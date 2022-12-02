ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Missouri teen hospitalized after SUV overturns

CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Friday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Chevy Suburban driven by a 17-year-old Gallatin boy was northbound on Winchester Road just south of Kerr Drive five miles southeast of Cameron. The driver...
Missouri man injured after rollover crash

DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Friday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Aveo driven by Tyler S. Muessig, 19, Winston, was eastbound on MO 6 two miles east of Weatherby. The car traveled off the south...

