Week 13 NFL Player Prop Parlay and Odds: Revenge Game For Three Players To Bet On

Take a look at this lucrative player prop parlay that pays out +2500 featuring three players facing their former team.

The Week 13 Sunday slate of NFL games features 10 of 13 games assigned point spreads of 4.5 points or less.

Five of those games are near coin-flips in the eyes of oddsmakers finding lines of 2 points or less!

Will Baltimore, Dallas, and Seattle cover as more than touchdown favorites?

Trying to invest in large favorites to cover against the spread can often deplete your bankroll.

Don’t believe me? The numbers tell the story.

Grabbing the points offered by oddsmakers remains the lucrative way to invest as underdogs continue to maintain a 98-77-6 Against The Spread (56 percent) edge.

As opposed to stressful game spreads, sports bettors are finding more value and a higher success rate investing in Player Prop wagers.

What is a Player Prop?

In this type of wager, bettors are afforded the opportunity to combine their favorite player propositions into one single ticket. It's a simple and thrilling way to make small investments at plus-odd payouts without having to tackle conventional game spread or point total betting.

We have hit on our player prop investment parlays three times this season and in Week 13 we have an intriguing angle behind our investment: players facing their former teams!

Let’s dive in.

Tyler Conklin, TE, Jets "Anytime Touchdown" +310

In his first season with the Jets, the veteran tight end has emerged as a reliable target for New York ranking second on the club in receptions (38), receiving yards (381), and touchdowns (3). Minnesota, who ranks 32nd against the pass allowing 276.1 passing yards per game, has struggled to stop opposing tight ends. The Vikings, who are surrendering 4.5 receptions and 49.6 yards per game, have also yielded five touchdowns to the position. With Mike White under center last week, Conklin hauled in three receptions for 50 yards against Chicago. The veteran, who spent four seasons in Minnesota, has hauled in six touchdowns over his last 28 games. He will be motivated to find paydirt and the healthy odds of +310 this is simply too juicy to pass up.

Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jaguars "Anytime Touchdown" +195

In two seasons since joining Jacksonville, the veteran wideout has scored a touchdown in 22.2 percent of his games (six in 27 games). Jones, who has battled some nagging injuries this season, scored his first touchdown since Week 3 when he found paydirt in the upset win last week over the Ravens. The savvy wide receiver, who spent five seasons with Detroit, scored 36 touchdowns in 69 games (52.2 percent) with the club. One of Trevor Lawrence’s top targets finds a favorable matchup against a porous Lions pass defense that ranks 29th against the pass while surrendering six touchdowns to opposing wideouts over the last five games.

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Dolphins "Anytime Touchdown" +115

Wilson ranks as San Francisco’s leader in rushing yards (468) and rushing touchdowns (4), despite no longer being on the team. The sixth-year veteran was traded by the 49ers prior to Week 9 to Miami and has scored a touchdown in all three games since joining the Dolphins. San Francisco owns the NFL's No. 1-ranked rushing defense allowing only 79.5 yards per game on the ground, but Wilson will be highly motivated. In just 45 games with the 49ers, the versatile back scored 19 total touchdowns, and now has brought that nose for the goal line to his new club. Scoring at least one touchdown in 45.8 percent of his games in the NFL, targeting Wilson at plus-odds despite a less-than-ideal matchup makes this leg of the ticket worth the investment.

***Bettors could also play an additional ticket replacing Wilson with Raheem Mostert as the final leg if he is able to play for the first time since suffering a knee injury in Week 10 versus Cleveland.

Player Prop Parlay: Payout Odds: +2500

Tyler Conklin, TE, Jets +310

Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Lions +195

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Dolphins +115