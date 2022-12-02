Read full article on original website
Natchitoches Christmas Parade ushers in the holiday spirit
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The streets of Natchitoches were filled with holiday cheer on Saturday, as the city hosted its annual Christmas parade during its 96th annual Christmas celebration. The City of Lights is known for its Christmas traditions, lighting up the city with festive decorations. During the parade, floats,...
1.5 million ways to say Merry Christmas - one 90-year-old’s lawn lights spark joy
Leesville, LA (KPLC) -“Last year, we had 1.3 million lights out. This year, we probably have closer to 1.5. We always add lights, and it’s fun doing it,” Richard Sarver said. 1.5 million lights deck the home of a 90-year-old from the day after Thanksgiving until the...
Christmas joy growing at Lecompte farm
LECOMPTE, La. (KALB) - Sugar Mill Fields is a dream come true for Duana Juneau. If you are looking for a little something different to do for the holiday season, look no further. Sugar Mill Fields is a Christmas tree and cut flower farm located in Lecompte. Juneau recently planted...
Balloon release held in honor of two slain Opelousas women
The Opelousas community came together in memory of their loved ones after they were killed in a double homicide this week.
Students at Peabody Magnet High School participate in career day
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Students at Peabody Magnet High School took a break from the classroom for career day Thursday morning. Career day gives students an up-close look at different career paths and connects their classroom learning to the real world. Community leaders, local universities and different branches of the...
The Hotel Bentley is beginning to look a lot like Christmas
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Things at the Bentley are beginning to feel like the holiday season. For the third year, the Bentley installed their holiday tree in the hotel’s lobby. The tree stands over 22 feet tall, bearing over 3,000 lights. The hotel also set up an area to...
Boating accident on Cane River injures one
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a boating accident on Cane River Saturday night. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, at 6:35 p.m., NPSO Deputies, NPSO Rescue Boat, Natchitoches Police Department, Natchitoches City Fire Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to a boating accident on Cane River near the 300 block of Shoreline Drive.
Fight breaks out on parade route
The Natchitoches Parish Journal was made aware of a video filmed by a parade attendee that captured a fight during the Christmas Parade on December 3, 2022. The video shows the Natchitoches Chief of Police and a School Color Guard passing by just before the fight started. Video Clip obtain...
Elton Mayor dies at 77
The Mayor of the Town of Elton has died. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, Avella Ackless died from surgical complication, according to family.
Allen Desselles, 38, Marksville
On November 19, 1984, a baby boy was born to Allen and Wanda Desselle in Alexandria, Louisiana, they named him, Allen Preston Desselles. As a child, Allen Preston attended Holy Ghost Catholic School and went on to Marksville High School. He is a member of the class of 2002. He attended Holy Ghost Church.
Opelousas man approached by unknown shooter, shot in stomach
Opelousas officers responded to a shots being fired Saturday.
Alexandria attorney defends now-convicted Oath Keepers
A staple in Cenla’s fitness scene is getting a bit of a makeover. The Courtyard Health and Racquet Club is under new ownership and has a new name. It is now known as “Beyond Fitness.”. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's...
One person injured in boating accident
NATCHITOCHES, La. - One person was seriously injured after a boating accident in Natchitoches on Saturday. It happened just after 6-30 p.m., on the Cane River Lake. According to authorities, there were two people on the boat at the time. The other person was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.
2 children rescued from burning home in Leesville
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Two children were rescued from a burning home on E. North Street in Leesville Wednesday. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Leesville Police Department and the Leesville Fire Department responded. First responders were able to enter the home and remove the children. Authorities said the...
APD seeking individuals for questioning
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a person wanted for questioning in regards to a current investigation, as well as the owner of a vehicle (see photo above). If you have any information on the person seen in the above photo, or the owner of...
Five Fort Polk soldiers charged with drugging and raping two Vernon Parish Women
Five soldiers stationed at Ft. Polk are in the Vernon Parish Jail today, charged with raping two women in Rosepine on November 25th. Sheriff Sam Craft says the women knew one of the soldiers, and that all five of them gave the two spiked alcohol. He says once the women were incapacitated the men raped them.
NPD: 2 additional suspects identified in shooting on Lakeview Drive
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department(NPD), two more suspects have been identified in a shooting on Lakeview Drive that happened on Nov. 22. On Dec. 2, NPD identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as alleged suspects in a shooting that happened late November. Hill is wanted...
Five men in Louisiana Arrested After Allegedly Drugging and Raping Two Women
Five men in Louisiana Arrested After Allegedly Drugging and Raping Two Women. Fort Polk, Louisiana – The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on December 1, 2022, that on November 25, 2022, they were contacted by a Beauregard Medical Facility regarding a sexual assault involving two female victims. Detectives...
Parents held Ville Platte man at gunpoint after they found him in bed with their daughter
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Ville Platte man allegedly found in bed with a seven-year-old girl in Bunkie early yesterday morning. Captain Tim Ryan says the girl’s parents held 61-year-old Jeffrey Brant of Ville Platte at gunpoint until authorities arrived. “ Brant was found inside the...
APD seeking help to identify gun shop burglary suspects
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has released images of the suspects wanted in connection with the burglary of a gun shop on Jackson Street that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 29, in which a stolen vehicle crashed into the building. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of...
