CARBON COUNTY, MT (WSAU-WAOW) – We’re hearing from the detective on the case involving a missing Wisconsin Rapids man found in Montana. It started when human remains were found in 2004 by a family hiking about 15 miles south of Red Lodge, Montana. Technology at the time only allowed them to determine that the remains belonged to a man between the ages of 15 and 32. “There were several, countless leads of people all around the nation being like hey we have this case, then we would work with detectives from that agency and find this doesn’t match with ours,” said Det. Ben Mahoney of the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

4 DAYS AGO