Read full article on original website
Related
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football: Michael "Flip" Dixon to enter the transfer portal
Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Michael "Flip" Dixon announced Sunday afternoon that he plans to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Dixon played in all 12 games this season, serving as the Gophers' primary nickel back. He finished the season with 28 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and three pass break-ups. With Jordan Howden graduating, Dixon figured to either step into his starting safety spot or continue on in his slot corner role.
Simley football's pick six pushes it past Hutchinson for Class 4A Prep Bowl win
MINNEAPOLIS — Last season, Simley quarterback Caden Renslow was watching the Class 4A Prep Bowl between Hutchinson and Kasson-Mantorville. He watched as Hutchinson, the team that eliminated them 40-0 in the quarterfinals that season, sat at the podium after it won the title. He texted his head ...
ccxmedia.org
Benilde-St. Margaret’s Girls Basketball Dominates in Season Opener
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls basketball team jumped out to a 23-1 lead on the way to a 93-35 win over Chisago Lakes in their season opener Thursday. The Red Knights’ lead was 66-9 at halftime. Michigan recruit Olivia Olson, one of the nation’s top juniors, had 22 points...
NCAA Football: Minnesota at Wisconsin
Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
ccxmedia.org
Champlin Park Boys Hockey Skates Past Spring Lake Park
The Champlin Park boys hockey team scored two goals in the first period and two more in the second on the way to a 5-1 win over Spring Lake Park. The Rebels dominated play, holding a 63-17 edge in shots on goal. Jordan Ronn scored two goals for Champlin Park,...
Zach Edey unstoppable as Gophers pounded by Purdue
Edey had more rebounds by himself than the Gophers had as a team.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Accepts Invitation to Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
The University of Minnesota football team has accepted an invitation to compete in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022, in New York City. The Gophers, who went 8-4 in the regular season for the second straight year, will face Syracuse from the ACC at historic Yankee Stadium. This will be the sixth-ever meeting between the Gophers and Orange. Minnesota is 3-2 overall against Syracuse, which finished the regular season with a 7-5 record.
gophersports.com
Gophers Put Down Panthers, Advance to Sweet 16
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers in straight sets, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 on Saturday evening at Maturi Pavilion. With the win, Minnesota advances to the Sweet 16 for the eighth straight season and the 10th time in head coach Hugh McCutheon's tenure.
NEXT Weather: Multiple rounds of light snow this week
MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will feel a lot like Sunday, albeit cloudier and slightly cooler.Expect a light, freezing drizzle that turns to snow for I-90 during the morning commute. Monday's high will hit 30 degrees in the Twin Cities. Tuesday's and Wednesday's highs will drop into the mid-to-low 20s before we return to the 30s Thursday and beyond. There will be multiple light rounds of snow this week, but most miss central Minnesota to the north. Northern Minnesota will see a round of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with about 2-3 inches total. The metro has a chance for very light snow on Wednesday.We're watching another chance of a wintry mix that looks to be for southern Minnesota on Thursday.Temps are in the 20s this week and slightly warming. There's another snow chance for the weekend.
ccxmedia.org
Newsmakers: Com. Jeff Lunde Talks About Kaboom! Partnership
Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Lunde says Hennepin County is working on a partnership with a national nonprofit that focuses on play space equity called Kaboom!. “We’ve been trying to tackle how can we tackle mental health challenges and how can we do it in a positive way and this is one of those ways,” said Lunde. “It’s called PlaYces to Play and it’s about bringing play to where people are.”
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
ccxmedia.org
Artwork of Richard Mittelstadt on Display at Plymouth Community Center
The colorful abstract artwork of Richard Mittelstadt is on display at the Plymouth Community Center through Dec. 7. “He wants people to take themselves to another dimension, a lot of the paintings combine abstract shapes and colors that are really bright,” said Alyssa Fram with the Plymouth Community Center. “There’s a lot to look at with the eye, so we’re very excited to showcase it in our space here.”
Wisconsin man arrested for fifth drunk driving offense
POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- A western Wisconsin man is in custody Saturday after police say he drove drunk.A Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a driving complaint shortly after 4 p.m. in the city of Amery. When the trooper approached the driver, they report smelling alcohol and seeing open alcohol containers in the vehicle.The trooper took the man to the hospital for an evidentiary blood test before booking him in the Polk County Jail.Police say this is the man's fifth offense of driving while under the influence. If convicted, the man would face up to 10 years in prison.
tcbmag.com
Behind Winnebago’s Proposed R&D Facility in Minnesota
Winnebago Industries Inc.’s first facility exclusively dedicated to research and development is coming to Minnesota, though it’s not yet clear where or when it will be up and running. The new Advanced Technology Innovation Center will be located in a suburb of the Twin Cities within a “reasonable...
fox9.com
Stillwater father opens bait shop to help son with special needs
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - For Will Isaacson, opening his own bait shop is a dream come true. Not only is Walleye Willies Bait and Tackle already reeling in customers, but it will also soon provide a golden opportunity for Isaacson's golden years. "I had been talking about it for...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Residents Should Make a Plan for Winter Parking
Brooklyn Center residents should take the time now to prepare for snowplowing and winter parking this season. On-street parking is prohibited after two and a half inches of snow or more, until the streets are plowed curb to curb. Snowplows must make several passes on a street to remove snow from the entire width of the street. Because plowing routes can be long, it may be an hour or more in between passes, so please be patient.
Faribault Mill shares their ideas for holiday gifts
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Looking for holiday gifts that give back this holiday season? Faribault Mill has some ideas. Faribault Mill stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share their picks for easy and wearable gifts, like a reversible quarter-zip poncho, deerskin mittens, a knit bomber jacket and more. And...
northernnewsnow.com
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County
Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
Comments / 0