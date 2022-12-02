Read full article on original website
SD GOP Has Potential to Grow
South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman of Dakota Dunes has announced he will not be running for a fourth two-year term as chairman. He says despite their dominance, the party still has room to grow…. Lederman says politics has become much more divisive…. Lederman says the party has...
SDDP Chair Seiler will step aside, endorses state Rep. Cwach. Can anyone lead the party back into political prominence?
When Randy Seiler was named chairman of the South Dakota Democratic Party in late summer 2019, it was in dire shape. The party was broke, and had closed offices in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. It had no paid staff and was in trouble with the Federal Election Commission, which resulted in a $40,000 fine in 2021. In short, it was a mess.
Group wants to ask voters for open primaries again | Dec 02
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... A group of election reformers are hoping to place a ballot question in...
Johnson starts Monday as new SD secretary of state
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Monae Johnson will take office Monday as South Dakota’s new secretary of state. The governor announced Friday she was appointing Johnson. Johnson, a Republican, won the election on November 8 against Democrat Tom Cool. Johnson defeated incumbent Steve Barnett for their party’s nomination at...
Governor Noem to announce upcoming fiscal year budget next week
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Kristi Noem is preparing to unveil her budget for South Dakota’s upcoming fiscal year. She says it will include a “complete elimination of the state sales tax on groceries”. The governor adds the state will continue to support South Dakota schools, public safety, and healthcare. She says the budget will “make key investments in both infrastructure and public safety to continue making our state safer and stronger”. Governor Noem will announce the budget on Tuesday (Dec. 6).
Woodbury Democrats react to Iowa being removed as 1st voting state
The DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee held a meeting in Washington, D.C. Friday further solidifying the presidential nominating process for 2024.
Noem’s TikTok ban kills tourism account, leaves other state entities mulling options
The South Dakota Department of Tourism deleted its TikTok account Tuesday, abandoning the 61,200 followers and 1.7 million likes the state agency cultivated on the popular social media app. And South Dakota State University is meeting with its general counsel on how to handle its 9,000-follower TikTok account — all after Gov. Kristi Noem banned […] The post Noem’s TikTok ban kills tourism account, leaves other state entities mulling options appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
Distracted driving is a hard habit to break in SD
South Dakota lawmaker Doug Barthel, a former police chief in Sioux Falls, tried to make state roadways safer from distracted drivers by spearheading passage of a law in 2020 to restrict cell phone use behind the wheel. The South Dakota law allows cell phone use in a vehicle, but only...
Jennifer Carnahan sues state GOP for allegedly violating separation agreement
MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Minnesota Republican Party chairperson Jennifer Carnahan is suing the state's GOP, alleging that members violated terms of a separation agreement.Carnahan resigned in August of 2021 amid claims of her close ties to Anton Lazzaro, a donor who was accused of sex trafficking minors, and allegations about a toxic work environment. Party officers approved $38,000 of severance pay for her, and she stepped down from a post she had held since 2017. The lawsuit, filed on Thursday, says she entered into a separation agreement on Aug. 19, 2021, which prevented Minnesota GOP employees and board members from disparaging her "in...
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After the groundbreaking ceremony last may to make way for a new squadron at Ellsworth Airforce base, the day of the unveiling of the new B-21 Raider took place Friday. Senator Mike Rounds was in California for the reveal. “Finally be able to show,...
South Dakota man indicted for threatening to kill Gov. Noem
Court documents say Jason William Shields, of Wagner, was indicted on Nov. 17 for threats made in October towards Gov. Kristi Noem and First Circuit Court Magistrate Judge Donna Bucher. Threatening a constitutional officer and a judicial officer is a Class 5 Felony per South Dakota state law.
Judge dismisses lawsuits against Wholestone Farms, City of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A circuit court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Wholestone Farms, the City of Sioux Falls, and the city council over a $500 million hog processing plant. Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson this week dismissed the lawsuit filed by Smart Growth Sioux Falls...
South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
A Democrat on what it’s like running in ruby red rural Minnesota
For the past two years I’ve written articles about what it’s like to be a Democrat in red, rural Minnesota. Now I’ll tell you what it’s like to be a Democrat running for public office in red, rural Minnesota. I filed to run for the state Senate on the last day possible: May 31. I […] The post A Democrat on what it’s like running in ruby red rural Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Christmas Wreath Laying at South Dakota Veterans Cemetery Scheduled
It's a tradition that has now reached its 30th year in America and you can take part later this month in South Dakota, honoring those who served to preserve the freedoms we hold so dear. Saturday, December 17, the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, in partnership with the Midwest...
Gordon sues Biden administration over oil and gas contract cancellations
(The Center Square) – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is again taking the Department of Interior to court. The governor has filed a second federal lawsuit against the Department relating to a Bureau of Land Management decision to pause oil and gas lease sales. In a statement, the governor called the litigation timely and vital to the interests of people living in his state.
SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached
South Dakota counties will receive over $15 million in one-time funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury over the next two years, with the ability to spend the money on nearly anything they want. The federal money is another form of COVID-19 economic relief stemming from the American Rescue Plan Act. This time, the […] The post SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Iowa is Home to One of the Best Hippy Towns in America
I'll do my best not harsh your mellow, but I feel it's my duty to inform you that Iowa, located smack in the middle of the continental 48 U.S. states, has a West Coast-level hippy town on its map. And it's far out!. If you're not into the hippy culture...
