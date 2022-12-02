Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Kardashian Reportedly Not Surprise When Kanye West Showed Intimate Photos Of Her To Yeezy Employees
Kim Kardashian is reportedly no longer surprised by the news that her ex-husband, Kanye West, showed off her intimate photos to Yeezy employees. However, the TV personality still can't help but feel disgusted with the idea.
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Kim Kardashian had to buy one of Kanye West's old jackets online to give it to their daughter North West
North West wore one of her father Kanye West's jackets in Paris, and her mother Kim Kardashian revealed she had to purchase it.
Kanye West keeps home across the street, Kim Kardashian gets everything else
It looks like Kanye West is saying his ex-wife can have it all when it comes to their previously shared property. But when it comes to the Hidden Hills, California, home across the street that West — otherwise known as Ye — purchased 10 months after Kardashian filed for divorce, the rapper is not budging. Sources previously told The Post the fallen-from-grace entrepreneur bought that five-bedroom, four-bathroom, $4.5 million home to have easy access to his kids. “It’s just simple logistics so that he is close to his children and has access to them at the drop of a hat,”...
netflixjunkie.com
Why Did Kanye West Call His Proposal to Kim Kardashian a “DONDA exercise?”
If you have been Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you must be aware of how lavishly Kanye West went down on one knee to win his then-girlfriend’s hand for marriage. From a grand baseball ground to orchestra and fireworks, the Donda owner had made sure that there was no shortcoming in turning Kim Kardashian’s 33rd birthday into a perfect proposal night. Although the couple recently had a showbiz split of the decade, Ye had once proposed to his love interest in the most extravagant way possible.
Kim Kardashian ‘Reevaluating’ Relationship With Balenciaga
PARIS — Kim Kardashian is “reevaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga subsequent to the brand’s holiday campaign featuring children posing alongside handbags shaped like stuffed bears dressed in bondage gear, she announced via Instagram Stories late Sunday. The brand pulled the controversial campaign from all platforms last week and apologized for offense it caused, as reported.More from WWDSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women DinnerKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022 “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” Kardashian wrote. “The safety of...
Kim Kardashian told North West she was conceived in a blue Balmain dress that Kanye West had specifically requested
Kim Kardashian wore an electric blue Balmain gown the night that she and Kanye West conceived their daughter North West.
Kim Kardashian steps out in Miami in ‘itty bitty’ top after divorcing troubled rapper
Kim Kardashian’s livin’ single.
Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloé's Baby Is 'Rob's Twin' — and Asks 'What Are We Going to Name Him?'
In the season finale of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visit Khloé Kardashian's newborn son at home and reflect on their lives as moms Kim Kardashian is in awe of her family's newest addition. On the season finale of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder can be seen going to pick up little sister Khloé Kardashian as the Good American co-founder's surrogate is going into labor. Scenes from the labor play until Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson's baby boy is born, at which point Kim can...
Elite Daily
Kim Kardashian Turned Into “Mommy Grinch” By Daughter North West
The best holiday makeup tutorial currently on TikTok not only came early this year, but it was delivered by an MUA who’s still in elementary school. The pint-sized individual channeling some big Christmas beauty energy was none other than famous rogue TikToker North West, who turned Kim Kardashian into the Grinch with makeup. On Monday, Nov. 21, Kanye West and Kim K’s firstborn shared a truly inspired holiday beauty video on TikTok with the help (and permission) of her mom. North’s “Mommy Grinch” video featured everyone’s favorite Dr. Suess banger playing over clips of the 9-year-old giving the SKIMS founder a very green makeover. While all of her TikTok content is adorable, North showed off some serious MUA skills in this video.
North West, 9, Makes TikTok About Her ‘Long Days’ With Song Featuring Dad Kanye: Watch
North West gave an indirect shoutout to her dad, Kanye West, in one of her most recent solo TikTok videos. The nine-year-old showed off the various hair and beauty products she apparently uses when preparing for her “long days,” in the clip. A running shower could also be seen as the rapper’s song “Flashing Lights” played.
See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids
Watch: See How Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Kids Decorate for the Holidays. Kim Kardashian's household did not skimp on the holiday spirit. The SKKN founder gave a glimpse into the decorations inside her home for the upcoming Christmas holiday, sharing that her eldest daughter North, 9, was behind decorating the Elf on the Shelf set-ups for her younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Kanye West Can’t Move His Kids Away From Kim Kardashian But Can Attend Their Birthday Parties
Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kanye West, 45, are legally done and over. But their family of six will continue to function, as they coparent kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, and share joint legal custody. And in documents obtained by HollywoodLife on November 29, a few notable details emerged, including the fact that the famously mercurial rapper won’t be able to move his children away from their mother’s Hidden Hills, Los Angeles residence, but he will be able to attend their birthday parties — with some conditions.
North West Shows Off Extravagant Thanksgiving Party At Kim Kardashian’s House Including Royal Family Portraits
Kardashian family values! North West gave fans a look into the family’s over-the-top Thanksgiving festivities on her TikTok Thursday, Nov. 24. Kim Kardashian’s eldest child demonstrated how next-level holidays with the Kardashian-Jenner family can be, showing off their stunning tablescape, dessert spread, and a gallery of royal portraits of the family.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially finalise their divorce
Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West, have finalised their divorce.The couple split at the beginning of 2021, ending their eight-year marriage.West, now known as Ye, will pay $200,000 (£167,000) in child support to the reality TV star.Though the two were declared legally single at Kardashian’s request in March, issues of property and custody remained.Ye and Kardashian will have “equal access” to their children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
People Think Kanye West Predicted His Life With ‘Gold Digger’ After Having to Pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 a Month in Child Support
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce and custody settlement is finally complete and fans are comparing the $2.4 million a year Ye has to reportedly pay in child support to lyrics from his 2005 song "Gold Digger" featuring Jamie Foxx. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TMZ broke the news that the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Causes Mayhem At ComplexCon, Crowd Goes Wild
It was utter chaos over the weekend when Ye made a surprise appearance. These days, everyone wants a piece of Kanye West. After a brief lull from West following a string of controversies, the Rap mogul has returned with news. The Donda hitmaker recently confirmed that he would make his bid for president in the 2024 election. Additionally, West plans to kick off his campaign by selling his Balenciaga gear for $20 a piece.
Care-Free Kim Kardashian Steps Out With Khloé For Art Basel Party As Balenciaga & Kanye West Drama Rages On
What drama? Kim Kardashian may be dealing with the aftermath of Balenciaga's scandal and her ex-husband's outlandish remarks, but any stress she felt wasn't visible, as she looked flawless while enjoying her time at Art Basel. On Thursday, December 1, The Kardashians star almost spilled out of her flimsy bandeau top that showed off her toned waist as she arrived at Miami's Grekko restaurant along with her sister Khloé Kardashian. Kardashian completed her look with blue racer pants, black leather boots and oversized shades.The SKIMS founder's sister also turned heads in a skin-clinging black bodysuit. KANYE WEST ACCUSED OF...
Kim Kardashian divides fans over detention center ‘Friendsgiving’ with Tristan Thompson
Kim Kardashian is being criticised for hanging out with her sister Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson for “Friendsgiving.”On Thursday (24 November), the Skims founder posted a photograph with Thompson and “the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick.”“This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country,” she wrote in the caption. “This week @RealTristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick.”Not long after the post was uploaded, fans of the TV personality started questioning why she was hanging out with “someone who...
Comments / 0