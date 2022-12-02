Is Monroe getting a Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery in the new year?

There's a new sweet spot coming to Monroe very soon and it comes in the form of delicious Bundt cakes in a wide variety of flavors.

In case you don't know about Nothing Bundt Cakes, it's a national chain that serves up the classic Bundt cake in an array of sizes from multi-tiered cakes with fun toppers to bite-sized Bundts with classic and seasonal flavors.

These sweet confections are perfect for weddings, birthdays, catering events, or as a special treat for yourself. Some of the standard flavors you can get all year are chocolate chocolate chip, classic vanilla, confetti, red velvet with chocolate chips, carrot and more.

There isn't a set date for when Monroe will be getting these delectable treats but check back soon for updates on when and where you will be able to find them.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com