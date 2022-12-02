Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Weekend DUI arrest puts Marion County Sheriff's Office sergeant on paid leave
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A sergeant with the Marion County Sheriff's Office is now on paid leave after he was arrested and charged with DUI over the weekend, according to Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette. Officers with the Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. Burnette says Ladd...
WTVC
3 dead in Middle Valley "death investigation" says Hamilton County Sheriff
Hamilton County, Tenn. — UPDATE: Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett says three people have died in this "death investigation." The sheriff's office has not yet released a cause of death for the three dead people. From our Newschannel 9 Skyview, you can see a big part of the structure...
WDEF
DUI charge dropped against Davis Lundy
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A former advisor to the county Mayor has had charges dropped against him following a traffic stop in October. Davis Lundy was stopped in Collegedale and charged with DUI and marijuana possession. At that time, he was a policy advisor for new County Mayor Weston...
WTVC
'All they cared about was this conviction:' wrongfully convicted man looks ahead
GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — Adam Braseel was wrongfully convicted of first degree murder in Grundy County Tennessee in 2007. Braseel, now released, says he is enjoying life but looking to hold the system accountable. "We shouldn’t have to fight for this compensation," says Braseel. "I shouldn’t have had to...
wrganews.com
36-year-old Adairsville Woman arrested for Murder in Gordon County
On Saturday Gordon County deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a private residence on Mt. Zion Road in the Resaca community in response to a report of a body of a man having been found. Deputies arrived and discovered the body inside an automobile. April Sue Tate, age 36, whose address is believed to be 25 Holcomb Spur, Adairsville, Georgia, was thereafter taken into custody at the scene without incident and transported to the county jail. The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested to assist the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation as certain aspects of the matter involved neighboring jurisdictions. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. Neither Tate nor the decedent was a Gordon County resident. In addition to a number of witnesses being questioned, a search warrant was executed as part of the investigation. GBI agents and Sheriff’s detectives took a number of items of physical evidence into custody and recovered the weapon believed to have been involved in the death. Tate has been charged with one count of Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for Dec. 3
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016462- 1600 BLK Sun Ray Dr- Check Well-Being-East Ridge Middle School SSO requested police to check the well-being of a student that has not returned to school after he was sent home due to disruptive behavior. Police spoke with the child, who was not in distress. He said he was sick.
WTVC
Hamilton County commissioner says narrow Cummings Highway overpass an emergency situation
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Commissioner Joe Graham says when the interstate gets backed up with traffic, the Cummings Highway overpass is the only resort to escape it. And in certain emergency situations those extra minutes spent waiting could add up. "It's a nightmare for all of us...
WTVCFOX
New CPD social media coordinator fired same day as FOP shares concerns over his employment
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thursday the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) shared concerns over the employment of the new Chattanooga Police's social media coordinator, claiming he uses "anti-police rhetoric." On the same day CPD says they fired him, but say that the fact that it was on the same day...
wrganews.com
19-year-old arrested for shooting at an occupied home
A 19-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after he shot at a home. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ashton Jase Duvall of a Northwood Drive address allegedly fired a gun into an occupied residence on Second Street with the intention to cause serious harm to a victim. Duvall is being charged with reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and aggravated assault.
WTVC
Bomb squad detonates suspicious backpack near MAINx24, no threat to the public says police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE. Market Street has now reopened after Chattanooga Police cleared the scene where a "suspicious package" was reported Saturday morning. Witnesses say Chattanooga Police were concentrating on a backpack as they investigated the “suspicious package” on Main Street on Saturday morning, as they waited for the annual MAINx24 parade to begin.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police confirm Jasmine Pace's remains found on Suck Creek Road Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police confirm that the human remains they found on Suck Creek Road Thursday are those of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. Hours earlier her stepfather called to tell us he'd been informed that her body was found. Not only family and friends devastated, but our community...
allongeorgia.com
Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton PD, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Summerville PD, Trion PD, Rainsville PD, and Fort Payne PD work together to bust theft ring
Beginning in early September 2022, Dade County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton PD began receiving reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. Fortunately, Trenton PD had video of a truck that was used in one of the burglaries. Dade and Trenton Investigators later saw a post on social media of a stolen trailer posted by Summerville PD, that appeared to involve the same suspect vehicle that burglarized our storage units. Dade and Trenton Investigators contacted Summerville PD Investigators and spoke to them about the theft and compared case notes. It was determined that the trucks posted online, were the same vehicle involved in both agencie’s thefts.
wrganews.com
GSP reports on Fatal Wreck that occurred in Gordon County last Week
According to the Georgia State Patrol at around 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash involving an overturned concrete truck on Hall Memorial Road. The investigation revealed that the truck, driven by Carlos Abdel Cabrera Melian, age 47, of Calhoun, was traveling south on Hall Memorial Road NW. The right-side tires traveled slightly off of the west side of the roadway. The truck re-entered the roadway, traveling across both lanes with the left side tires traveling slightly off of the east side of the roadway. The truck, once again, traveled back across both lanes of the roadway, while yawing to the right. As the truck left the west side of the roadway, it overturned onto its left side and struck a utility pole with the top of the passenger compartment of the truck. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the truck, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
3 arrested for involvement in multi-state theft ring
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple police agencies have linked one truck to a ring of thefts around Georgia. Beginning in early September, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and the Trenton Police Department started getting reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
WAAY-TV
Jackson County community helps family after house fire
A Jackson county family is recovering after a house fire took place in the early morning hours last Wednesday. According to Hollywood Fire and Rescue, the fire at the Davis family home was due to a weather-related incident. Fortunately, the four people who lived at the home, including two young...
WTVC
Collegedale Walmart carjacking suspect arrested after leading police on a chase Friday
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — The suspect of a carjacking at a Collegedale Walmart was arrested after leading police on a chase while under the influence Friday, an affidavit reveals. The affidavit says police noticed a stolen white Nissan Kicks traveling eastbound on the 5600 block of Brainerd Road which there...
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"
Alleged "Porch Pirate" from video surveillance taken on Mouse Creek Road with thePhoto byor from a Cleveland TN Police Department's social media post. According to the Charleston, TN Postmaster Gloria McKinney, last year, several Charleston addresses fell victim to "Porch Pirates". Already this season, the Cleveland, TN Police Department has been notified of an individual who has been victimized by these alleged thieves.
WTVC
Chattanooga man arrested in Arizona for leading police on chase, trafficking immigrants
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — A Chattanooga man was arrested in Arizona for leading police on a chase and trafficking undocumented immigrants Friday, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office says. CCSO says Jonathan Garcia Hernandez, a 19-year-old from Chattanooga, led police officers across three agencies on a chase starting outside of...
Two East TN counties report higher number of drug arrests so far this year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said so far this year, they have arrested around 15% more people for drug crimes. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they have seen a similar trend. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they expanded their narcotics task force in July,...
WDEF
Death investigation after 3 bodies found in home
UPDATE— News 12 was told by someone with the Hamilton County’s Medical Examiner’s Office that all three of the victims were adults, two male, and one female. They were located in a shed on the property of a home that had been completely destroyed in a fire in December of last year according to our files.
Comments / 0