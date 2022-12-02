LGS fifth grade students hold band concert

Related
25newsnow.com
Annual craft show displays talent of local artist
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In Bloomington, local artists got the chance to show off their talents at the annual craft show at Eastland Mall. For some vendors like Sue Braun, the owner of Husker Sue Creations, she says holding public sales and events like these provide more than just a chance to bring in extra revenue.
wlds.com
LLCC Child Development Center Set to Offer Expanded Preschool For All Classroom
Lincoln Land Community College’s Child Development Center has been awarded a grant from the Illinois State Board of Education to offer a Preschool for All Expansion (PFAE) classroom at the center in Springfield. Twenty spaces in the classroom are available to preschool children ages three to five who come...
WAND TV
Several local teams compete in Showcase Saturday at the BOS Center in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Games were happening from 10:30 AM to right around 9:00 PM at the BOS Center in Springfield. Several local teams were matched up in Showcase Saturday. Check out the scores and highlights here.
wznd.com
Once Upon a Holiday In Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill – Businesses in downtown Bloomington came together once again to celebrate the once a month First Friday event. As the sun set on December 2nd, businesses in Bloomington lit their trees and put on costumes to celebrate this month’s theme of “Once Upon a Holiday”.
25newsnow.com
Toy giveaway held in memory of local Facebook Group Admin
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In Normal, a separate toy giveaway is more personal. A local Facebook Group is hosting it’s 2nd annual giveaway. This year it was named ‘Candace’s Angels’ honoring late group administrator Candace Swenson who died last month of an unexpected brain aneurysm.
WAND TV
Governor Oglesby Mansion to host Christmas Tea
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —The historic Governor Oglesby Mansion will be hosting Christmas tea on Sunday, December 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. The mansion will have full holiday decoration along with afternoon tea, cookies, and punch. In addition, there will be two Open Houses for visitors to see the...
starvedrock.media
Forty-four units travel Peru Parade route Saturday
Local residents braved the cold to watch or participate in Peru's Lighted Christmas Parade Saturday evening. Plenty of holiday lights on cars, trucks and flat racks lit up the parade's path across 13th street, down Peoria, across on 4th and on up to Washington Park. Mayor Ken Kolowski had a busy float with candy canes, a snow man and gifted wrapped boxes.
Springfield downtown road closing for holiday parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Jaycees Holiday Lights Parade is coming to downtown Springfield Saturday night. To accommodate the event, some roads are closed starting from afternoon. Jefferson between 7th and 9th Street in Springfield has been closed since 3 p.m. for staging. The remainder of the route will be closed at 5 p.m. The downtown parade will leave […]
WAND TV
Holiday events kick off this weekend
(WAND) — Holiday activities will be happening across central Illinois this weekend. WAND News has compiled just a few events. WAND staff and on-air talent will be collecting new toys to benefit Toys for Tots in Macon County. Donations can be dropped off on Friday the 2nd at WAND...
wcbu.org
Peoria store brings back a unique piece of local holiday nostalgia
An iconic piece of central Illinois holiday history that seemed lost forever is once again on display in Peoria. Urban Artifacts, the vintage souvenir and antique shop on Sheridan Road, has one of the old Bergner's Talking Christmas Trees set up for viewing. Jon Walker, who co-owns Urban Artifacts with...
Overdose medicine coming to U of I campus, available in vending machines
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A life-saving medicine is more accessible on the University of Illinois campus now thanks to the Illinois Department of Human Services. In a Massmail to the campus community, Awais Vaid, Director of McKinley Health Center, said an IDPH distribution program is putting NARCAN at several campus locations to treat an opioid […]
‘There’s a lot of nice people out there:’ Decatur man hosts holiday bike drive
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — On Saturday afternoon, many kids in Central Illinois had their Christmas wish granted, a new bike. James Bond of Decatur started spreading his generosity this summer after decorating a bus stop on Maryland Street near the Walmart in Decatur. After connecting with many people there, he knew he had to do […]
University of Illinois student scammed out of $90,000
Another international student at the University of Illinois has been scammed out of a significant amount of money. The latest student to fall victim is from China and University Police say the scammer or scammers got $90,000.
wcbu.org
A Peoria couple is transforming a 77-passenger school bus into their tiny dream home
A Peoria couple is looking to hit the road soon…in their 77-passenger school bus that has been renovated to serve as their tiny home on wheels. Rachel and Levi Plouse have been working to renovate the 2001 Freightliner FS-65 school bus, now named Bustav, since March of 2021. They’re originally from Colorado.
wlds.com
Urgent Need for Bell Ringers After Group Scheduled for 500 Hours Suddenly Cancels
The Jacksonville Salvation Army is in urgent need of bell ringers after a large pledge to ring fell through. Salvation Army Captain Chris Clarke says virtually every kettle location has openings from now through next Friday, after a well-intentioned student reserved the vast majority of the week, then couldn’t get anyone to volunteer.
25newsnow.com
Remembering Comedian & Actor Richard Pryor
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The late comedian and actor’s birthday is on December 1, 1940 and 25News spoke exclusively to two of kids who say their father was big on family and spent their holidays in Hawaii to celebrate his birthday. His daughter also shares some of her...
wglt.org
CEFCU distributes $35 million to members
A central Illinois-based credit union has given an extra $35 million to owners. Peoria-based CEFCU said in a news release the extraordinary dividend reflects strong financial results. Credit unions are member-owned and participate in profits. “CEFCU’s strong financial results and continued member loyalty have made another Extraordinary Dividend available for...
Family displaced, 4 pets dead in Decatur fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur family has been displaced, and 4 pets died after a fire on Saturday. It happened on Wyoming Drive around 7 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from an open garage door and roof vents. Officials say they found the fire in the basement and were able […]
WAND TV
Multi-car crash at MLK and Garfield in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Three cars crashed at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr and E Garfield Ave in Decatur on Friday afternoon. Decatur Fire Department confirmed that three people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported. The intersection...
wlds.com
Child Advocates Urgently Needed in West Central IL
West Central Illinois is in desperate need of Court Appointed Child Advocates. The Advocacy Network for Children has announced an upcoming virtual training for individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer. Advocacy Network for Children provides CASA services in Adams, Hancock, Pike, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, and Morgan Counties in west central Illinois.
