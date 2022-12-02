Read full article on original website
Around Thirty Pigs Died in Rural Cascade Fire
Over two dozen pigs died in a hog building fire west of Cascade on Friday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Cascade Fire and EMS responded to 30250 Goose Hill Road shortly after 5 pm for a fire in a hog confinement. The fire appeared to...
Narcotics Unit alleges woman had meth in backpack
A 27-year-old Goose Lake, Iowa, woman is behind bars to face drug-related charges after police allege she took off from officers – first on a motorcycle, then on foot. Elizabeth Carstensen faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp, along with serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, court records say.
Driver identified in utility vehicle crash
UPDATE: The driver in a single UTV crash that injured six people has been identified as 54-year-old Curt Bell, of Princeton, Iowa. The driver and five passengers remained in stable condition Friday, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.
Davenport man sentenced in connection to April 2021 Daisy Dooks shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a shooting at Davenport's Daisy Dooks Gentlemen's Club shooting, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa. 26-year-old Brandon Scott Hagedorn of Davenport was sentenced to 57...
Osceola Driver Killed In Wrong Way I-35 Crash
An Osceola resident died of injuries resulting from a crash with a Peterbuilt truck while driving in the wrong direction on the interstate. The Iowa State Patrol reports 82 year old Larry Wayne Ross of Osceola was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at the 33-mile marker in Clarke County and while a Peterbuilt truck operated by 50 year old Alsson Battin of Rock Island, Illinois was heading northbound. Battin was unable to avoid the Ross vehicle. The vehicles struck head-on. Ross died from the injuries sustained in crash. Battin was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. The accident took place around 6:30 Thursday evening.
IC woman accused of throwing stolen $3,000 merchandise scanner in the garbage after realizing it was not a cellphone
An Iowa City woman faces charges that she threw away a stolen $3,000 merchandise scanner after realizing it wasn’t a cellphone. Iowa City Police say 40-year-old Rihana Alamin of East Market Street is seen on surveillance video browsing the aisles of CVS Pharmacy in the Old Capitol Town Center just before 12:45pm on November 10th. At one point, she can allegedly be seen taking an Iron Man electronic merchandise scanner and putting it in her purse. The scanner had been left unattended on top of some merchandise.
Kewanee man charged in drive-by shooting incident, bond set at $1 million
Tyler Westefer, 20, Kewanee, is charged with several gun offenses stemming from a November drive-by shooting of a Kewanee residence.Photo byCourtesy of Henry County Sheriff's Office.
Iowa DOT To Reduce I-74 Eastbound To One Lane This Weekend
If you're planning to do some traveling this weekend from Iowa to Illinois and plan to use the I-74 bridge, expect some land reduction from Saturday evening to Sunday morning as crews plan to do some pavement patching on the Iowa side. The Iowa Department of Transportation announced on Friday...
Shooting suspect faces felony charges
A 29-year-old Davenport man faces two felony charges in connection with a shooting earlier this year. James Shell Jr., faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear; and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say. On June 3, Davenport Police responded to the...
Man had cocaine, $8,000, Narcotics Unit alleges
Detectives allege they found a 40-year-old Davenport man with cocaine, marijuana and $8,000 after he ran off when officers arrived. James Tate faces three charges of controlled substance violation, and three charges of failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. On Friday, members of the Davenport Police Department...
Man arrested in connection with over 10 thefts from Davenport homes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was charged after police say he stole packages from several homes. Chandelor Amos, 20, is charged with theft, 2nd-degree, and is currently being held in Scott County Jail, according to county records. On Friday at 4:44 p.m., Davenport Police received a report about...
Dubuque Woman Arrested For Embezzlement
Police say a Dubuque woman embezzled over $6,000 from a local convenience store. 44 year old Rebecca Frommelt of Dubuque was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging second-degree theft. Reports say that Frommelt stole two bank deposits from the Casey’s General Store in Asbury, where she worked. One was taken on April 1, in the amount of over $2,900, and the second on May 5, in the amount of over $3,100. Frommelt quit working at the sore on June 24th.
Suspect in fatal crash pleads not guilty
A 22-year-old Moline woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday in connection with a fatal crash earlier this month. Kendra Lee Curtis appeared Tuesday morning in Rock Island County Court, where prosecutors presented evidence she had marijuana, cocaine and alcohol in her system at the time of the crash, according to a hospital toxicology report.
Teen struck by SUV in hit and run accident
A Sterling boy is in the hospital today after being struck by a SUV in a hit and run accident. On December 1 at 7:52 a.m., Sterling Police were called to a hit and run accident at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and East Lefevre Road. A 13-year-old boy was walking southbound on Sixth Avenue […]
Oops! Wrong sign on the interstate
UPDATE: The Illinois Department of Transportation told Local 4 News that it is aware of the sign error and scheduled a replacement. The department expects the switch from I-77 to I-74 to happen next week, weather permitting. EARLIER UPDATE: Notice anything unusual about this sign? It’s located on I-74 on the Sixth Avenue onramp in […]
Police Seek Suspect in Recent Thefts
Dubuque Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed recent thefts in Dubuque. In one instance, the suspect fled the area in a small white SUV or station wagon. In another instance, they left the area in a large silver SUV. If anyone has information, Dubuque police is encouraging them to submit a tip to cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. GREYSON KILLINGER, 36, 5’6”, 160 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for two counts felony...
Davenport man sentenced in 3 Davenport bank robberies from early 2022
A Davenport man will be spending over three years in prison for a series of bank robberies in early 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 26-year-old Rayontrez Brown received a 41-month prison sentence, a restitution fine of $26,399 and three years of supervised release in a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Woman sentenced up to 10 years for infant death
A Scott County courtroom was full of tears Thursday when a 57-year-old woman was sentenced to serve up to 10 years in prison in connection with the death of an infant in February 2020. Angela Marxen appeared in Scott County court, where the judge sentenced her for the death of...
Worker rescued after being trapped under Jones County Court House elevator
JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 2nd, at approximately 12:06 pm, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an elevator maintenance man requesting help in the elevator shaft at the Jones County Court House. Officers were able to access the elevator shaft through the basement...
