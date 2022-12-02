ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Analysts Predict Winner Of Michigan vs. TCU

The College Football Playoff field was revealed on Sunday afternoon and it features two excellent matchups. Georgia is set to take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while Michigan will play TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. This is Michigan's second-straight trip to the College Football Playoff after losing to Georgia in the semifinals last year.
The Spun

Lee Corso Predicting Very Controversial College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff chaos got started on Friday night during the Pac-12 title game as Utah took down No. 4 USC. Unfortunately, an injured Caleb Williams wasn't able to lift his team to victory and the Trojans fell by a final score of 47-24. If ESPN analyst Lee Corso has anything to say about it, that won't be the last upset.
FanSided

Ohio State football: Buckeyes trying to flip 2023 QB

The Ohio State football team is hitting the recruiting trail hard this week. Ryan Day and Corey Dennis are trying to flip a four-star recruit. The Ohio State football team received welcomed news as both USC and TCU lost over the weekend, opening the door for the Buckeyes to slide into the playoffs. But with the recruiting dead period having ended last Friday, Buckeye coaches are hitting the recruiting trail.
The Spun

Desmond Howard Has 1 College Football Playoff Team On Upset Alert

This weekend's conference championship games will help determine the field for the College Football Playoff. For ESPN's Desmond Howard, one playoff contending team might be on upset alert tonight. Appearing on Get Up, Howard said that USC could be in danger of losing to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game....
The Spun

Michigan's Quarterback Has 1 Preferred Playoff Opponent

The College Football Playoff matchups have yet to be set. However, Michigan's quarterback knows who he wants to face in the College Football Playoff. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy made it clear that he wants to face Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. He is desperate to face the Buckeyes again.
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About The Heisman Trophy Today

It's the worst time of the year to be a candidate for the Heisman Trophy. Just about every player who's considered a contender for the award has suffered some type of misfortune over the past week. This all started last Saturday when Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud had a subpar...
thecomeback.com

Big Ten commissioner reveals insane Ohio State Buckeyes opinion

Last weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the Michigan Wolverines in a blowout loss that severely hurt their chances of making the College Football Playoff. But according to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, the Buckeyes should still have a shot to make the four-team field. In an interview with...
saturdaytradition.com

VMI announces former Penn State assistant as next head coach

Virginia Military Institute has tapped an experienced B1G assistant and analyst for the head coaching position. The school announced the hiring of Danny Rocco, an experienced coach and analyst who was most recently serving as a Senior Defensive Analyst with Penn State. Speaking to the press about his hiring, Rocco...
saturdaytradition.com

Danny Kanell blasts Ohio State, idea of letting Buckeyes 'back their way' into CFP

Danny Kanell was not a happy camper after Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. Kanell went on an anti-Ohio State tirade on social media. The main problem Kanell has with the scenario is teams like Ohio State can back door their way into the College Football Playoff. While Kanell disagreed with the idea, he understands that Ohio State should get in over Alabama.
saturdaytradition.com

Final B1G bowl projections: Michigan, Ohio State earn CFP spots

Well, here we are. The end of the road. The College football regular season and conference championships have come and gone. What remains is a pretty clear top 4: Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State. Likely in that order, though Alabama fans will make their case for the Crimson Tide hopping in over TCU or Ohio State.
247Sports

Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Miami

Louisville's start to the 2022-23 season didn't get any better on Sunday afternoon as visiting Miami easily dispatched the Cardinals, 80-53. UofL is now 0-8 on the season and is just one of four programs nationally to remain winless. The Cardinals continued to struggle with ball control. UofL committed 19...
The Spun

Mark May Predicting 2 Conference Title Game Blowouts Today

After the Pac-12 gave us an instant classic with their conference title game last night, the other four Power Five conferences will hold their title games today. But ESPN's Mark May is expecting blowouts in about half of them. Taking to Twitter, the ESPN analyst predicted blowouts for the SEC...
CBS Sports

Kentucky vs. Michigan prediction, odds: 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase picks from proven model

The No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) and the Michigan Wolverines (5-2) battle against one another in the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase on Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats head into Sunday's showdown on a two-game win streak. On Tuesday, Kentucky knocked off Bellarmine 60-41. Meanwhile, Michigan had its two-game win streak halted. On Tuesday, the Wolverines narrowly lost to No. 3 Virginia 70-68.
FanSided

FanSided

299K+
Followers
577K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy