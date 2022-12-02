Read full article on original website
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
MomPros Expands to EG
Faced with a potentially unsafe childcare predicament in her own home, Dr. Sarah Nadimpalli knew working parents in Rhode Island needed better options. She didn’t want others to experience the care crisis she found herself in while rushing out the door to work five years ago. That morning, amidst the goodbye kisses and hugs to her son, she slowed to realize something was off. She realized that that morning, the family’s nanny had arrived to work seemingly under the influence. At that moment, Nadimpalli knew a monumental change was needed, not only with her own childcare situation, but with options for all working parents. Parents desperately needed a better way to access reliable, safe, and genuinely caring in-home childcare in general.
EGHS Wall of Honor Names Class of 2023
Above: The EGHS Wall of Honor Class of 2022, from left, Arthur Vallely, Mason Rhodes, Jason Iannuccilli, and James Bowen. The five are Jeff Santos, Roderick Moore, Rick Walsh, Charlotte Dumas and Alan Clarke. Submitted. The 2023 honorees include two graduates of the EGHS Class of 1982 (one who’s traveled...
3 local parishes to merge at end of December
The merger formally unites Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of North Providence and St. Edward Parish of Providence into St. Anthony Parish of North Providence.
Living the RIgh life
PAWTUCKET – Karen Ballou knows what she likes to relax or de-stress, and that’s a toke off a good joint. That’s why she and her husband left their Coventry home at 4:25 a.m., Thursday, and set out for Mother Earth Wellness on Esten Avenue. They wanted to be two of the first customers in line to purchase recreational cannabis on this, the first day allowed by the state for retail compassion centers to do so.
Recreational marijuana, homelessness, and money for penguins: the week in politics
Recreational marijuana sales began this week in Rhode Island, as the state also grappled with how to find shelter for people who are homeless as cold weather sets in. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island dropped a challenge for a Democratic leadership post in the House. The city of Providence...
Homeless in Rhode Island – updates for Dec 2, 2022
From the RI State House Tree Lighting event – by Ann Clanton, contributing writer. The RI State House tree lighting happened in the middle of the Governor’s homeless housing crisis. The event went forward without a hitch, as the fireworks of protesting homeless and their advocates held signs and expressed their anger at Governor Dan McKee. As the Cranston school choir sang on the steps outside of the Senate Assembly, the homeless stood amongst Governor McKee’s staff and an unusual number of State Police.
Roger Williams University law student prepares to shine on Miss America stage
BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — A Roger Williams University law student is getting ready to trade the law book for the Miss America stage. Miss Rhode Island Abby Mansollilo is not only preparing for the Miss America competition, she is always preparing to become a lawyer. “I started competing when...
Rhode Island's capital city will spend $10 million in reparations, and it could benefit White residents
Officials in Providence, Rhode Island, recently approved a $10 million budget plan for the city's reparations program, but some are wondering who might end up benefiting from it.
Proposed Fane Tower Gets Another Redesign - Now 47-Stories Tall
New York developer Jason Fane came to Providence in 2016 with the vision of building three major residential towers. Over the years, his plans have been revised on a number of occasions, and he has faced regulatory battles, lawsuits, a pandemic, and an explosion in the cost of construction. The...
Newport police appoints their first LGBTQ liaison officer
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) –The Newport Police Department appointed their first LGBTQ liaison officer to help create an open dialogue between the community and their department. Historically there has been a divide between the LGBTQ community and the police force. The department hopes this dedicated position will help reduce those...
List: Highest-paying business jobs in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
EG Calendar: Impaired Driving Conversation; Stone Ridge Luminaria
If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected]. School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 7 p.m. On the agenda (find it HERE, including the Zoom link), the panel will elect a new chair and vice chair and recognize the EGHS Unified Volleyball and Girls Cross Country teams as well as the Cole Boys Cross Country team.
Town Council, School Committee Members Sworn In
Above: Town Councilors Mike Donegan, Renu Englehart, Mark Schwager and Caryn Corenthal are sworn in by Superior Court Judge Brian Stern. Photo credit: Joe Morel. Four of the five members of the Town Council were sworn in for another two-year term and three School Committee members and one new School Committee member were sworn in for a four-year term Thursday night, Dec. 1, in a festively decorated Swift Community Center. Color guard from both the East Greenwich police and fire departments were on hand. Cole student body president Ava Gemma led the assembled in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and State Police Corporal Amanda King sang the National Anthem. The Rev. Timothy Rich of St. Luke’s Church offered both the invocation and the benediction.
Narragansett Indian Tribe member shares the myths surrounding Thanksgiving as part of NUWC’s National American Indian Heritage Month celebration
NEWPORT, R.I. – Last year Silvermoon Mars LaRose, a member of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, came to the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport to share the traditions and lifestyle of Indigenous Southern New England. This year, LaRose spoke to the cultural “myths” surrounding Thanksgiving and the skewed perception of the national holiday’s history.
Providence overpowers in-state rival Rhode Island
A 19-4 run to end the first half helped Providence cruise past host Rhode Island 88-74 in Saturday’s 132nd all-time
Danielle North Leaving WPRI-12
One of the Providence-TV market's favorite anchors is leaving. Danielle North’s co-host, Patrick Little, posted to social media on Friday that she is leaving the station, WPRI-12. “This is a really sad/bittersweet day I have spent more time with Danielle North over the last 28 years or so than...
Native American artists showcase their culture at the Towers
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Indigenous people have been crafting unique and beautiful art and jewelry with gifts from the earth and the sea for centuries before settlers arrived from Europe. Their art has survived thousands of years and continues to be handed down from one generation of tribal members to the next. This continuation of culture and tradition and the creations that evolve from simple quahog shells (wampum), animal hides, feathers and more make for beautiful, one-of-a-kind gifts with a story.
List: Providence is coldest city in Rhode Island
The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.
Johnston PTSO hosts Holly Fair on Dec. 3
Now that much-ballyhooed Black Friday and Cyber Monday are in the books, if you’re still looking for unique gifts and bargains for that someone special — or yourself — think about taking in the Johnston High School PTSO (Parent Teachers and Student Organization) Holly Fair this Saturday, Dec. 3.
