Fox5 KVVU

RSV cases in Southern Nevada doubled since last year, SNHD warns the community to take precautions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Heath District says RSV cases are rising in Clark County, one clinic says there’s a backorder of tests. On Friday SNHD sent out a warning to the community about the impact of seasonal respiratory illnesses. The health district is reporting more than 1,800 cases of RSV for the month of November. That’s a 200% increase compared to this time last year.
news3lv.com

3 new Intermountain Healthcare clinics opening in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada seniors will now be able to experience convenient access to quality health care with the opening of three new Intermountain Healthcare clinics on Dec. 5. All three locations are Intermountain myGeneration clinics specializing in primary care for those 65 years of age and...
news3lv.com

Family of patient left outside hospital speaks with News 3

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Family speaks out after our News 3 camera captured a woman being taken across the street from Valley Hospital and left on the sidewalk outside UMC last month. The 63-year-old woman is Guadalupe Cordova, according to her brother Luis Cordova. He was contacted by UMC...
news3lv.com

Local mom hosts plasma drive to raise awareness about national shortage

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local mom is on a mission to raise awareness about a national shortage of blood plasma. On Saturday, Danielle Norris hosted a plasma drive and an art show for her son Isaiah. Isaiah has a rare blood disease that requires plasma transfusions, but due...
news3lv.com

Westgate Resort seeks housekeeping, food, security positions in career fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Westgate Las Vegas is looking to hire new positions in its upcoming career fair. The resort is hosting a career fair on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Concierge Lounge. The company will be conducting onsite interviews and hiring for...
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Metro Police Department hosts annual 'Badges and Bows' event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some of our bravest locals are helping those in need this holiday season. On Sunday, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, in partnership with St. Jude's Ranch, held a toy drive in the northwest part of the valley. The 6th annual "Badges and Bows" event...
news3lv.com

Where to donate in Las Vegas this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ready to spread holiday cheer and give back to the community? Check out some of the events in the valley that are accepting donations. A Las Vegas toy drive has rolled out its version of the classic with "The 12 Days of Giving." Toys collected will benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. Optic Gallery locations will be collecting donations. Visit their website to find a location near you.
news3lv.com

Report: Las Vegas named 2nd most accessible city

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is known for its influx of tourists and now travelers are recognizing the valley as one of the top most accessible cities in the world. Valuable 500 surveyed 3,500 tourists with disabilities to find the top 10 most accessible cities throughout the globe.
news3lv.com

Man found dead near southeast valley homeless encampment

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a man found dead near a southeast valley homeless encampment. Officers responded to a call of an unresponsive man in a desert lot near Mountain Vista Street and Carol Circle around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to the investigation, 33-year-old Shawn Jackson...
news3lv.com

Pedestrian struck, killed near east Las Vegas valley intersection

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking near an east Las Vegas valley intersection Sunday night, according to authorities. The collision was reported just before 9:20 p.m. on Nellis Boulevard south of Flamingo Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Investigators believe...
news3lv.com

Asian Community Development Council in Las Vegas honored for advancing equality

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As part of Bank of America’s work to advance economic opportunities for people and communities of color, it created the Neighborhood Builders: Racial Equality Award – a recognition honoring five individual leaders from across the United States selected for their efforts to advance racial equality and remove economic barriers in communities of color.
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Desert Dogs host youth lacrosse clinic for Indigenous community

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs hosted an open youth lacrosse clinic for members of the indigenous community on Saturday. The Las Vegas Native American community was joined by members of the Fort Mohave tribe in Northwest Arizona and CCSD’s Indian Education Opportunities program to learn the basics of lacrosse.
news3lv.com

1 dead after stabbing in east valley apartment

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in an apartment in the east valley area. Officers responded to a stabbing at the 4300 block of Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Friday night. Police believe two men in their 60s were neighbors and had an ongoing feud.
news3lv.com

