RSV cases in Southern Nevada doubled since last year, SNHD warns the community to take precautions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Heath District says RSV cases are rising in Clark County, one clinic says there’s a backorder of tests. On Friday SNHD sent out a warning to the community about the impact of seasonal respiratory illnesses. The health district is reporting more than 1,800 cases of RSV for the month of November. That’s a 200% increase compared to this time last year.
3 new Intermountain Healthcare clinics opening in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada seniors will now be able to experience convenient access to quality health care with the opening of three new Intermountain Healthcare clinics on Dec. 5. All three locations are Intermountain myGeneration clinics specializing in primary care for those 65 years of age and...
Family of patient left outside hospital speaks with News 3
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Family speaks out after our News 3 camera captured a woman being taken across the street from Valley Hospital and left on the sidewalk outside UMC last month. The 63-year-old woman is Guadalupe Cordova, according to her brother Luis Cordova. He was contacted by UMC...
Local mom hosts plasma drive to raise awareness about national shortage
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local mom is on a mission to raise awareness about a national shortage of blood plasma. On Saturday, Danielle Norris hosted a plasma drive and an art show for her son Isaiah. Isaiah has a rare blood disease that requires plasma transfusions, but due...
Las Vegas valley students affected by computer course error get class, exam options
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Students affected by an error in a computer course required for high school graduation now have the option to satisfy the half-credit by either an in-person course or an exam. The new options are outlined in a letter from a Clark County School District deputy...
Westgate Resort seeks housekeeping, food, security positions in career fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Westgate Las Vegas is looking to hire new positions in its upcoming career fair. The resort is hosting a career fair on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Concierge Lounge. The company will be conducting onsite interviews and hiring for...
Las Vegas Metro Police Department hosts annual 'Badges and Bows' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some of our bravest locals are helping those in need this holiday season. On Sunday, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, in partnership with St. Jude's Ranch, held a toy drive in the northwest part of the valley. The 6th annual "Badges and Bows" event...
Where to donate in Las Vegas this holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ready to spread holiday cheer and give back to the community? Check out some of the events in the valley that are accepting donations. A Las Vegas toy drive has rolled out its version of the classic with "The 12 Days of Giving." Toys collected will benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. Optic Gallery locations will be collecting donations. Visit their website to find a location near you.
Report: Las Vegas named 2nd most accessible city
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is known for its influx of tourists and now travelers are recognizing the valley as one of the top most accessible cities in the world. Valuable 500 surveyed 3,500 tourists with disabilities to find the top 10 most accessible cities throughout the globe.
Couple on quest to visit every Texas Roadhouse in America makes stop in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A tasty journey for a couple came to a stop in Las Vegas. Judy and Mike McNamara are on a quest to visit every Texas Roadhouse in America. Over the weekend, the couple visited two out of the three locations in Southern Nevada. The couple...
Man found dead near southeast valley homeless encampment
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a man found dead near a southeast valley homeless encampment. Officers responded to a call of an unresponsive man in a desert lot near Mountain Vista Street and Carol Circle around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to the investigation, 33-year-old Shawn Jackson...
Pedestrian struck, killed near east Las Vegas valley intersection
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking near an east Las Vegas valley intersection Sunday night, according to authorities. The collision was reported just before 9:20 p.m. on Nellis Boulevard south of Flamingo Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Investigators believe...
Asian Community Development Council in Las Vegas honored for advancing equality
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As part of Bank of America’s work to advance economic opportunities for people and communities of color, it created the Neighborhood Builders: Racial Equality Award – a recognition honoring five individual leaders from across the United States selected for their efforts to advance racial equality and remove economic barriers in communities of color.
Las Vegas Desert Dogs host youth lacrosse clinic for Indigenous community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs hosted an open youth lacrosse clinic for members of the indigenous community on Saturday. The Las Vegas Native American community was joined by members of the Fort Mohave tribe in Northwest Arizona and CCSD’s Indian Education Opportunities program to learn the basics of lacrosse.
Las Vegas ‘Traveling Piano Man’ spreads comfort at sites of tragedy like Club Q and Uvalde
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Danny Kean drove his rusty red pickup truck from Las Vegas to Colorado Springs with his dog Mo and piano in tow last week. Kean, 67, wanted to comfort those affected by the mass shooting at a LGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado that took the lives of five and injured dozens more.
Hundreds of Christmas trees delivered to military families at Nellis Air Force Base Friday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local military families are getting a little Christmas surprise as they receive a new Christmas tree as part of a national program. On Friday, 400 trees were delivered to Nellis Air Force Base thanks to FedEx Freight and Christmas SPIRIT Foundation's 'Trees for Troops' program.
Former UMC Children's Hospital patients to become Vegas Golden Knights players for the day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Former UMC Children's Hospital patients will make their hockey dreams a reality. Approximately 20 former patients will be able to become official players for the Vegas Golden Knights. On Monday, Dec. 5, at 1:30 p.m., the patients will participate in the "Player for a Day"...
1 dead after stabbing in east valley apartment
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in an apartment in the east valley area. Officers responded to a stabbing at the 4300 block of Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Friday night. Police believe two men in their 60s were neighbors and had an ongoing feud.
Arrest report: Las Vegas man shot in neck after confronting teens involved in fight
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot in the neck while trying to confront several teens over a fight near a Las Vegas school last month, according to an arrest report. Rene Burgos, 33, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder for...
One person injured after stabbing in east valley apartment
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is injured after an overnight stabbing in an east valley apartment. Police reported to the 4300 block of Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Friday night. Officers arrived to find a man in his 60's bleeding from apparent stab wounds. Police believe two men...
