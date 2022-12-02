MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will feel a lot like Sunday, albeit cloudier and slightly cooler.Expect a light, freezing drizzle that turns to snow for I-90 during the morning commute. Monday's high will hit 30 degrees in the Twin Cities. Tuesday's and Wednesday's highs will drop into the mid-to-low 20s before we return to the 30s Thursday and beyond. There will be multiple light rounds of snow this week, but most miss central Minnesota to the north. Northern Minnesota will see a round of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with about 2-3 inches total. The metro has a chance for very light snow on Wednesday.We're watching another chance of a wintry mix that looks to be for southern Minnesota on Thursday.Temps are in the 20s this week and slightly warming. There's another snow chance for the weekend.

1 DAY AGO