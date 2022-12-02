ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Futurism

Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin

In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Fortune

Sam Bankman-Fried doesn’t want you to see old tweets about Tom Brady and about FTX being solvent: ‘We don’t invest client assets’

Legal troubles loom for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and now former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Nov. 7 that his company and its assets were “fine.” In the same tweet, he claimed that his exchange had “enough to cover all client holdings” because it did not “invest client assets.”
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried says he 'misaccounted' $8 billion after FTX customers wired money to hedge fund Alameda and the cash was counted twice

Sam Bankman-Fried showed a Bloomberg reporter a spreadsheet of company finances. He said that problems were discovered after FTX and Alameda finances were added together. The company, which had no accounting department, had double-counted $8 billion. Sam Bankman-Fried says he "misaccounted" $8 billion after some FTX customer funds were mistakenly...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
coinchapter.com

Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, ADA, CREAM, ALGO

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued its recovery, but low-cap crypto tokens like SHIB, DOGE, ADA, and ALGO witnessed sell-offs. However, Cream Finance’s CREAM token started 2022’s last month on a high note. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price ended Nov after closing above $17,000 after nearly three...

