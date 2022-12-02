Read full article on original website
Santa Cops partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock children experienced the joy of Christmas earlier than normal this year. The Lubbock Police Department’s Santa Cops teamed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters on Saturday, spending the day with kids in the program. Officers dressed up as Santa helped celebrate the holidays by building friendships with the children, taking a trip around Lubbock and shopping.
National Ranching Heritage Center’s 44th Annual Candlelight at the Ranch is Dec. 9-10
LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC) in Lubbock will host its 44th Annual Candlelight at the Ranch on Friday, December 9th and Saturday, December 10th. According to a press release from the NRHC and Texas Tech University, visitors can celebrate a frontier Christmas from 6:30 to...
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity ReStore DIY event on Saturday, Dec. 3
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will host a DIY event on Saturday, December 3 at their ReStore from 1:00-3:00 p.m. The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity ReStore is located at 3630 50th Street. According to a press release, the event will promote the ReStore and unique ways to...
Miracles Christmas Parade is on Saturday, December 3 at 6 p.m.
LUBBOCK, Texas—The 17th annual Miracles Christmas Parade is a family tradition. This nighttime, lighted parade will feature Santa Claus, Raider Red, more than 20 floats, local high school bands and more. The U.S. Marines will be collecting unwrapped toys for Toys For Tots. The parade route is down 34th Street, starting at 34th and Avenue Q and going west to Indiana Ave. Find out more at miraclesparade.com.
South Lubbock home bringing in crowds for festive Christmas display
LUBBOCK, Texas — One home in South Lubbock is drawing lots of attention this holiday season for its festive lights and inflatable displays outside. Mike and Mary Lagoski are in their 18th year of decorating to this extent; almost every square inch of the front and backyard are covered with blow-ups and lights… and they said, they won’t be stopping any time soon.
Shallowater business paying more for live Christmas trees this year
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - At Hamilton Farms, all of the trees are pre-cut and sent from Canada. The owner, Kyla Hamilton, says that cost her and her husband a pretty penny this year. “We didn’t raise our prices to the customer even though we had that 15% increase across the...
Lubbock gears up for the Miracles Christmas Parade
The Miracles Christmas Parade has been around for the last 19 years, though two of those years it was cancelled. It's an ongoing Lubbock tradition.
South Plains Community Action to host Winter Wonderland Resource Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Community Action Association’s Navigator Program is hosting a winter wonderland resource fair to raise awareness of community services in the South Plains area. Organizations across the Lubbock area will join SPCAA at the South Plains Mall on December 3rd from 10am to...
Check out Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display from December 6-31
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Overton Hotel & Conference Center, along with the Texas Girls and Boys Ranch, have partnered once again to create Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display. According to press release, this year’s display will be unveiled to the public during a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lubbock...
Pancho Clos coming to town
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join Fiestas Del Llano and Parks and Recreation on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the Annual Pancho Clos. The event will take place outside of Maggie Trejo Supercenter from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All children will receive a small bag of candy and fruit, and...
Llano Estacado Winery hosting first Christmas Market
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Llano Estacado Winery is hosting its first Christmas market. The market will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Llano Estacado Winery at 3426 F FM 1585. The event is free for all ages. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy local...
Lubbock Parks and Recreation Dept. hosting 3 holiday events on Saturday, Dec. 3
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department will host three holiday events on Saturday, December 3. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, these events include Santa Paws at the Hodges Community Center, a Holiday Craft Bazzar at the Copper Rawlings Community Center and Breakfast with Santa at the Maxey Community Center.
United Supermarkets & Coca-Cola Are Bringing Christmas Magic With Life Size Snow Globe
Growing up, visiting my Aunt near Christmas meant that I'd get to see her massive collection of Coca-Cola Christmas decorations. And I mean massive. Remember those adorable polar bears and Santa in the Coca-Cola ads? I certainly do. She had everything from very vintage to oh-so-90s and it was really fun to see. For me and for many folks, Coca-Cola and Christmas are a magical pair.
Adorable Video: Lubbock Prairie Dogs Love Pumpkins Too
We have all seen adorable videos of different animals eating pumpkins. Honestly, it is sometimes my favorite part of October's end. Lubbock sadly doesn't have a zoo so we don't get to see our cute animals eating them until now. Whether you’re five or ninety-five, the Science Spectrum Museum in...
31 Lubbock Christmas Events You Need To Go To
It's December which means Christmas is here. If you are looking for fun events in Lubbock and the surrounding area you came to the right place. From pictures with Santa, classes, shopping and so much more, Lubbock has an event for you. All events are listed in order by date.
UNDER THE STETSON: Feed the Dog
When living in Lubbock several years ago, I had a neighbor that would keep their dog chained to a fence post. The dog looked underweight and “scraggly” and did not appear to be enjoying life. The owners did not neglect the dog’s basics needs; they just did nothing...
Lubbock parent ‘frustrated’ after video of daughter slap boxing at Boys & Girls Club
A Lubbock mom said she is frustrated after she received a video of her daughter slap boxing with another member at the Boys & Girls Club.
Lubbock Stockyards closing after 54 years of history
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The sale barn that first opened in 1968 is known as the Lubbock Stockyards. After 50 years of history, owner Tony Mann will lock the doors for the last time. “It’s been a good life you know, and I’m not wanting to quit but I’m getting...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet McNugget
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet McNugget KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a ten-month-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for two months. McNugget is super friendly and loves cuddles. He loves attention and is the life of the party. McNugget is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
A Popular Lubbock Restaurant had an Employee Held at Gunpoint
A popular fast food chain employee was held at gunpoint while expediting food. KAMC news reported that the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched on November 29th to a local area Sonic Drive-In. At the scene police spoke with an employee for the popular food chain who says they were held at gunpoint.
