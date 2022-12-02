ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WausauPilot

No. 24 Marquette women top Georgetown to begin Big East play

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33W6rj_0jVTzTpy00
Marquette women’s basketball head coach Megan Duffy (left) and senior guard Jordan King (23) will competed in their 100th career game at Marquette Friday afternoon at Georgetown. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan King scored 23 points, Chloe Marotta had 12 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists and No. 24 Marquette beat Georgetown 78-57 on Friday in a Big East Conference opener.

Marquette has won 11 straight in the series and 14 of the past 15, including a 68-32 victory last season. Georgetown trails the series 25-4, with its last victory coming at home on Jan. 18, 2018.

Liza Karlen added 15 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Marquette (7-1).

Marotta scored 10 points in the first 10 minutes as Marquette led 22-13. King scored eight points in the opening five minutes of the fourth quarter, with her 3-pointer giving the Golden Eagles a 65-53 lead.

Marquette closed the game on a 16-4 run as Georgetown was just 3-of-10 shooting in the fourth.

Kristina Moore scored 19 points and Kennedy Fauntleroy added 11 points for Georgetown (4-3). The Hoyas were held to 22-of-60 shooting (37%) with 17 turnovers.

Comments / 0

Related
big10central.com

Max Klesmit provides a spark for Wisconsin in win over Marquette

Wofford transfer Max Klesmit hit the go-ahead basket in overtime to lead the Badgers to victory at Marquette. Badgers coach Greg Gard joked on his 52nd birthday this year's team may age him 10 years after their fifth close game in 11 days. Sophomore point guard Chuck Hepburn's absence early...
big10central.com

Live blog: Red Panda performs at halftime

3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men's basketball's win at Marquette. The Badgers held off Marquette in overtime for their first win over their rivals in Milwaukee since 2016. Here's what we learned.
WausauPilot

University School of Milwaukee tops Wausau West boys hockey

WAUSAU – University School of Milwaukee scored four unanswered goals to start the second period and that propelled the Wildcats to an 8-5 win over Wausau West in a nonconference boys hockey game Saturday at the Marathon Park Ice Arena. The game was tied 2-2 after Mason DeBroux and...
WausauPilot

Wausau West boys hockey earns overtime win over Waukesha

WAUSAU – Grant Halmstad scored 4:02 into overtime to give the Wausau West boys hockey team to a 5-4 win over Waukesha in a nonconference matchup Friday night at the Marathon Park Ice Arena. Wausau West jumped out to a 4-0 lead as Thomas Gerum scored three times and...
WausauPilot

Davis scores 44, LeBron passes Magic as Lakers beat Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anthony Davis and LeBron James tore apart the NBA’s top-rated defense and gave Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham a triumphant return to Milwaukee. Davis scored a season-high 44 points and James passed Magic Johnson on the NBA’s career assists list Friday night in the Lakers’ thrilling 133-129 victory over the Bucks.
WausauPilot

Mariners get 2B Kolten Wong from Brewers for Winker, Toro

SEATTLE (AP) — Right before the start of baseball’s winter meetings, the Seattle Mariners checked off another offseason need, this time with a Gold Glove second baseman. Seattle acquired Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday in a trade for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro.
homesteadhighlanderonline.com

Freshman Friday: Heidi Mansfield

Every Friday, Highlander Publications chooses a freshman to be featured in “Freshman Friday,” giving the student population the opportunity to get to know its freshman class. Meet this week’s featured freshman, Heidi Mansfield!. What is your favorite book?. Anne of Green Gables. What are you looking forward...
WISN

Hundreds of Milwaukee Brewers fans show out to Annual Clubhouse Sale

MILWAUKEE — Doors to the general public annual Clubhouse Sale at American Family Field opened at 8 a.m. Friday. By that time dozens were already in line, and hundreds more showed up throughout the day to shop for game-used bats, balls, bases and merchandise from the Brewers all at a discounted price.
WausauPilot

Brewers promote Marti Wronski, say MLB’s only female COO

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Marti Wronski to chief operating officer, making her the franchise’s highest-ranking female executive since Wendy Selig-Prieb was the president and chair of the board in the early 2000s. Brewers officials also said Wronski is the only woman to currently hold...
Yahoo Sports

These are all the arena, amphitheater and stadium concerts happening in Milwaukee in 2022

It's been a long time coming, but we finally have a full calendar year of concerts. The last time that happened was 2019 when Milwaukee had a record for the most arena, amphitheater and stadium-size concerts in the city's history. That was thanks largely to the Milwaukee Bucks' Fiserv Forum, which hosted 32 concerts for its first full calendar year of operation, far surpassing any arena's annual concert slate in the city's history.
97ZOK

The Blue Angels Will Make History In Milwaukee Next Summer

Riding the waves of a historic, record-breaking 2022 Air & Water Show event along McKinley Park and Bradford Beach, the Air & Water Show will return from July 22-23, 2023 marking the 19th year of Milwaukee's largest and most endeared, patriotic salute to honor our Veterans and Armed Services communities.
Radio Ink

Sandy Maxx to Host Afternoon News at WTMJ

WTMJ (620 AM) in Milwaukee has hired Sandy Maxx to co-host Wisconsin’s Afternoon News with John Mercure, Greg Matzek and Debbie Lagaza. “We are thrilled to welcome Sandy to the WTMJ team,” Ryan Maguire, the director of content at WTMJ, said in a statement. “Her perspective is unique, her energy is infectious, and her love for Milwaukee is truly genuine. Our fans and partners can expect Sandy to make an entertaining and enlightening addition to Wisconsin’s Radio Station, and we can’t wait for her to get started.”
WISN

Milwaukee home shot at three times in three weeks

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee home keeps taking fire. A mother of two said someone has shot up her house near N. 87th Street and Villard Avenue three times in three weeks. She has no idea why. Ashleigh, who asked 12 News not to use her last name, said the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Female killed in Milwaukee near 107th and Wabash

MILWAUKEE - A female was killed in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Dec. 4 near 107th and Wabash. Police said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
milwaukeeindependent.com

WisDOT recommends environmentally disruptive expansion of Milwaukee’s I-94 instead of plan to fix

Milwaukee-area commuters will see a widened Interstate 94 on the city’s west side if a new recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is adopted. The department announced its preferred plan for the $1.2 billion highway expansion on November 11. It would expand the road from six lanes to eight — four lanes in each direction — on about a 3.5-mile stretch of highway that passes the Brewers’ American Family Field. Its recommendation comes some 12 years after plans for the highway became a political issue, and more than 18 months since the state put it on hold in order to study its environmental impact.
WausauPilot

Wausau East grad appointed to Waukesha County bench

A 1986 Wausau East High School graduate has been appointed to the Waukesha County Circuit Court, according to a news release from Gov. Tony Evers. Wausau native Frederick Strampe will serve the Waukesha County Circuit Court – Branch 7, filling a vacancy created by Judge Maria S. Lazar’s election to the Court of Appeals, District II. Strampe will complete a term ending July 31, 2023.
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
21K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy