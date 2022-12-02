An Osceola resident died of injuries resulting from a crash with a Peterbuilt truck while driving in the wrong direction on the interstate. The Iowa State Patrol reports 82 year old Larry Wayne Ross of Osceola was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at the 33-mile marker in Clarke County and while a Peterbuilt truck operated by 50 year old Alsson Battin of Rock Island, Illinois was heading northbound. Battin was unable to avoid the Ross vehicle. The vehicles struck head-on. Ross died from the injuries sustained in crash. Battin was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. The accident took place around 6:30 Thursday evening.

3 DAYS AGO