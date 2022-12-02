Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Elyria man sentenced for deadly stabbing of former foster brother
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio attorney general said a 30-year-old Elyria man who admitted to killing his former foster brother will spend 20 years to life in prison. According to a news release, Antonio Sprinkle tracked down and killed a 27-year-old man whom he once shared a foster family with.
cleveland19.com
Man drives motorbike ‘recklessly’ through Crocker Park, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a Cleveland man seen driving “recklessly” through Crocker Park on Dec. 1. Police said around 5:20 p.m., a sergeant saw 42-year-old John Sestokas riding a moped-type vehicle on the wrong side of the street and up on the sidewalk, putting himself and others in danger.
cleveland19.com
$1M bond continued for Parma man charged after body found wrapped in plastic in basement
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old Parma resident who allegedly killed a man, wrapped his body in plastic and hid him in his basement pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning. Paul Addicott was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious...
cleveland19.com
21-year-old indicted for vandalizing FirstEnergy Stadium field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anthony O’Neal was indicted Wednesday on vandalism and breaking and entering charges for vandalizing the FirstEnergy Stadium field on November 21st. According to Cuyahoga County Court records, O’Neal drove his vehicle to First Energy Stadium climbed a fence and entered the facility. He then...
39-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Akron
The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
WHIZ
Cleveland Woman Arrested in Guernsey Co.
A Cleveland woman faces charges in connection to a traffic stop in Guernsey County that led to what authorities call a substantial amount of narcotics. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said 37-year-old Devinne Hollie was taken into custody after she was witnessed committing a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. Deputies...
cleveland19.com
$2500 bond set for caregiver charged with abusing patient at Warrensville Development Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of eight Warrensville Development Center employees accused of abusing patients was arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday. The Warrensville Development Center is a facility for individuals with intellectual disabilities located on Green Road in Highland Hills. Terrance Shambley, 43, is accused of...
cleveland19.com
Daughter stabs parents in North Ridgeville home, police say
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for stabbing her parents in North Ridgeville Tuesday, according to police. Police were called to the 6600 block of Amber Way around 4:30 pm for a report of a 34-year-old female assaulting her 69-year-old father. When officers arrived, they...
cleveland19.com
Akron police search for person who broke into military member’s car and stole stroller, diapers
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a suspect who stole a family’s stroller, baby monitors, and other items for their newborn right out of their car. The baby’s father is in the military and stationed in Texas. He came home to visit his mom in Akron and parked his truck on Robindale avenue. When he woke up Tuesday morning his newborn son’s stroller and baby monitor were missing.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigate deadly shooting outside recreation center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Bedford man was murdered outside a Cleveland recreation center Tuesday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Earle Turner Recreation Center in the 11000 block of Miles Ave. in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood. The victim has...
cleveland19.com
6 abandoned Garfield Heights puppies find ‘furever’ homes
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The six puppies who were waiting to find their “furever” homes after they were abandoned in Garfield Heights have been adopted, police happily updated!. However, police said they still need help finding who abandoned them. Garfield Heights Police said a resident called the...
cleveland19.com
Suspect steals generator and post hole digger from Cleveland garage, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing a generator and post hole digger is wanted in Cleveland, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding him. Cleveland Police said the suspect took the items from a garage in the 4100 block of Biddulph Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 24.
cleveland19.com
Man dies after being struck by a car in Akron
SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old man has now died from injuries suffered when he was struck by a car while crossing a street Monday morning, Akron police said. The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. Monday on E. Exchange Street. Akron police said the victim was crossing between Sumner...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man dies after being shot on Thanksgiving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old Cleveland man died from injuries suffered in a Thanksgiving morning shooting. Cleveland police said Rashaun Yearby was shot around 11:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Lee Road. This is in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Yearby died from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical...
cleveland19.com
Multiple lawsuits claim special needs students were mistreated at Ashtabula County school
ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Three separate lawsuits have been filed against the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center, claiming school workers mistreated students with special needs, ultimately leading to the firing of a staffer who reported the incidents. The mother of one student, along with the grandmother of another student, are...
cleveland19.com
No arrests in weekend murder of 34-year-old man in Maple Heights
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a 34-year-old man early Saturday morning. According to Maple Heights police, officers were called out to the 18000 block of Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. for a report of two suspicious men knocking on doors.
cleveland19.com
Life in prison for 18-year-old convicted of killing man on Akron METRO Bus
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday in Summit County Court of Common Pleas after being convicted of a May 2021 murder on an Akron METRO bus at the transit center in downtown Akron. Kavon Jackson, who was 17 at the time of...
cleveland19.com
Suspect in Cleveland Dollar Tree robbery may have tried to rob Lakewood Mr. Hero’s, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who is accused of robbing a Cleveland Dollar Tree may be the same suspect of the attempted robbery at a Lakewood Mr. Hero’s, police confirmed. Detectives are now asking the community to help identify the suspect. Cleveland Police said the suspect came into...
