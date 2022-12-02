Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
18-year-old arrested following arson at Sioux City Yamaha dealership
SIOUX CITY -- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with an arson incident at an ATV dealership in Sioux City. At around 8:36 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers and Sioux City Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to 2430 Highway 75 N, the Sioux City Yamaha dealership, for a report of multiple all-terrain vehicles that were ablaze behind the business, according to a press release from the police department.
WOWT
Contractor turns self in after arrest warrant issued for theft
CASS COUNTY, Nebraska (WOWT) - A siding contractor charged with felony theft by deception turned himself in Friday at the Cass County jail in Plattsmouth. Mark Scheidewind, 46, represented Midwest Restorations on a siding order for a Beaver Lake home. The wrong siding was delivered in June and returned but...
thebestmix1055.com
Police arrest 2 following report of physical disturbance
Two individuals were arrested following the report of a physical disturbance at about 10:49 Thursday night in the 700 block of North Broad Street. Jazmine A. Fondale, 27, of Fremont was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction, third-degree assault by mutual consent, and third-degree assault on an officer. Mallori...
WOWT
Police: Robber maces employee at Omaha McDonald’s, takes cash drawer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha McDonald’s was robbed Saturday night. According to Omaha Police, at 9:01 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the McDonald’s near 108th and Q Street in response to a robbery. An employee told police a man walked up to the drive-through window, maced the...
kscj.com
TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN LE MARS ON DRUG CHARGES
TWO PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN LE MARS ON A VARIETY OF CHARGES AFTER A SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT A LE MARS RESIDENCE. LE MARS POLICE SAY THE SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT 327 6TH STREET SOUTHWEST. THE CERT TEAM, OR COMBINED EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM, WAS USED IN THE SEARCH OF THE PROPERTY AROUND 4:30 P.M.
News Channel Nebraska
Three teens arrested for throwing, breaking items at Super Saver
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln responded to a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. to the 233 N 48th Super Saver. When officers arrived, they said they were told by bystanders the three teenage males -...
WOWT
Another Omaha church threatened with note
UNO Department...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County deputies arrest two fugitives during enforcement campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has wrapped up the Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time campaign, which promoted the use of seat belts and child restraint systems. On Nov. 23, deputies set up a high-visibility safety checkpoint and added additional deputies to enforce traffic...
Glenwood Woman Arrested After a Traffic Stop.
(Montgomery County) This morning at 12:34 am Deputies with the Montgomery County sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 34 at the Mills/Montgomery County line. Upon investigation Deputies arrested 22-year-old Dezirae Marie Kuhl of Glenwood for Possession of a controlled substance 1st offense. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where she is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
Sioux City Journal
Suspect in Sioux City bar shooting has charges dropped
SIOUX CITY — Attempted murder and other charges have been dismissed against a man accused of shooting another man at a Sioux City bar. Naji Shorter, 30, of Sioux City, faced charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, willful injury, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser and possession of ammunition by a domestic abuser in connection with the April 4 shooting at Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St.
klin.com
52.7 Grams Of Crack Cocaine Seized During West Lincoln Traffic Stop
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was stopped on Highway 77 near Van Dorn around noon yesterday for tinted windows. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says after smelling marijuana a probable cause search was conducted. Two Lincoln Police officers found the crack, which Houchin says is rare these...
iheart.com
Council Bluffs man arrested, accused of stabbing his wife
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Council Bluffs man is behind bars, accused of stabbing his wife. Council Bluffs Police say just after 4:00 Thursday afternoon, officers were called to the area of 6th Street and 5th Avenue for a reported disturbance between a man and a woman. Once on the scene, officers were told that a woman had been stabbed in the neck by a man. Police say officers located the man, 31 year old Angers Kau, in the area and he was arrested.
More than 40 minors were cited early Friday after police were called to a "large, loud party."
Omaha man gets four months for leaving noose for Black coworker to find
An Omaha man who placed a noose next to a Black coworker's workstation was sentenced on Friday for violating the person’s federal civil rights.
Lucy Studey Stood Up By FBI For Polygraph In Suspected Iowa Killings Probe
Daughter of alleged serial killer says she showed up on time for her lie-detector test but the FBI wasn't ready.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities issue 41 citations for MIP at Norfolk house party
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Over 40 minors were cited by Norfolk Police early Friday morning for alcohol offenses. According to the Norfolk Police Division, officers were called to the 1300 block of West Park for a large party shortly after midnight. Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer said many attending the party...
Woman tells police Joseph 'pushed me on couch, strangled me'
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest four people connected to Wednesday night homicide
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've arrested four suspects related to the Wednesday night shooting that killed 15-year-old Synthia Elliott. Authorities said four males were arrested: Kash Davis, 19; Selassie Spencer, 20; Latrail Washington, 20; and Jarrious Hill, 19. All four are facing first-degree murder charges and use...
KETV.com
Council Bluffs police report woman stabbed in neck during domestic dispute
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs police said a man stabbed his wife in a domestic dispute Thursday. Thirty-one-year-old Angers Kau stabbed his wife in the neck at a home on 5th Avenue, according to officers. Authorities said she's now at Nebraska Medicine, and she's expected to survive. Officers...
UPDATE: Second threatening note found Saturday at Omaha Church
A statement from Christ Community Church said a threatening note was found on their Church door Saturday morning.
