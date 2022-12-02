Read full article on original website
the governor will just take something else look at the states that took off food taxes it went to something else
Kansas collects $642.3 Million in total taxes for November
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Revenue today announced that total tax collections for November were $642.3 million, which is $15.4 million, or 2.5%, more than last November. Total tax receipts for Fiscal Year 2023 continue to outpace Fiscal Year 2022, with year-over-year growth at 5.4%.
Kansas sees taxes fall 5.3% short of expectations
Kansas collected 5.3% less in taxes than expected in November, the first
Gov. Laura Kelly wants food tax axed next legislative session
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has called on the legislature to completely eliminate the state sales tax on groceries, diapers, and feminine hygiene products when they return for the 2023 session. Last year, the legislature passed a bill that would drop the tax to 4% and 2% the following year. It would […]
Kansas governor reinforces priority to legalize medical marijuana
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Friday reinforced one of the priorities for her second term as governor. Kelly tweeted a message emphasizing the reasons she wants to see the state legalize medical marijuana. “This legislative session, we need to legalize medical marijuana so that Kansans with...
AG Derek Schmidt files lawsuit alleging illegal practices have inflated insulin prices in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. – On Friday, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt filed a lawsuit against leading national insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBM) over alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), accusing them of operating an insulin pricing scheme that forces Kansans to pay excessive costs for the life-saving drug to control diabetes.
Report: Kansas’ poorest city may come as a surprise
The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs.
Lawsuit filed against national insulin manufacturers by Kansas Attorney General
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against leading national insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers over alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, on Friday. The lawsuit accuses the insulin manufacturers of operating an insulin pricing scheme that forces Kansans to pay excessive costs for the life-saving drug to control […]
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KS law enforcement operations will not change after MO legalizes rec marijuana
Recreational marijuana will officially be legal in Missouri as of Dec. 8, but in Kansas, the use and possession of cannabis, and related products, remains illegal.
Respect For Marriage Act could protect Kansas woman's marriage
After The Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act this last week members of the LGBTQIA+ community are increasingly hopeful it will become law. But, what would that mean here in Kansas?. “Our people are very nervous right now. We don't know what to think. What's going to happen? Why...
GOP elections chief in Kansas decries ‘horrible environment’
Kansas' Republican elections chief on Thursday decried a “horrible environment” for local officials overseeing voting and counting ballots this year.
It’s Illegal To Throw These Things Away in Missouri & Illinois
When I lived in Illinois and threw out that old ten-pound stereo receiver I broke the law. However, it's perfectly fine if that old stereo receiver wound up in Mount Trashmore behind the Menards here in Sedalia. That's because electronics are banned from landfills in Illinois, but not in Missouri.
“Largest rip off in state history”: Former lawmakers call for investigation of Corporation Commissioners
Three former state legislators are calling on current lawmakers to investigate the Oklahoma Corporation Commission for what they’re saying is “deliberate misinformation” regarding the plans to charge Oklahoma ratepayers more money , in an effort to recoup billions of dollars in energy costs from the 2021 winter storm.
Outdated marijuana laws hinder Kansas
Voters in neighboring Missouri just legalized recreational marijuana. Meanwhile, Kansas remains in the minority of states where neither medical nor recreational marijuana are allowed. It’s a symptom of dysfunctional democracy in Kansas that legislators haven’t updated our marijuana laws. Polling for years has shown that Kansans support legalizing and taxing...
Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kansas but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Illuminations Botanica at the beautiful Wichita Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
Kansas officials say COVID isn’t the only virus to keep on the radar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s latest update puts much of the state back at the ‘High’ level for new Covid cases. Also, the CDC currently shows Kansas is marked high for Influenza activity as well. Topeka ER and Hospital say they’re seeing...
Kansas man receives over five years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Kansas was sentenced to over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Westleigh Miesner, of Kansas, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Friday. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Miesner will serve 66 months in prison and a four-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
WATCH: Massive dust storm swallows town in western Kansas
As high winds blow through the state of Kansas, Colby is getting hit with a dust storm on Friday.
