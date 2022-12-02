Report: Deion Sanders Leveraging Interested Schools Against Each Other

Primetime is making sure he has as much influence as possible at his new coaching home.

CINCINNATI — Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is ready to leap to his first big-time college football job, and he's doing it with a strategy.

According to ABC News Tampa , Sanders is using Colorado's offer to his advantage with other open jobs.

"Sanders is reportedly using this leverage to his advantage," Sports Illustrated posted on Instagram. "Trying to get the most power at his new position as possible. According to ABC News Tampa’s Kyle Burger, Sanders has visited the South Florida campus and wants to be involved in the school’s new stadium construction on campus."

Sanders is making it clear he wants as much say in his next program as possible, something UC doesn't appear ready to acquiesce with. As of Friday, no firm reporting has acknowledged any UC interest in Sanders .

A report did come out that "Primetime" has a "95% chance" to land at Colorado .

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

Three Man Weave: UC Destroys NJIT 86-60 For Second-Straight Blowout

Watch: Landers Nolley And A Hawaiian-Themed Viktor Lakhin Recap Maui Invitational

It's About Time For Primetime In Clifton

UC Football Portal Tracker 2022-23

Report: Luke Fickell Gets Significant Pay Bump At Wisconsin, Bringing Key Staff Member

Report: Luke Fickell's UC Exit Weeks In The Making

UC Wide Receiver Tre Tucker Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

Report: UC Football Names Kerry Coombs Interim Head Coach

Seven Potential Candidates To Replace Luke Fickell

Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Speaks With Media Following Luke Fickell Exit

Watch: Four-Star QB Brady Drogosh Shines in 52-13 State Title Victory

UC Closes 2022 Season With Another Home Sellout

Maui Fastbreak: UC Hammers Louisville 81-62 In Tournament Finale

Final Huddle: Cincinnati Bearcats Stifle Temple 23-3

Bearcats Crack CFP Rankings for First Time in 2022 Season

Tre Tucker: Jadon Thompson's KO Return TD was in 'a Gray Area'

UC Guard David DeJulius Captures First AAC Player of the Week Award

UC Back in Top-25 of Major Polls Following Win Over East Carolina

Three-Star Cornerback Cameron Calhoun Decommits from UC

Watch: Wes Miller Introduces Four-Star Guard Jizzle James

Sauce By The Numbers: Ahmad Gardner Best Rookie Corner in Jets History

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk