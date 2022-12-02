ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The News-Star

Is Monroe getting a Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery in the new year?

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
The News-Star
The News-Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jPp83_0jVTy9cY00

There's a new sweet spot coming to Monroe very soon and it comes in the form of delicious Bundt cakes in a wide variety of flavors.

In case you don't know about Nothing Bundt Cakes, it's a national chain that serves up the classic Bundt cake in an array of sizes from multi-tiered cakes with fun toppers to bite-sized Bundts with classic and seasonal flavors.

These sweet confections are perfect for weddings, birthdays, catering events, or as a special treat for yourself. Some of the standard flavors you can get all year are chocolate chocolate chip, classic vanilla, confetti, red velvet with chocolate chips, carrot and more.

There isn't a set date for when Monroe will be getting these delectable treats but check back soon for updates on when and where you will be able to find them.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com

Comments / 2

Stephanie Gaston
2d ago

I Love these cakes !! I would get some from Lake Charles. I moved here to Monroe and was just trying today to see how I can get some of these delicious mini Bundt cakes for my family for Christmas!! I will you would open before Christmas these make GREAT gifts !!

Reply(1)
2
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Santa’s Christmas village is back at the Northeast Louisiana Childrens Museum

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)–Santa’s Christmas Village has returned to the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum. This is a great activity for families with children to get involved with this holiday season. Melissa Saye, director of the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum, told us what Santa’s Christmas Village is. “We are in our 14th year of Santa’s Christmas Village […]
KNOE TV8

Downtown WM continues holiday events with Christmas on the River Festival Day

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Residents across the twin cities got in the Christmas spirit throughout the day on Saturday for ‘‘Christmas on the River Festival Day.”. The festival started out with a 5k Run and 1-mile walk at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2022. The festival offered food trucks, festivities and live music in Alley Park from 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
MyArkLaMiss

Christmas Along the Bayou in Tallulah on December 4

TALLULAH, La (KTVE/KARD) — Christmas Along the Bayou will take over the town of Tallulah this Sunday, December 4. Enjoy a parade, a fireworks show, and much more! This year, 99-year-old WWII Veteran, Rufus Puckett, will be the Grand Marshal. Watch the video above for more on Sunday’s event.
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe kicks off the holiday season with Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The City of Monroe kicked off the holiday season by hosting its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 2nd at the Monroe Civic Center Plaza. The program included several performances of young talented people from the community. Families were encouraged to wear their favorite holiday-themed sweater at the event, where kids […]
KNOE TV8

Two families survive devastating tornado

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Two families survived a violent tornado that struck rural Caldwell Parish early Tuesday evening but face a long road to recovery. Tuesday evening, Ricky Grant, his wife and his brother-in-law were watching television news at home when they heard loud noises outside. Ricky said at that time, his wife yelled at him to get into the bathtub.
fgazette.com

In Memory Of

Ledarius Heard, a Union Parish native and blues singer (Royal D), stands with one of the posters he created in memory of his younger brother Earl Andrews, who played at Patterson High before finishing his senior year at Farmerville in 2013. Andrews lost his life in a shooting incident at Grambling State University. Heard presented a poster to each head coach at the Union/Patterson playoff game Friday night.
MyArkLaMiss

Still no clues in 2021 murder of man outside popular Monroe liquor store

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A shooting just outside a popular liquor store in Monroe left one person dead in September 2021. No arrests have been made, leaving the family longing for answers and a murderer on the loose. It happened on September 4th in the 1600 block of Winnsboro Rd., taking the life of 34-year-old Rodrecas […]
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, November 29

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 29, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Alisha Camille Jackson, 808 Kennedy, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 22. Lafayette. Algiea Ganaway, P.O. Box 203, Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November...
KNOE TV8

OCS beats Ascension Catholic, Oak Grove takes down Haynesville, and Mangham falls to Homer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS improved to 29-0 at Steven Fitzhugh Field and moves on to its fourth straight State Championship appearance with a 42-14 win against Ascension Catholic. Oak Grove beat Haynesville for the first time since 2001 with a 49-7 victory. The Tigers will try for their seventh state title next week against Homer. The Pelicans scored 38 unanswered points to defeat Mangham, 38-18.
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman accused of giving inmate narcotics while at courthouse

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a Black female approaching an inmate in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to deputies, the woman then allegedly handed a small package to the inmate who dropped the package when […]
lincolnparishjournal.com

Driver sleeping in roadway booked for DWI

A Mississippi man was arrested on his second DWI in less than a year after a Lincoln Parish deputy sheriff found him asleep behind the wheel in the roadway. Early Wednesday morning, Alberto Hernandez, 34, of Horn Lake, Miss. was found asleep in his Ford pickup in the northbound lane of La. Highway 33. When the deputy attempted to wake the driver, Hernandez drove off, traveling a short distance before stopping again.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ouachita Christian tops Ascension Catholic in battle for spot in Superdome

No. 3 Ouachita Christian advanced with a 42-14 win over No. 10 Ascension Catholic in the semifinals Dec. 2 at Steven Fitzhugh Field in Monroe. The last standing Ascension Parish team in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association football playoffs, the Bulldogs season ended with three wins in the LHSAA Division IV Select bracket. Their run included a 49-6 win over No. 23 Lincoln Preparatory School, a 38-31 victory over No. 7 Riverside Academy, and a 28-12 win over Opelousas Catholic.
lincolnparishjournal.com

Grambling pursuit ends in Ruston

A Clayton, La., man faces numerous charges after he allegedly fled from a Grambling police officer who attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. At about noon on Wednesday a Grambling PD officer saw a black Chevrolet Camaro traveling east on U.S. 80 with no visible license plate. When the officer attempted to stop the Camaro, it continued east at reckless speeds, endangering others. The suspect crossed the double yellow line, passing five vehicles causing them to run off the road almost causing a crash. Several westbound vehicles had to pull off the road to avoid being hit head on.
MyArkLaMiss

Investigation lands duo behind bars for possessing 150 Xanax pills and firearm, Monroe Police say

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past several months, Monroe Police have been receiving information that 29-year-old Daniel Modicue and 26-year-old Billishea Kid were allegedly selling narcotics from their apartment. During the investigation, Monroe Police conducted surveillance on the residence. On November 29, 2022, Monroe Police […]
MyArkLaMiss

Two people injured in Caldwell Parish tornado storm

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2022, the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that two people were injured inside their home during a tornado storm. Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently working to clear the roads. We will continue to provide updates on myarklamiss.com.
The News-Star

The News-Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy