Read full article on original website
Related
myqcountry.com
Missouri teen hospitalized after SUV overturns
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Friday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Chevy Suburban driven by a 17-year-old Gallatin boy was northbound on Winchester Road just south of Kerr Drive five miles southeast of Cameron. The driver...
myqcountry.com
Missouri man injured after rollover crash
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Friday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Aveo driven by Tyler S. Muessig, 19, Winston, was eastbound on MO 6 two miles east of Weatherby. The car traveled off the south...
Comments / 0