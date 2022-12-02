Faced with a potentially unsafe childcare predicament in her own home, Dr. Sarah Nadimpalli knew working parents in Rhode Island needed better options. She didn’t want others to experience the care crisis she found herself in while rushing out the door to work five years ago. That morning, amidst the goodbye kisses and hugs to her son, she slowed to realize something was off. She realized that that morning, the family’s nanny had arrived to work seemingly under the influence. At that moment, Nadimpalli knew a monumental change was needed, not only with her own childcare situation, but with options for all working parents. Parents desperately needed a better way to access reliable, safe, and genuinely caring in-home childcare in general.

