Report: Deion Sanders Leveraging Interested Schools Against Each Other

By Russ Heltman
 2 days ago

Primetime is making sure he has as much influence as possible at his new coaching home.

CINCINNATI — Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is ready to leap to his first big-time college football job, and he's doing it with a strategy.

According to ABC News Tampa , Sanders is using Colorado's offer to his advantage with other open jobs.

"Sanders is reportedly using this leverage to his advantage," Sports Illustrated posted on Instagram. "Trying to get the most power at his new position as possible. According to ABC News Tampa’s Kyle Burger, Sanders has visited the South Florida campus and wants to be involved in the school’s new stadium construction on campus."

Sanders is making it clear he wants as much say in his next program as possible, something UC doesn't appear ready to acquiesce with. As of Friday, no firm reporting has acknowledged any UC interest in Sanders .

A report did come out that "Primetime" has a "95% chance" to land at Colorado .

