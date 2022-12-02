ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

The Most Dazzling Light Displays in DC This Holiday Season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—and it’s also the most sparkly. The District dons its holiday finery and is literally twinkling in lights this December, so be sure to pencil in some time to see it in all its glory. To help get you in the holiday spirit, here are some well-loved light displays, iconic tree lightings, and unexpected holiday light installations both indoors and out to check out this month.
fox5dc.com

Newly created non-profit helps feed Northern Virginia families impacted by inflation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - As the holiday season gets under full swing and inflation continues to rise, many residents across the DMV are dealing with food insecurity and homelessness, so to help, non-profits, such as Built to Serve based in Northern Virginia, are doing what they can to provide healthy foods those in need.
Washingtonian.com

3 Private Dining Clubs You May (or May Not) Get Into

Washington has long been filled with members-only haunts—but there’s a new wave of dining-and-drinking clubs that are more tantalizing (and not always less exclusive) than the stodgy societies of yore. Here are three, ranked in order of inclusivity—from everyone-is-welcome to you-gotta-know-someone. 1. Méli. 1630 Columbia Rd.,...
mocoshow.com

The 10 Worst Areas for Traffic in the DMV, Per Report

While there are plenty more places with traffic issues in the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia), the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board has released its top ten bottleneck analysis in its report for the calendar year of 2021 (seen below). According to the report, bottlenecks are typically defined by a traffic queue upstream of the bottleneck, a beginning point for a queue, free flow traffic conditions downstream of the bottleneck that have returned to nominal or design conditions, a predictable recurring cause, and traffic volumes that exceed the capability of the confluence to process traffic.
Washingtonian.com

6 New Brunch Spots to Try Around DC This Weekend

All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. Clarendon’s hyper-seasonal, garden-esque restaurant is a pretty spot for brunch—especially if you’re sipping a peach liqueur-infused bellini or a michelada verde spiced up with tomatillos and poblano chilies. Chef Jonathan Till draws from the nearby farmer’s market for egg dishes and harvest bowls, in addition to comforting plates like an avocado BLT with house-cured pork belly or farro pancakes with apple crème anglaise.
Washingtonian.com

5 DC Restaurants Where Dress Codes Are Back

It doesn’t take anything too extreme to reignite the restaurant dress-code debate—take Birkenstocks. Over the summer, Top Chef finalist Marjorie Meek-Bradley was turned away from the downtown DC restaurant Shōtō for wearing the trendy sandal, which didn’t fall in line with the Japanese hot spot’s “elegant and smart casual” dress code. On its banned list: athletic wear, beachwear, and flip-flops. Which category, if any, Meek-Bradley’s yellow Birks fell into is—like dress codes themselves—a bit subjective and confusing.
royalexaminer.com

Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland

But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
WTOP

‘Fairfax County’s most wanted’ arrested in Alexandria

The man whom police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” on Wednesday is under arrest Thursday. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
WUSA

Postal worker held at gunpoint, robbed in Maryland

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Prince George's County Police are searching for a suspect after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon in Landover. Around 1 p.m. on November 2, police say a USPS mail carrier was robbed of USPS property in the 1700 block of Dutch Village Drive in Landover, Maryland.
Daily Voice

US Marshals Join Search For Maryland Woman Involved In International Murder-For-Fire Plot

The US Marshals have widened a search for a Maryland woman who they say was involved in an interstate murder-for-hire plot with her husband, reports Fox Baltimore. Jessica Erazo-Rosa, 36, is wanted on federal charges and has been on the run for more than a year since the arrest of her husband Rudy Adonaldo-Chaves following a 2019 undercover investigation into an international drug trafficking ring, continues the outlet.
Nottingham MD

Baltimore City woman is Maryland’s first cold-related death of 2022-2023

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health on Friday reported the state’s first cold-related illness death for the 2022-2023 winter weather season. The deceased individual is an adult female in the 60 to 70 age range. The death occurred in Baltimore City. To prevent the onset of cold-related illness,...
Inside Nova

'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase

The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
fox5dc.com

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Landover

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon in Landover, and now police are searching for the suspect. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the incident happened around 1 p.m. in a residential area on Dutch Village Drive. The bandit allegedly flashed a firearm...
Wbaltv.com

Police warn about dangerous 'Orbeez Challenge' trending on TikTok

Police departments across the country and in Maryland are warning people about a dangerous TikTok challenge that involves shooting at other people. As an increasing number of TikTok challenges go viral, some are causing children to put themselves and others in danger. From dancing to comedy trends, TikTok is typically...
mymcmedia.org

Police Investigate Credit Union Frauds

County Police continue to investigate a series of bank frauds across the month of November. Examination of financial records revealed a suspect presented fraudulent drivers licenses at credit unions located in Silver Spring, Gaithersburg and the state of Pennsylvania. Detectives have released a photo of the suspect and ask for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy