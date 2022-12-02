It’s the most wonderful time of the year—and it’s also the most sparkly. The District dons its holiday finery and is literally twinkling in lights this December, so be sure to pencil in some time to see it in all its glory. To help get you in the holiday spirit, here are some well-loved light displays, iconic tree lightings, and unexpected holiday light installations both indoors and out to check out this month.

