 1935, in Waynesboro Tennessee, he was a son of the late. Sherman Thomas Sutton and Pearl Gobbell Sutton. Mr. Sutton was a United. States Air Force veteran, and was retired from Shell Oil...
Mr. Billy Gene Sullens, Age 80 Dahlonega
Mr. Billy Gene Sullens, age 80, of Dahlonega, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022. He was born on September 26, 1942, in Dahlonega to the late Floyd Sullens and the late Alma Hulsey Sullens. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings Joe Hulsey, Hoyt Sullens, Mary Nell Jarrard, and Joyce Parrish; brother-in-laws Randy Pruitt and Johnny Crisson. Billy was of the Baptist faith and was a longtime member and deacon of Bethel Tabernacle Baptist Church in Dahlonega. Billy’s faith and personal relationship with the Lord were first and foremost in his life. He loved his family, especially his grandkids, beyond measure. Billy was a big Nascar fan and enjoyed watching sports, with the UGA Bulldogs, Georgia Tech, and Atlanta Braves being his favorite.
Rev. Hampton Michael “Mike” Ferguson, Age 67 Alto
Rev. Hampton Michael “Mike” Ferguson, age 67, of Alto, passed away on Friday,. Born on July 23, 1955, in Demorest, he was the son of the late John Hampton. Ferguson and Beatrice Smith Ferguson. Mr. Ferguson retired from Mt. Vernon. Mills after 46 years, and was of the...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Georgia
The Peach State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Towns County, you might just want to visit.
Clarkesville police: Man jumped to his death Friday in Soque River
A Demorest man died after Clarkesville police say he jumped to his death Friday night from the bridge on Highway 197 North near Pitts Park. Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett said preliminary investigation indicates the man was in the midst of a mental health crisis and, as a result, made the decision to enter the water on his own accord about 6:30 p.m.
Upstate woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.
Mr. “Monkey” Jeff Miller, Age 66 Dahlonega
Mr. “Monkey” Jeff Miller, age 66, of Dahlonega passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was born on July 3, 1956 in Dahlonega to the late Cleveland Miller and the late Louise Tatum Miller. Monkey was a truck driver. He loved doing paint and body work and being a mechanic. He grew up building motors and pushing the limits on how fast he could get something to run. In his younger years, he lived and breathed racing cars at Lanier and Dixie Speedway, or wherever else he could find a track. As he got older he loved to build hot rods and to see how far he could push those limits.
Fire at Baldwin apartment building contained to one unit
Quick response by Baldwin and Cornelia firefighters and Habersham County Emergency Services minimized damage to a Baldwin apartment Sunday afternoon. The fire, at 118 Pine Forest Circle in Baldwin, was reported shortly after 12:30 and resulted in damage to the kitchen of one unit. Firefighter Drake Meister was the first...
Bond denied for woman accused of deadly stabbing in Upstate
Bond was denied for a woman who is accused of stabbing a man to death in October in Oconee County.
Photos/video: 2022 Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade
The community gathered in downtown Greenville Saturday night for the 2022 Poinsettia Christmas Parade. The parade consisted of almost 100 floats and bands. Carl Sobocinski was the grand marshall.
Pickens community protests after firing of beloved Parks and Recreation director
PICKENS, S.C. — Friday, dozens of people gathered outside Pickens City Hall, protesting and showing support for the recently fired director of Parks and Recreation, Brandon Enoch. Enoch worked in this position a little over a year. During that time, residents said he changed the department for the better.
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mother
Responding to a 911 call from an InTown Suites in Greenville, authorities found the deceased, Landon Chance Poston, and his incapacitated mother. The identity of the individual who made the phone call is still unknown, but the call was made in regard to a dead body, so the caller knew that a death had occurred.
Santa Spotted In Cleveland Saturday Night
Local – Residents and visitors alike lined the area of Cleveland Square and surrounding areas last night to welcome Santa, and visit with local merchants and businesses during the Christmas in the Mountains Celebration & Lighted Parade. The events began around 5 pm as temporary fences went up and...
