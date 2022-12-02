Read full article on original website
From design to landfill: the lifecycle of your $3 Shein shirt
That cute top you purchased for less than your morning coffee, wore twice, washed once, and threw away because it fell apart as soon as it hit the washing machine agitator will sit in a landfill, leeching pollutants for up to 200 years. To put that in context, if fast fashion (and polyester) existed during […]
Tree Hugger
US Residential Building Code Will Soon Have Hempcrete
Every time I write about alternative construction materials, a commenter will ask: "What about hemp?" The main reasons I didn't cover the hemp scene is because it reeked of the hippie aesthetic that we tend to avoid. More importantly, it wasn't easy to find or use in the U.S. But...
