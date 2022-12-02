Read full article on original website
Missouri man injured after rollover crash
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Friday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Aveo driven by Tyler S. Muessig, 19, Winston, was eastbound on MO 6 two miles east of Weatherby. The car traveled off the south...
Unsuccessful northwest Missouri state rep. candidate dies after fall
A Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in. northwest Missouri has died. The family of Lois Pontius announced that she died Wednesday of. a head injury suffered in a fall. Pontius, who was from Ridgeway, lost the Missouri Second State. Representative District race to Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton...
Get up close and personal with eagles during the 43rd annual Eagle Days
An annual event in at the Loess Bluffs Wildlife Refuge gives everyone a chance to observe the majesty of the nation’s bird, the bald eagle. Eagle Days returns this weekend, an event that has run for the past 43 years, running tomorrow and Sunday. Park Ranger Nikki Horne says...
