Community invited to ‘Christmas Box Angel’ vigil for parents who have lost a child
IDAHO FALLS — While the holiday season brings happiness and laughter to many, for some the holidays are a time of pain and sorrow due to the loss of a child. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the annual Christmas Box Angel vigil will be held at the Fielding Memorial Cemetery in Idaho Falls. The vigil is meant to help those grieving to come together, support each other and celebrate the lives of children who died.
3 things to know this morning – December 5, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. Two men were sent to a hospital after a shooting and stabbing incident Friday evening in Pocatello. Jeremiah Cox was released from the hospital and arrested on unrelated warrants. As of the latest update, the second male is still in the ICU.
Messiah Sing-in traditions continues Dec. 18
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The East Idaho Messiah Sing-In will be performed on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m., at the Thunder Ridge High School auditorium. All are invited to attend and participate in this non-denominational celebration of Christmas. Performers will include a full choir and orchestra, as well...
Bingham County law enforcement help fill Christmas lists for local families
BLACKFOOT — Fifty local kids got the ride of lifetime on Saturday morning. Each December, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Blackfoot Police Department and other regional agencies hold a “Santa’s Helper” event. The holiday shop-a-thon aims to help low income families in the region put presents under the tree.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Bannock County Historical Museum holds 100-year anniversary celebration
POCATELLO — The Bannock County Historical Museum is celebrating “a century of saving the past.”. The museum has tributes celebrating a variety of things — from the indigenous people who have roamed this region for centuries to Pocatello’s oldest firefighter, John Farnsworth, who retired in 1976 at the age of 93. The museum has displays featuring a horse carriage, Targee the Cigar Store mascot and equipment from the region’s first doctor’s office.
Idaho Falls lifts parking regulations
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The City of Idaho Falls lifted their parking restrictions on Sunday, after clearing the roads of snow and ice. 429 cars received tickets or got towed away this weekend during the process of snow removal.The city says that 'ZONE A' had over 95 percent of people who abided to the parking The post Idaho Falls lifts parking regulations appeared first on Local News 8.
Meals on Wheels Giving Tree to help local seniors in need
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County will be hosting a Meals on Wheels Senior Giving Tree in its lobby, located on the 2nd Floor of the US Bank building, (330 Shoup Ave. Ste 202, Idaho Falls ID 83402). Wish lists were gathered...
December ‘Empty the Shelter’ event returns
Good news for animal lovers. The post December ‘Empty the Shelter’ event returns appeared first on Local News 8.
Shooting in Pocatello, Two in hospital
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A Shooting in Pocatello sends one to the hospital with a gun shot wound Friday night. Pocatello police say it happened on Belmont Street. A witness said it happened at 5:50 p.m. Another person was taken to the hospital with a stab wound. It’s unknown...
Snowplow zoning challenges
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As winter weather hits Idaho Falls, some roads may be clear and safe to drive before others. Roads in Zone A were built when households typically only had one vehicle and both the driveways and roadways were more narrow. But today, most of those households use street parking, and clearing every road becomes a big hassle.
Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning
Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
Anonymous donor gives $10 million for Idaho State University student scholarships
POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Physician Assistant Studies (PA) program recently received an anonymous $10 million donation supporting scholarships for its students. This scholarship is one of the largest scholarship gifts ever received by Idaho State. The scholarship was created in memory of Ginny Thomas, the former administrator of the Rural American Scholarship Foundation that supported higher education opportunities for the less fortunate in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. This...
Pocatello woman gathering lights, winter clothing for Ukrainian refugees
KPVI continues to follow the story of a Pocatello woman from Ukraine who is continuously working to help refugees in the war-torn country. Lena Contor is once again preparing to go back to Europe - and is again collecting donations to take with her. This time, Contor is collecting winter...
School closures for Friday, Dec. 2
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The following school districts have canceled or delayed classes today due to weather conditions. Fremont School District 215 Teton School District 401 Ririe School District 252 The post School closures for Friday, Dec. 2 appeared first on Local News 8.
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 to hold classes today with no schedule changes
School will be in session and follow regular schedules at all Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 schools today, Friday, December 2, 2022. Roads are passable with some drifting snow due to wind. Please expect winter driving conditions and take the necessary precautions for safe travel, including allowing for extra time to travel to your destination.
Stray snow showers left for the beginning of the week
TONIGHT: Snow showers are expected to continue tonight across our local mountains with isolated snow showers for the valleys. We could see a mix of rain and snow with some of the isolated showers in the Magic Valley up to Pocatello. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teen's in the mountains and 20's in the valleys.
POCATELLO PIONEERS: Semi-pro baseball could return to Gate City as Bannock County mulls investing $8M into new stadium
Enjoying some crackerjacks, stretching during the seventh inning and throwing back a home run ball from the rival Idaho Falls Chukars baseball team could soon become a reality for Pocatello area baseball fans. During a public hearing Tuesday, the Bannock County Commission discussed using federal stimulus money and partnering with Jeff L. Eiseman of the Georgia-based Azalea Sports Ventures and Agon Sports & Entertainment to construct a $20 million multi-use sports facility that could serve as the new home for an MLB-partnered, minor-league baseball team. ...
Chubbuck Olive Garden nearing completion, expected to open in January
CHUBBUCK — Endless breadsticks and as much shaved parmesan as your heart desires will be on the menu for Gate City area residents in about seven weeks time. Construction work on the new Olive Garden restaurant at 4105 Yellowstone Ave. in Chubbuck is nearing completion and the eatery is expected to be open to the public on Jan. 23, 2023, says Logan Underwood, the superintendent of the company constructing the new building, Constructions Solutions Co. ...
REO Speedwagon announces show at Mountain America Center
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – REO Speedwagon is coming to the Hero Arena inside Mountain America Center on Saturday, August 5. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are available at the Mountain America Center Box office and ticketmaster.com.
