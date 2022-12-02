Read full article on original website
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Thrillist
The Most Dazzling Light Displays in DC This Holiday Season
It’s the most wonderful time of the year—and it’s also the most sparkly. The District dons its holiday finery and is literally twinkling in lights this December, so be sure to pencil in some time to see it in all its glory. To help get you in the holiday spirit, here are some well-loved light displays, iconic tree lightings, and unexpected holiday light installations both indoors and out to check out this month.
fox5dc.com
Newly created non-profit helps feed Northern Virginia families impacted by inflation
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - As the holiday season gets under full swing and inflation continues to rise, many residents across the DMV are dealing with food insecurity and homelessness, so to help, non-profits, such as Built to Serve based in Northern Virginia, are doing what they can to provide healthy foods those in need.
Washingtonian.com
3 Private Dining Clubs You May (or May Not) Get Into
Washington has long been filled with members-only haunts—but there’s a new wave of dining-and-drinking clubs that are more tantalizing (and not always less exclusive) than the stodgy societies of yore. Here are three, ranked in order of inclusivity—from everyone-is-welcome to you-gotta-know-someone. 1. Méli. 1630 Columbia Rd.,...
mocoshow.com
The 10 Worst Areas for Traffic in the DMV, Per Report
While there are plenty more places with traffic issues in the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia), the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board has released its top ten bottleneck analysis in its report for the calendar year of 2021 (seen below). According to the report, bottlenecks are typically defined by a traffic queue upstream of the bottleneck, a beginning point for a queue, free flow traffic conditions downstream of the bottleneck that have returned to nominal or design conditions, a predictable recurring cause, and traffic volumes that exceed the capability of the confluence to process traffic.
Washingtonian.com
6 New Brunch Spots to Try Around DC This Weekend
All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. Clarendon’s hyper-seasonal, garden-esque restaurant is a pretty spot for brunch—especially if you’re sipping a peach liqueur-infused bellini or a michelada verde spiced up with tomatillos and poblano chilies. Chef Jonathan Till draws from the nearby farmer’s market for egg dishes and harvest bowls, in addition to comforting plates like an avocado BLT with house-cured pork belly or farro pancakes with apple crème anglaise.
Maryland State Police Helicopter Crew Rescues Hunter After Falling From Tree Stand
An injured hunter who found himself in a precarious position after falling more than a dozen feet from a tree stand had to be airlifted to an area hospital by Maryland State Police crews, authorities say. First responders responded to a call shortly after noon on Friday, Dec. 2, regarding a hunter …
Washingtonian.com
5 DC Restaurants Where Dress Codes Are Back
It doesn’t take anything too extreme to reignite the restaurant dress-code debate—take Birkenstocks. Over the summer, Top Chef finalist Marjorie Meek-Bradley was turned away from the downtown DC restaurant Shōtō for wearing the trendy sandal, which didn’t fall in line with the Japanese hot spot’s “elegant and smart casual” dress code. On its banned list: athletic wear, beachwear, and flip-flops. Which category, if any, Meek-Bradley’s yellow Birks fell into is—like dress codes themselves—a bit subjective and confusing.
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
Slim Chickens fast-casual restaurant wants to grow in Maryland
An Arkansas-based restaurant chain called Slim Chickens is now looking to expand to the Baltimore region.
WTOP
‘Fairfax County’s most wanted’ arrested in Alexandria
The man whom police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” on Wednesday is under arrest Thursday. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
WUSA
Postal worker held at gunpoint, robbed in Maryland
GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Prince George's County Police are searching for a suspect after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon in Landover. Around 1 p.m. on November 2, police say a USPS mail carrier was robbed of USPS property in the 1700 block of Dutch Village Drive in Landover, Maryland.
US Marshals Join Search For Maryland Woman Involved In International Murder-For-Fire Plot
The US Marshals have widened a search for a Maryland woman who they say was involved in an interstate murder-for-hire plot with her husband, reports Fox Baltimore. Jessica Erazo-Rosa, 36, is wanted on federal charges and has been on the run for more than a year since the arrest of her husband Rudy Adonaldo-Chaves following a 2019 undercover investigation into an international drug trafficking ring, continues the outlet.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore City woman is Maryland’s first cold-related death of 2022-2023
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health on Friday reported the state’s first cold-related illness death for the 2022-2023 winter weather season. The deceased individual is an adult female in the 60 to 70 age range. The death occurred in Baltimore City. To prevent the onset of cold-related illness,...
Inside Nova
'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase
The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
Washington Examiner
Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights
If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
fox5dc.com
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Landover
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon in Landover, and now police are searching for the suspect. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the incident happened around 1 p.m. in a residential area on Dutch Village Drive. The bandit allegedly flashed a firearm...
Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
Wbaltv.com
Police warn about dangerous 'Orbeez Challenge' trending on TikTok
Police departments across the country and in Maryland are warning people about a dangerous TikTok challenge that involves shooting at other people. As an increasing number of TikTok challenges go viral, some are causing children to put themselves and others in danger. From dancing to comedy trends, TikTok is typically...
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Credit Union Frauds
County Police continue to investigate a series of bank frauds across the month of November. Examination of financial records revealed a suspect presented fraudulent drivers licenses at credit unions located in Silver Spring, Gaithersburg and the state of Pennsylvania. Detectives have released a photo of the suspect and ask for...
