Stew
1d ago
wasn't he already arrested I remember seeing him in another article did they let him out or what. wonder why we have so much crime instead of locking people up they let them out.
KULR8
Billings police investigating robbery at local casino
BILLINGS - Around 8:45 Sunday evening, Billings Police were called to the Treasure Trove Casino for a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, police found two people had sustained apparent non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Sergeant Benjamin Beck says that the suspect allegedly entered the casino, pulled a gun on an...
[Breaking] Two Shot At Treasure Cove Casino on 32nd in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Around 8:43 PM tonight, Billings PD responded to 909 S 32nd St. West, the Treasure Cove Casino. The suspect entered the casino, brandishing a gun at the employee. The suspect shot the employee, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect also shot a...
yourbigsky.com
Orchard School neighborhood resident reports juveniles with suspected gun
The BPD responded to a call of juveniles with a suspected gun at about 1:15pm Thursday afternoon in Billings. Two juvenile boys were, in fact, found on the playground with a handgun that reportedly turned out to be a BB gun according to Lt. Wooley. One of the juveniles was...
KULR8
Teens detained after report of juvenile on playground with a handgun in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two teens were detained after a report was made of a juvenile on a playground with a handgun. Around 1:17 pm, a neighbor reported a juvenile boy was on a playground with a handgun, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reports. Law enforcement detained two 15-year-old boys in...
montanarightnow.com
Victim of fatal shooting in 4000 block of 2nd Ave. S. ID'd
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 8:47 A.M. Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman has identified the victim Thursday who died in the fatal shooting that occurred in the 4000 block of Second Avenue South Sunday. Hoffman told us the victim was identified as Richard Randall James, Jr., and his cause of...
KULR8
Two taken to hospital in Billings with serious injuries after accident on King Ave. W
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two westbound lanes in the area of the 2700 block of King Ave. W in Billings are closed due to an accident. According to the Billings Police Department, two vehicles were involved in the accident, and a man in his 20s and a woman in her 70s were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Robbery At 3100 Block of King Avenue West in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. At 2:55 AM today, Billings Police Department responded to the 3100 block of King Avenue West for a robbery. The suspect entered the business, stole alcohol, and threatened to pull a gun on the victim. The suspect is a Hispanic male...
KULR8
Shooting at a Billings restaurant
Law enforcement and EMS responded to a shooting on Majestic Ln. in Billings Wednesday. The Billings Police Department reports a 35-year-old patron was being unruly and arguing with customers after being escorted outside the Montana Club around 5:30 pm.
NBCMontana
1 dead, 1 injured in Billings homicide
MISSOULA, MT — A 26-year-old Billings man was found dead, and another person injured after a shooting in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South in Billings Sunday night. The Billings Police Department were dispatched to the scene at 11:19 p.m. On scene, police located the 26-year-old man as...
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
KULR8
Suspect flees after allegedly stealing alcohol, threatening to pull a gun in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A robbery suspect allegedly stole alcohol and threatened to pull a gun at a business in the 3100 block of King West in Billings early Thursday morning at around 3 a.m. The Billings Police Department said on Twitter the suspect is described as a man in his...
95.5 FM WIFC
Detective who cracked cold-case speaks out
CARBON COUNTY, MT (WSAU-WAOW) – We’re hearing from the detective on the case involving a missing Wisconsin Rapids man found in Montana. It started when human remains were found in 2004 by a family hiking about 15 miles south of Red Lodge, Montana. Technology at the time only allowed them to determine that the remains belonged to a man between the ages of 15 and 32. “There were several, countless leads of people all around the nation being like hey we have this case, then we would work with detectives from that agency and find this doesn’t match with ours,” said Det. Ben Mahoney of the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.
Update: Family identifies Billings shooting victim
Police said on social media the shooting was reported at 11:19 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Second Avenue South.
KULR8
Sober living facility in Billings asking for donations to help those impacted by Friday morning fire
BILLINGS, Mont. - Following a fire that left several people without a home, Sober Beginnings Sober Living Homes is looking for donations to help those who were displaced. Just after midnight Friday morning, a fire broke out in the 2000 block of Green Terrace Dr., causing substantial damage to the back deck and moderate smoke damage inside, according to the Billings Fire Department. The fire was put out by 2:42 am.
Montana cold case victim's friends and acquaintances react to identification
Carbon County authorities identify remains found in 2004 as missing Wisconsin man, Roger Lee Ellis, who was last seen in 1976.
KULR8
Billings sobriety home residents thank community for donations following massive house fire
Following a massive fire that destroyed a sobriety house overnight, the Billings community has shown their support for the displaced residents through generous donations. A structure fire at the sobriety house came uninvited and left almost 13 residents with no house, clothes and food.
KULR8
Young bull moose in midtown area of Billings euthanized
BILLINGS, Mont. - A young bull moose in poor health was euthanized Thursday. The moose was in the midtown area of Billings since early October and was struggling to walk. It had gained notoriety and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) was closely monitoring the animal, giving it time to move out of town and into a more suitable environment.
Fire destroys Billings sober living facility
A city spokeswoman said Billings firefighters responded to a fully engulfed house at 2024 Green Terrace Drive around midnight.
Family says dog protected daughter at Billings' Central Park
According to the Dolbear family, Autumn was recently attacked in Central Park during one of her regular walks, but thankfully, Pancake came to the rescue.
