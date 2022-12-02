Read full article on original website
$300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement
Brookfield Renewable has been a tremendous wealth creator over the years. Enbridge has lots of fuel to continue growing shareholder value. National Retail Properties has steadily grown its dividend over the decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett
Inflation has persisted above target levels for the better part of the last two years. After failing to act quickly, the Federal Reserve is now raising interest rates at their fastest pace in four decades. Many experts believe the U.S. economy is headed for a recession, and that fear has...
3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands.
3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends
E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
If We're at the Beginning of a Recession, Should You Wait to Invest?
The quick answer? Not necessarily. Some people may be hesitant to invest right now because they think stock values will drop even more. While that could happen, it doesn't necessarily mean you should hold off on buying stocks. For many months now, financial experts have been sounding a warning about...
Suze Orman Says You Don't Need a Perfect Credit Score. Here's the Number to Aim For
You don't need to go for that elusive 850. Credit scores range from 300 to 850 under the FICO scoring system. A perfect credit score of 850 isn't necessary. You'll get all the same benefits with a score of 760 or higher. For the most part, a higher credit score...
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy.
Why Apple, Salesforce, and Qualcomm Stocks Are Volatile Today
The Federal Reserve is poised to raise rates again next week. Tech investors are trying to gauge where the economy is headed.
Why Marijuana Stocks Tanked Today
Congress got halfway to passing a SAFE Banking Act to legalize banking services for marijuana companies this year. Strange as it sounds, progress on marijuana legalization now depends largely on passage of a defense bill.
Why Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Fell Tuesday
Mirati Therapeutics is waiting to hear word on approval for NSCLC drug Adagrasib. Mirati has been mentioned as a possible takeover target.
Why Shares of Editas Medicine Dropped 15.5% in November
Editas Medicine found EDIT-101 effective in some cases as a treatment for rare retinal disease, but the therapy's potential patient population was considered too small for the company to proceed. The company says it has enough cash to fund operations into 2024. Editas plans to provide an update about another...
Why Stitch Fix Stock Was Down on Tuesday
Stitch Fix is likely to report another quarter of slumping sales on Tuesday afternoon. Management is hoping to move back toward profitability in 2023 with help from deep cost cuts.
My Top Oil Stock to Buy in December
The oil company is producing lots of cash, giving it the funds to repurchase stock, pay dividends, and make acquisitions. It's recent deals will help fuel growth in the coming year.
Why Snap Stock Fell Hard Today
The Federal Reserve will meet next week to decide about new interest rate hikes. Snap investors are worried about a potential recession.
Why Vivint Smart Home Stock Is Soaring, and NRG Is Tumbling, Today
NRG has agreed to acquire Vivint for $12 per share in cash in a deal worth more than $5 billion, including debt. Vivint is a maker of smart-home products that went public in 2020 via a SPAC deal. NRG shareholders aren't sure what to think of the deal, which would...
Why Pinterest Stock Was Down Today
Talks of recession and hiring cuts weighed on the stock. The company started to put together some momentum last quarter. Market traders worry that a recession would delay management's strategy to boost advertisers' interest in the platform.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
The Glimmer token is a necessary component of the Moonbeam network, which provides essential functions in the Polkadot development ecosystem. Glimmer is often overlooked and trades at a radical discount from its all-time highs. This direct bet on the Web3 sea change is currently trading for pennies on the long-term...
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Dropped Today
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was investing $12 billion in Arizona -- but now it's investing $40 billion. When complete, the company's new Arizona factories could supply 15% of America's semiconductor needs.
Why Microsoft Stock Was Down on Monday
Microsoft is reportedly raising some video game prices for 2023.
Why Plug Power, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Fell Today
There wasn't any big news about any of these three companies today. Rather, macroeconomic news that, in an ordinary environment, would be considered positive is sending stocks lower.
