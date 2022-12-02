Read full article on original website
Kentucky finally beats a quality opponent, tops Michigan in London basketball showcase
Cason Wallace came up big for Kentucky, and Oscar Tshiebwe delivered a double-double as the Cats topped the Wolverines in London.
ESPN Analysts Predict Winner Of Michigan vs. TCU
The College Football Playoff field was revealed on Sunday afternoon and it features two excellent matchups. Georgia is set to take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while Michigan will play TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. This is Michigan's second-straight trip to the College Football Playoff after losing to Georgia in the semifinals last year.
College football bowl predictions: Playoff, New Year's picks entering Bowl Season
Championship Saturday is here and with the conference title races wrapping up, it's time to look ahead and make our predictions for College Football Bowl Season. USC and TCU made things a little more interesting than expected, both losing in their respective conference title games. Southern Cal is ...
Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s win over Michigan in London
Freshman Cason Wallace shows his all-around stuff as Kentucky earns a confidence-boosting win over Michigan in England.
Corso Predicts CFP Field, Major Upset On Saturday
Coach made a few bold claims ahead of a day filled with conference championship games.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Lee Corso Predicting Very Controversial College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff chaos got started on Friday night during the Pac-12 title game as Utah took down No. 4 USC. Unfortunately, an injured Caleb Williams wasn't able to lift his team to victory and the Trojans fell by a final score of 47-24. If ESPN analyst Lee Corso has anything to say about it, that won't be the last upset.
Ohio State football: Buckeyes trying to flip 2023 QB
The Ohio State football team is hitting the recruiting trail hard this week. Ryan Day and Corey Dennis are trying to flip a four-star recruit. The Ohio State football team received welcomed news as both USC and TCU lost over the weekend, opening the door for the Buckeyes to slide into the playoffs. But with the recruiting dead period having ended last Friday, Buckeye coaches are hitting the recruiting trail.
Desmond Howard Has 1 College Football Playoff Team On Upset Alert
This weekend's conference championship games will help determine the field for the College Football Playoff. For ESPN's Desmond Howard, one playoff contending team might be on upset alert tonight. Appearing on Get Up, Howard said that USC could be in danger of losing to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game....
Wallace leads No. 19 Kentucky past Michigan 73-69 in London
Cason Wallace scored 14 points and Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double to lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 73-69 victory over Michigan at the O2 Arena in a London showcase of two marquee American college sports teams
How to watch Villanova vs. Oklahoma: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Villanova Wildcats will take on the Oklahoma Sooners at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Oklahoma will be strutting in after a win while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a loss. Villanova came up short against the Oregon Ducks on Sunday, falling 74-67. Guard...
Michigan's Quarterback Has 1 Preferred Playoff Opponent
The College Football Playoff matchups have yet to be set. However, Michigan's quarterback knows who he wants to face in the College Football Playoff. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy made it clear that he wants to face Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. He is desperate to face the Buckeyes again.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About The Heisman Trophy Today
It's the worst time of the year to be a candidate for the Heisman Trophy. Just about every player who's considered a contender for the award has suffered some type of misfortune over the past week. This all started last Saturday when Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud had a subpar...
Big Ten commissioner reveals insane Ohio State Buckeyes opinion
Last weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the Michigan Wolverines in a blowout loss that severely hurt their chances of making the College Football Playoff. But according to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, the Buckeyes should still have a shot to make the four-team field. In an interview with...
VMI announces former Penn State assistant as next head coach
Virginia Military Institute has tapped an experienced B1G assistant and analyst for the head coaching position. The school announced the hiring of Danny Rocco, an experienced coach and analyst who was most recently serving as a Senior Defensive Analyst with Penn State. Speaking to the press about his hiring, Rocco...
Danny Kanell blasts Ohio State, idea of letting Buckeyes 'back their way' into CFP
Danny Kanell was not a happy camper after Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. Kanell went on an anti-Ohio State tirade on social media. The main problem Kanell has with the scenario is teams like Ohio State can back door their way into the College Football Playoff. While Kanell disagreed with the idea, he understands that Ohio State should get in over Alabama.
Final B1G bowl projections: Michigan, Ohio State earn CFP spots
Well, here we are. The end of the road. The College football regular season and conference championships have come and gone. What remains is a pretty clear top 4: Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State. Likely in that order, though Alabama fans will make their case for the Crimson Tide hopping in over TCU or Ohio State.
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Miami
Louisville's start to the 2022-23 season didn't get any better on Sunday afternoon as visiting Miami easily dispatched the Cardinals, 80-53. UofL is now 0-8 on the season and is just one of four programs nationally to remain winless. The Cardinals continued to struggle with ball control. UofL committed 19...
Mark May Predicting 2 Conference Title Game Blowouts Today
After the Pac-12 gave us an instant classic with their conference title game last night, the other four Power Five conferences will hold their title games today. But ESPN's Mark May is expecting blowouts in about half of them. Taking to Twitter, the ESPN analyst predicted blowouts for the SEC...
Kentucky vs. Michigan prediction, odds: 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase picks from proven model
The No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) and the Michigan Wolverines (5-2) battle against one another in the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase on Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats head into Sunday's showdown on a two-game win streak. On Tuesday, Kentucky knocked off Bellarmine 60-41. Meanwhile, Michigan had its two-game win streak halted. On Tuesday, the Wolverines narrowly lost to No. 3 Virginia 70-68.
