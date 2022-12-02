Read full article on original website
KEPR
Family escapes house fire in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A family is safe after escaping from a house fire Sunday night in West Richland. Firefighters responded to the 800 block of N 61st Ave for reports of a residential structure fire at about 7:30 p.m. Once on scene, officials said there was a single-story...
KEPR
Kennewick Public Market hosts ARC of Tri-Cities Special Olympics fundraiser on Saturday
Kennewick Wash. — The Arc of Tri-Cities partnered today with local law enforcement, Broadmoor RV, and the Kennewick Public Market to fundraise for the Tri-Cities Special Olympics. Agency vehicles from all three cities as well as Benton County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol, and Hanford Patrol were present as...
KEPR
Over a thousand volunteers gather for Bikes for Tikes build on Friday
Kennewick Wash. — Friday, at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick, over 1000 volunteers gathered for the 13th Annual Bikes for Tikes build. 1500 bikes were built throughout the day by volunteers from all over the community. Hundreds of students from local schools, as well as members from local law enforcement and fire departments also helped with the build.
KEPR
Festival of Lights continues Saturday evening in Richland
Richland Wash. — Saturday evening in Richland, the Festival of Lights celebration continued. The events started at John Dam plaza with a light show set to music, until after 7 pm, when the Lighted Boat Parade from the Clover Island Yacht Club made an appearance, followed by a firework show to close off the evening.
KEPR
Holiday activities kick off across Tri-Cities this weekend
Tri-Cities Wash. — This weekend in Richland, you'll find the HAPO Festival of Lights kicking off, as well as multiple other holiday themed events across the Tri-Cities. The event features thousands of Christmas lights in John Dam Plaza and the HAPO Community Stage. There will be live musical performances, a lighted vehicle parade, and guest appearances from Santa and Mrs. Clause.
KEPR
News study ranks Pasco among top ten booming cities in the US
Pasco Wash. — A recent study by Smart-Asset ranks Pasco in the top 25 of booming towns, measuring economic growth in the whole country. The study shows that in the last six years, the medium income in Pasco, has grown by nearly 45%. Local leaders say small businesses and entrepreneurship are a driving force for the growth, as well as the industrial expansion.
KEPR
Vintage Market held at Uptown Theater on Saturday
Richland Wash. — Vintage clothing and goods vendors from all over gathered today at the Uptown Theater in Richland, for the Vintage Christmas Market. The event is hosted by the Fuzzy Felt, and is one of four events put on each year, that highlights over 30 vendors showcasing vintage clothes, rugs, shoes, and even accessories like belt buckles and purses.
