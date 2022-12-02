ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse completes comeback win against Yale

NEW HAVEN, CT. (SU ATHLETICS) Syracuse women’s basketball wrapped up its two-game road trip with a 60-58 comeback win against Yale in the John J. Lee Amphitheatre. The Orange win their first road game under first-year head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. The Orange erased a 12-point halftime deficit behind double-digit scoring figures from senior guard Dyaisha […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse punches ticket to College Cup

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse men’s soccer is heading back to Cary, N.C. for the NCAA College Cup! The Orange advance to soccer’s version of the Final Four after beating Vermont 2-1 in the NCAA Championship Quarterfinal. Even with high winds in the first half, Syracuse was able to establish an attacking rhythm. The […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

SU football accepts bid to play in Pinstripe Bowl

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) — The Syracuse football team is headed to the Big Apple to face Minnesota in the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The bowl trip marks the Orange’s 27th bowl game, where the program holds a 16-9-1 record. The .635 winning percentage is the sixth-best winning percentage in the FBS among […]
sujuiceonline.com

Quick Hits: Edwards should be Syracuse’s center of attention

Syracuse edged Notre Dame on Saturday, 62-61. Here are some quick hits from the game:. It hardly needs mentioning that the Orange should continue to focus on getting the ball to Jesse Edwards in pretty much every game, not just those when he has a size advantage. His size, length, dexterity, and skillset are a lot for anyone to handle and when he demands double teams, it opens up other options for the offense.
sujuiceonline.com

Final projections place Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl

Earlier in the week, a majority of publications projected Syracuse playing in AAC opponent in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl after SU finished the regular season 7-5. But in the past week, those projections have started to shift toward Syracuse playing in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in New York City because of academic scheduling issues. That would pit the Orange against a Big 10 opponent on Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.
High School Football PRO

Syracuse, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Syracuse. The Cambridge Senior High School football team will have a game with Tioga Senior High School on December 03, 2022, 09:00:00. The Union-Endicott High School football team will have a game with Somers Senior High School on December 03, 2022, 12:00:00.
cnyhomepage.com

Coach Boeheim talks to Steve Infanti about recent struggles and looking ahead to Notre Dame

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Men’s Basketball coach Jim Boeheim joined Steve Infanti on the radio version of Orange Nation Thursday afternoon. Among many things, the coach touched upon the struggles of the team as of late and he looked ahead to Saturday’s game against Notre Dame in South Bend at Noon.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Ithaca’s historic season comes to an end

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (Ithaca Athletics) – The historic season for the No. 9/10 Ithaca College football team came to an end in the NCAA Division III Quarterfinals as the Bombers fell to No. 1 North Central, 48-7, at Benedetti-Wherli Stadium. Ithaca will conclude its season with a 12-1 record, making the second-most in program history. North […]
WIBX 950

Syracuse Drinks the Whole Country Under the Table

With holidays dedicated to drinking like St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve, and Mother's Day, it's surprising that the most popular drinking day in New York is actually the day before Thanksgiving. And Syracuse has something to be proud of (or ashamed of, depending on your persuasion). They outdrank most of the country on a day dubbed Drinksgiving.
Syracuse.com

Police in standoff with man in Syracuse’s Skunk City

Update 2:23 p.m.: Bellevue Avenue has been cleared. Only two police cars remain at the scene. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have been in a standoff with a man in Syracuse’s Skunk City for around 4 hours Saturday. Police have blocked off Bellevue Avenue between Summit Ave and Bellevue Terrace.
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Academy of Science to hold spaghetti dinner fundraiser for student lost in fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Academy of Science is posting publicly for the first time following the death of a student in a house fire just before Thanksgiving. Nezamiyah White was just 8 years old when she died in a house fire in North Syracuse on November 22. Her younger brother escaped, but a 76-year-old man in the home also died from his injuries.
uticatangerine.com

Assistant Director of Admissions: Rayna Orsino

Rayna Orsino is the Assistant Director of Admissions here at Utica University. As an Assistant Director of Admissions, Orsino works closely with prospective students and families as they navigate through the college search/admission process. In this role she helps students to apply and enroll in Utica University. This includes actively recruiting students and reviewing applications.

Comments / 0

Community Policy