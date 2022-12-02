ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula, OH

cleveland19.com

Elyria man sentenced for deadly stabbing of former foster brother

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio attorney general said a 30-year-old Elyria man who admitted to killing his former foster brother will spend 20 years to life in prison. According to a news release, Antonio Sprinkle tracked down and killed a 27-year-old man whom he once shared a foster family with.
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Man drives motorbike ‘recklessly’ through Crocker Park, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a Cleveland man seen driving “recklessly” through Crocker Park on Dec. 1. Police said around 5:20 p.m., a sergeant saw 42-year-old John Sestokas riding a moped-type vehicle on the wrong side of the street and up on the sidewalk, putting himself and others in danger.
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

21-year-old indicted for vandalizing FirstEnergy Stadium field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anthony O’Neal was indicted Wednesday on vandalism and breaking and entering charges for vandalizing the FirstEnergy Stadium field on November 21st. According to Cuyahoga County Court records, O’Neal drove his vehicle to First Energy Stadium climbed a fence and entered the facility. He then...
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIZ

Cleveland Woman Arrested in Guernsey Co.

A Cleveland woman faces charges in connection to a traffic stop in Guernsey County that led to what authorities call a substantial amount of narcotics. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said 37-year-old Devinne Hollie was taken into custody after she was witnessed committing a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. Deputies...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Daughter stabs parents in North Ridgeville home, police say

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for stabbing her parents in North Ridgeville Tuesday, according to police. Police were called to the 6600 block of Amber Way around 4:30 pm for a report of a 34-year-old female assaulting her 69-year-old father. When officers arrived, they...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police search for person who broke into military member’s car and stole stroller, diapers

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a suspect who stole a family’s stroller, baby monitors, and other items for their newborn right out of their car. The baby’s father is in the military and stationed in Texas. He came home to visit his mom in Akron and parked his truck on Robindale avenue. When he woke up Tuesday morning his newborn son’s stroller and baby monitor were missing.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate deadly shooting outside recreation center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Bedford man was murdered outside a Cleveland recreation center Tuesday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Earle Turner Recreation Center in the 11000 block of Miles Ave. in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood. The victim has...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

6 abandoned Garfield Heights puppies find ‘furever’ homes

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The six puppies who were waiting to find their “furever” homes after they were abandoned in Garfield Heights have been adopted, police happily updated!. However, police said they still need help finding who abandoned them. Garfield Heights Police said a resident called the...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Man dies after being struck by a car in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old man has now died from injuries suffered when he was struck by a car while crossing a street Monday morning, Akron police said. The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. Monday on E. Exchange Street. Akron police said the victim was crossing between Sumner...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man dies after being shot on Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old Cleveland man died from injuries suffered in a Thanksgiving morning shooting. Cleveland police said Rashaun Yearby was shot around 11:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Lee Road. This is in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Yearby died from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

No arrests in weekend murder of 34-year-old man in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a 34-year-old man early Saturday morning. According to Maple Heights police, officers were called out to the 18000 block of Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. for a report of two suspicious men knocking on doors.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH

