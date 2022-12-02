Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
California lawmakers to meet, eye big oil’s high gas prices
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Furious about oil companies’ supersized profits after a summer of record-high gas prices, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday will formally start his campaign to punish big producers by asking the Legislature to fine them and give the money back to drivers. State lawmakers...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul is speaking at 9:45 a.m. in Rochester about downtown revitalization
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul is coming to Rochester at 9:45 a.m. on Monday to make an announcement about Downtown revitalization efforts. Once it starts, you can watch it live here. The announcement will take place at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. In December of 2021, Hochul awarded...
Holiday market centers on sustainability
R0CHESTER, N.Y. – Secondhand Wonderland, presented by The Op Shop, held a holiday market and shopping event centering on sustainability and vintage style in gift giving at Nazareth College on Saturday. The Op Shop wants to showcase the idea of giving with a purpose. The event featured wares perfect...
