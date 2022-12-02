Read full article on original website
cassville-democrat.com
VIDEO AND PHOTO GALLERY: Cassville Christmas Parade 2022
Scenes from Saturday’s Christmas Parade in Cassville. Video/photos by Kyle Troutman.
Firefighters battle a fire at Burger King in Ozark, Mo.
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking chilly temperatures to get the new work & school week underway. Plus, plenty of rain chances continue to line up over the next several days.
Chick-fil-a food truck to make stops around the Ozarks in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Harrison, Nixa, Ozark, and Republic will soon have a traveling Chick-fil-a food truck. According to the CFA Branson Food Truck Facebook page, the food truck operation will begin traveling to those cities in January 2023. As of right now, the page has confirmed some of the...
Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
Springfield’s oldest active Black church celebrating sanctuary renovation and 175th anniversary this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church is celebrating its past while looking forward to the future this weekend. The oldest active Black church in Springfield, located just off Chestnut Expressway near downtown, is 175 years old. The celebration takes place this weekend (Dec. 3-4) starting with...
Attending the Branson Adoration Day Parade? Here are the traffic detours
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department has shared traffic detours and the parade route for those attending or who will be near the Annual Adoration Day Parade on Sunday. The parade starts in downtown Branson at 5:30 p.m. Here is the official parade route:. Below are the detours...
Willard, Mo. family looks for answers after 2 of their dogs were stolen, one found dead
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - A family in Willard is looking for answers after two of their dogs were taken from their backyard in October. One was found dead under a bridge just minutes from their home. On October 19, Bailey and Brody went missing without a trace from the backyard...
Firefighters say dumped mattress set on fire burns wooded area near Branson, Mo.
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a grass fire near Branson started by someone burning a dumped mattress. Firefighters with the Central Taney County Fire Department responded to the fire Friday around 4 a.m. The fire burned around three acres. Firefighters contained the fire just before approaching a home. It took them four hours to contain the fire.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances start returning Monday
How to help out the North Pole with USPS Operation Santa
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The United State Postal Service is hard at work this time of year delivering all of your holiday cards and presents. Now USPS is helping the big guy at the North Pole with Operation Santa. Every year, kids worldwide write letters to Santa asking for that...
Not much sun this week
MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Saddlebrooke and Branson this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson will start on Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9. According to...
Fair Grove teen dies in early morning crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A 17-year-old man from Fair Grove has died after a two-vehicle crash on I-44 in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the 151.6-mile marker of I-44 heading east. The crash occurred when a...
Weekend Events Around the Ozarks
Police investigate drive-by shooting in south central Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on Battlefield Road in south central Springfield. Officers say the victim was shot while in his car by the suspect in another car. The shooting happened on Battlefield between Fremont and National. The victim was grazed by...
Branson Police continue facial hair campaign through December for Taney County deputy family
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve heard of No Shave November, but the Branson Police Department is extending the popular facial hair campaign through December. According to a social media post, they have named it: DECEM-BEARD! (Get it? December + Beards...) But it’s more than growing out your facial hair,...
Fire marshals voice burning concerns after Taney County brush fire
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a grass fire near Branson Friday that started by someone burning a dumped mattress. Firefighters with the Central Taney County Fire Department responded to the fire around 4 a.m. The fire burned around three acres. Firefighters contained the fire just before approaching a home. It took crews four hours to contain the fire.
Faulty meters cause unexpected charges for some CU customers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Around 500 Springfield City Utilities customers will soon be receiving a notice that their gas or water meter wasn’t reading correctly and how they will be charged. Brent Baker with CU said equipment issues happen from time to time. Recently, a team has been working to investigate metering and billing more closely […]
Police investigates after two people found dead in Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has opened an investigation after two people were found dead at a home in Springfield, Missouri. According to the Springfield Police Department, around 7:00 pm on Saturday, SPD responded to a home on West Whiteside to an individual attempting to check on family. Upon further investigation, two people were […]
