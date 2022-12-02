ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kalb.com

Natchitoches Christmas Parade ushers in the holiday spirit

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The streets of Natchitoches were filled with holiday cheer on Saturday, as the city hosted its annual Christmas parade during its 96th annual Christmas celebration. The City of Lights is known for its Christmas traditions, lighting up the city with festive decorations. During the parade, floats,...
kalb.com

Christmas joy growing at Lecompte farm

LECOMPTE, La. (KALB) - Sugar Mill Fields is a dream come true for Duana Juneau. If you are looking for a little something different to do for the holiday season, look no further. Sugar Mill Fields is a Christmas tree and cut flower farm located in Lecompte. Juneau recently planted...
kalb.com

Students at Peabody Magnet High School participate in career day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Students at Peabody Magnet High School took a break from the classroom for career day Thursday morning. Career day gives students an up-close look at different career paths and connects their classroom learning to the real world. Community leaders, local universities and different branches of the...
kalb.com

The Hotel Bentley is beginning to look a lot like Christmas

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Things at the Bentley are beginning to feel like the holiday season. For the third year, the Bentley installed their holiday tree in the hotel’s lobby. The tree stands over 22 feet tall, bearing over 3,000 lights. The hotel also set up an area to...
ktalnews.com

Boating accident on Cane River injures one

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a boating accident on Cane River Saturday night. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, at 6:35 p.m., NPSO Deputies, NPSO Rescue Boat, Natchitoches Police Department, Natchitoches City Fire Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to a boating accident on Cane River near the 300 block of Shoreline Drive.
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Fight breaks out on parade route

The Natchitoches Parish Journal was made aware of a video filmed by a parade attendee that captured a fight during the Christmas Parade on December 3, 2022. The video shows the Natchitoches Chief of Police and a School Color Guard passing by just before the fight started. Video Clip obtain...
KATC News

Elton Mayor dies at 77

The Mayor of the Town of Elton has died. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, Avella Ackless died from surgical complication, according to family.
avoyellestoday.com

Allen Desselles, 38, Marksville

On November 19, 1984, a baby boy was born to Allen and Wanda Desselle in Alexandria, Louisiana, they named him, Allen Preston Desselles. As a child, Allen Preston attended Holy Ghost Catholic School and went on to Marksville High School. He is a member of the class of 2002. He attended Holy Ghost Church.
kalb.com

Alexandria attorney defends now-convicted Oath Keepers

A staple in Cenla’s fitness scene is getting a bit of a makeover. The Courtyard Health and Racquet Club is under new ownership and has a new name. It is now known as “Beyond Fitness.”. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's...
KTBS

One person injured in boating accident

NATCHITOCHES, La. - One person was seriously injured after a boating accident in Natchitoches on Saturday. It happened just after 6-30 p.m., on the Cane River Lake. According to authorities, there were two people on the boat at the time. The other person was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.
KPLC TV

2 children rescued from burning home in Leesville

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Two children were rescued from a burning home on E. North Street in Leesville Wednesday. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Leesville Police Department and the Leesville Fire Department responded. First responders were able to enter the home and remove the children. Authorities said the...
kalb.com

APD seeking individuals for questioning

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a person wanted for questioning in regards to a current investigation, as well as the owner of a vehicle (see photo above). If you have any information on the person seen in the above photo, or the owner of...
louisianaradionetwork.com

Five Fort Polk soldiers charged with drugging and raping two Vernon Parish Women

Five soldiers stationed at Ft. Polk are in the Vernon Parish Jail today, charged with raping two women in Rosepine on November 25th. Sheriff Sam Craft says the women knew one of the soldiers, and that all five of them gave the two spiked alcohol. He says once the women were incapacitated the men raped them.
KSLA

NPD: 2 additional suspects identified in shooting on Lakeview Drive

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department(NPD), two more suspects have been identified in a shooting on Lakeview Drive that happened on Nov. 22. On Dec. 2, NPD identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as alleged suspects in a shooting that happened late November. Hill is wanted...
louisianaradionetwork.com

Parents held Ville Platte man at gunpoint after they found him in bed with their daughter

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Ville Platte man allegedly found in bed with a seven-year-old girl in Bunkie early yesterday morning. Captain Tim Ryan says the girl’s parents held 61-year-old Jeffrey Brant of Ville Platte at gunpoint until authorities arrived. “ Brant was found inside the...
kalb.com

APD seeking help to identify gun shop burglary suspects

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has released images of the suspects wanted in connection with the burglary of a gun shop on Jackson Street that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 29, in which a stolen vehicle crashed into the building. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of...

