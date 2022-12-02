Read full article on original website
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Autism Treatment Center provides chance to take pictures with Santa Claus
SAN ANTONIO - While it may seem like there are many opportunities to take pictures with Santa Claus, children with Autism aren't often able to enjoy the experience due to overwhelming crowds and noise. That's why the Autism Treatment Center began offering private sensory-friendly pictures with Santa today at their...
Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio
If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
foxsanantonio.com
Shop Local SATX: Ceramic Artist Michelle Hernandez
SAN ANTONIO - At the 1906 gallery you will find artists of all kinds, but ceramic artist and owner of MEECHI ceramics, Michelle Hernandez shares another perspective on getting messy. Hernandez started making ceramics 15 years ago and took classes at the University of Incarnate Word and Southwest School of...
tpr.org
Boerne prepares to throw a huge party to celebrate the city's German roots
Local options to see holiday themed parades aren't limited to just San Antonio. Just a short drive up I-10, Boerne's nighttime parade has rebounded from a cancellation in 2020 because of the pandemic. It’s this Saturday night, and it’s called the Weinachts Parade. Weinachts is the German word for Christmas....
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Week of December 5, 2022 include Holiday Gift Market at Hemisfair, Festive Tours and Trivia Night, and more!
Our picks for the best events and things to do in San Antonio this week of December 5 include Holiday Gift Market at Hemisfair, Festive Tours and Trivia Night, Art Crawl: Wonderful Nature, Happy Hour At The Good Kind, and more!. Also, remember to also check out our recent posts...
glasstire.com
City of San Antonio Debuts Two New Murals by Trio of Latina Artists
Earlier this week, the City of San Antonio’s Departments of Arts & Culture and Parks & Recreation announced the completion of two large-scale murals at the Ramirez Community Center in the southwest part of the city. The murals, Motivated Community and Joyful Momentum, mark the first time the City...
Pet adoptions only $25 during 'Empty the Shelters' holiday event at SA Humane Society
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Humane Society has announced they will be participating in a nationwide event to help find homes for adult dogs and cats in time for Christmas. “Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope” event lowers the adoption fees for adult dogs and cats at the Humane Society for 10 days starting on December 1.
foxsanantonio.com
Shop Local SATX: Graphic Design Artist Robert Tatum
SAN ANTONIO - A whimsical, yet clever artist, Robert Tatum, shares his art all throughout San Antonio and most likely, you have seen his work before. After moving from Los Angeles and leaving the corporate world, Tatum retired 30 years ago in San Antonio where he began to focus on murals, paintings, and graphic design. Tatum's work shows his thoughtfulness in being a wordsmith and making the most unique and original pieces. With pieces like "Gnomebre" showing a Gnome dressed in streetwear and "The Praying Mantis" with a praying mantis having literal praying hands. Tatum is also known for his murals across town and for doing the Poteet Strawberry Festival's signage every year.
foxsanantonio.com
The Rock N-Roll San Antonio Marathon takes place this weekend
SAN ANTONIO - The Rock N-Roll Marathon is happening this weekend. Runners and walkers will flood the streets of downtown, so it will cause some detours Saturday morning, lasting for about 7 hours. The starting line will be at South Flores and Commerce. The finish line is on South Pecos...
foxsanantonio.com
PHOTOS: Show us your Elf on the Shelf ideas!
SAN ANTONIO - As Andy Williams once sang, it's the most wonderful of the time of the year! And we're counting down the days until Christmas, but until then we want to see you get into the holiday spirit. We know Elf on the Shelf can get pretty tricky, especially...
seguintoday.com
NB Food Bank hosting free food distribution event at Caterpillar
(Seguin) — The New Braunfels Food Bank is teaming up with the Caterpillar plant in Seguin this weekend to make sure that the community is well-fed. A free food distribution event will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Caterpillar plant at 1720 W. Kingsbury St.
foxsanantonio.com
Did you run the Rock 'n' Roll marathon? We want to see your photos!
SAN ANTONIO – The Rock N Roll 5k kicked off Saturday morning at the Henry B Gonzalez Convention. The 5k and the 10k took place between Hoefgen Avenue and Heiman Street. The marathon and the half marathon will commence Sunday at 7 a.m. and it will start off at the S. Flores between W. Commerce and Dolorosa.
seguintoday.com
Yulefest makes its return to the Seguin Coliseum
(Seguin) – Seguin might just be the place to be this weekend if you are looking to do all your shopping under one roof. The annual Yulefest Arts and Crafts Show returns this weekend to the Seguin Coliseum. The show, hosted by the Seguin Art League, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
foxsanantonio.com
Shop Local SATX: Sifuentes Metalsmith & Equinox Jewelry Gallery
SAN ANTONIO - Located front and center of the La Villita Historic Arts Village is Alejandro Sifuentes' studio and gallery showcasing Mexican-American silver and gold jewelry. Alejandro Sifuentes was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, and has always been intrigued by jewelry making. Sifuentes started making jewelry at San Antonio Community College and has been a master of the art for over 40 years.
Café With Largest Cinnamon Roll In Texas Is No Longer Open?
Well, heck If I wanted to try it I guess I can't anymore. I had heard about this place from friends but just recently found out that they permanently closed back in 2020. Dang, it! And, I never tried the HUGE Cinnamon Roll!. • WAS THIS THE LARGEST CINNAMON ROLL...
Guess the rent of this two-bedroom San Antonio apartment in Tobin Hill
The apartment is right along San Antonio's gay strip.
USAA gifting 100 free cars to veterans
SAN ANTONIO — USAA is celebrating 100 years of serving military families by giving away 100 new vehicles to military families in need. Fifteen of those here in San Antonio. Gregory Pratt said, the executive director, said giving the cars to veterans is a way of saying thank you.
Attorney for family in Amber Alert issued over weekend to speak Monday
SAN ANTONIO — An Amber Alert issued this weekend now takes a bizarre twist. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert for six children who were believed to be in danger. The children were found safe, and their mother was arrested. But now she is speaking out against authorities.
foxsanantonio.com
At least ten customers frustrated with same pool contractor "There was always an excuse."
For many Fox San Antonio viewers, the pandemic has made them rethink how they live, and in some cases make decisions to enjoy life in ways they'd only dreamed of before COVID. One local couple decided to dip into their savings to splurge on a backyard pool. 18-months later, they...
Comments / 1