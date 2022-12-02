Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Jingle Bell 5K in Manchester raises $40,000 for arthritis research
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The annual Jingle Bell 5K was back in Manchester on Sunday to help raise money for people suffering from arthritis. About 250 people ran the race, raising $40,000. Around 2,000 kids and 300,000 adults in New Hampshire currently suffer from arthritis. “Today's all about education and...
Boston Globe
Massachusetts enacted its most ambitious housing law in decades. Now the hard part is enforcing it.
John Gollinger is scrambling. Two months ago, Gollinger, the executive director of the Waltham Housing Authority, learned that the state is cutting its contribution to his budget next year by more than $300,000. That will almost certainly mean a reduction in services for people who live in public housing in...
livability.com
7 Reasons Manchester, NH, Is a Great Place To Live
The list of reasons to live in Manchester, NH, is long, from its charming, walkable downtown and lively brewery scene to outstanding outdoor adventures. Manchester is dubbed the “Queen City” of New Hampshire, and it’s no wonder why. Originally founded in the 19th century as a manufacturing center with textile mills dotting the Merrimack River, Manchester is now chock-full of amenities and has become a cultural and business hub for the state of New Hampshire.
manchesterinklink.com
Nashua mayor voices opposition to proposed asphalt manufacturing plant
— Mayor Jim Donchess on Thursday said he stands in opposition to the construction of an asphalt manufacturing plant on a portion of land on the east end of Temple Street. The proposal is one of four that the applicants, identified as Greenridge LLC, brought before the city Planning Board earlier this year.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker
CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
Maine and New Hampshire Wine Lovers There’s a Certification Class Starting in January 2023
Wine-lovers rejoice. It's time if you're ready to expand your love of wine because The New Hampshire Seacoast's Wine Education School has another certification course to kick-off the 2023 in both Portsmouth and Exeter. If you're into wines, want to expand your knowledge of wines, or want to get into...
nhbr.com
MBTA should extend T to Manchester, report says
A Boston-based advocacy group has issued a report that makes the case for transforming part of the Bay State’s commuter rail service into a regional network that would be electrified, have frequent all-day service and extend to Manchester, New Hampshire. “Modernizing the Lowell Line,” a new report from TransitMatters,...
NECN
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
livability.com
10 Things You Must Do in Manchester, NH
From hitting the slopes to brewery hopping or catching a Broadway show, Manchester is packed with fun things to do. While Manchester, New Hampshire, is near Boston and close to the Atlantic Coast and the mountains, it’s also a destination in itself. It’s New England’s biggest city north of Boston and has become the cultural hub of New Hampshire. You could spend a whole long weekend in the Queen City and still not have made a dent in everything there is to do here.
manchesterinklink.com
Londonderry to Manchester Transformer Supermove on Sunday
CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) has approved the route for a heavy transformer to be transported from Eversource’s Scobie Pond Substation in Londonderry to Gay Street in Manchester on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Moving the transformer requires a 21-axle trailer and roads and...
Councilors Delay Approving Idea to Allow Anyone to Create or Rent ‘In-Law Apartments’ in Haverhill
A question over whether to allow an expansion of, what have been called, “in-law apartments” for non-related people was left unresolved at last Tuesday’s Haverhill City Council Meeting. The plan to allow more apartments, officially known as “accessory dwelling units,” was presented to the Council by Community...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Nashua, NH
Nashua radiates with a modern urban and innovative atmosphere. Its wide range of recreational spots is impressive and diverse in purpose, and some of the more majestic landmarks come without a charge, too!. Located in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire, its well-maintained parks are also some of its most desired assets.
Say it ain’t so, Joe
One afternoon soon after I came to Concord to run the Monitor newsroom in 1978, Tom Gerber, the affable editorial page editor, stopped by my office to ask if I wanted to meet John Glenn. Who would say no to that? On the way to the Holiday Inn, Tom told me that Glenn, the first […] The post Say it ain’t so, Joe appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
hot969boston.com
Top 20 Best Downtowns in America: 2 New England Cities Make the List
Which cities and towns have the best downtowns in America? One of them is right here in Massachusetts, the other is further north. It’s always fun to pick through these lists, and it’s always a point of pride when something or someplace local makes the cut. Such is the case with this one from Attractions of America. It’s a list of the Top 20 Best Downtowns in America, and they set it up like this:
nhbr.com
And the ballot count goes on
Following the November election, it became apparent that voters split their ballots, and as races were decided, the New Hampshire House of Representatives margin narrowed. Indeed, at this writing, just before Thanksgiving, the GOP majority in that body appears to be two seats, 201-198 with one tie, subject to the action of the Ballot Law Commission on appeals from recounts.
valleypatriot.com
Lawrence Council Must Not Strip Civil War Veterans Name From Park ~ PAYING ATTENTION!
There is a scheduled vote before the Lawrence City Council on December 6th that will replace the name of the park at South Lawrence’s 5 Corners (where the fountain was located) from “Stockton Park” to “Twomey Park.”. Roger Twomey was a former Lawrence City Councilor and...
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
Deadly Brattleboro fire leads to demolition of former firehouse
According to fire officials, the building that burned Friday night had once been the town's firehouse for more than 100 years.
Man in Concord, New Hampshire Has Car Stolen While Warming it Up
Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
What happened when Biden and the Royals came to Boston
Union members in Dorchester held a phone bank Biden could use to show his solidarity with labor after he signed a bill averting a freight rail workers’ strike Friday.
Comments / 2