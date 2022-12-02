Read full article on original website
Syracuse completes comeback win against Yale
NEW HAVEN, CT. (SU ATHLETICS) Syracuse women’s basketball wrapped up its two-game road trip with a 60-58 comeback win against Yale in the John J. Lee Amphitheatre. The Orange win their first road game under first-year head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. The Orange erased a 12-point halftime deficit behind double-digit scoring figures from senior guard Dyaisha […]
Syracuse punches ticket to College Cup
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse men’s soccer is heading back to Cary, N.C. for the NCAA College Cup! The Orange advance to soccer’s version of the Final Four after beating Vermont 2-1 in the NCAA Championship Quarterfinal. Even with high winds in the first half, Syracuse was able to establish an attacking rhythm. The […]
SU football accepts bid to play in Pinstripe Bowl
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) — The Syracuse football team is headed to the Big Apple to face Minnesota in the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The bowl trip marks the Orange’s 27th bowl game, where the program holds a 16-9-1 record. The .635 winning percentage is the sixth-best winning percentage in the FBS among […]
Quick Hits: Edwards should be Syracuse’s center of attention
Syracuse edged Notre Dame on Saturday, 62-61. Here are some quick hits from the game:. It hardly needs mentioning that the Orange should continue to focus on getting the ball to Jesse Edwards in pretty much every game, not just those when he has a size advantage. His size, length, dexterity, and skillset are a lot for anyone to handle and when he demands double teams, it opens up other options for the offense.
Final projections place Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl
Earlier in the week, a majority of publications projected Syracuse playing in AAC opponent in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl after SU finished the regular season 7-5. But in the past week, those projections have started to shift toward Syracuse playing in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in New York City because of academic scheduling issues. That would pit the Orange against a Big 10 opponent on Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.
Breanna Stewart comes home for basketball clinic, has advice for kids (86 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Breanna Stewart was back in town Sunday, hosting a basketball clinic for 300 boys and girls at North Syracuse Junior High. Stewart, a Cicero-North Syracuse graduate who grew up to become one of the best basketball players in the world, spent more than five hours instructing, challenging and speaking with kids from grades 4-12.
New seating in the JMA Wireless Dome could be ready for 2024 football season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University is targeting the 2024 football season to have new chairback seating installed in the JMA Wireless Dome, the school’s athletic director told syracuse.com Friday morning. That date is a year later than an initial target set by another top university official last spring.
Syracuse, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Syracuse. The Cambridge Senior High School football team will have a game with Tioga Senior High School on December 03, 2022, 09:00:00. The Union-Endicott High School football team will have a game with Somers Senior High School on December 03, 2022, 12:00:00.
Coach Boeheim talks to Steve Infanti about recent struggles and looking ahead to Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Men’s Basketball coach Jim Boeheim joined Steve Infanti on the radio version of Orange Nation Thursday afternoon. Among many things, the coach touched upon the struggles of the team as of late and he looked ahead to Saturday’s game against Notre Dame in South Bend at Noon.
Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling captures Bill Andersen Memorial Tournament trophy (66 photos)
The Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling squad captured the title at the Bill Andersen Memorial Tournament Saturday in its home gymnasium — and made some history in the process. “Our wrestlers overachieved and performed really well today,” C-NS coach Dave Wise said.
Ithaca’s historic season comes to an end
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (Ithaca Athletics) – The historic season for the No. 9/10 Ithaca College football team came to an end in the NCAA Division III Quarterfinals as the Bombers fell to No. 1 North Central, 48-7, at Benedetti-Wherli Stadium. Ithaca will conclude its season with a 12-1 record, making the second-most in program history. North […]
LaNorris Sellers has led his high school to its first state title game. ‘He’s a generational talent’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The night before Syracuse football executed a fourth-quarter comeback win over Boston College, one of its future players pulled off a similar act for his high school team. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers, the top recruit in SU’s 2023 recruiting class, put together a complete game for South...
Syracuse Drinks the Whole Country Under the Table
With holidays dedicated to drinking like St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve, and Mother's Day, it's surprising that the most popular drinking day in New York is actually the day before Thanksgiving. And Syracuse has something to be proud of (or ashamed of, depending on your persuasion). They outdrank most of the country on a day dubbed Drinksgiving.
Police in standoff with man in Syracuse’s Skunk City
Update 2:23 p.m.: Bellevue Avenue has been cleared. Only two police cars remain at the scene. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have been in a standoff with a man in Syracuse’s Skunk City for around 4 hours Saturday. Police have blocked off Bellevue Avenue between Summit Ave and Bellevue Terrace.
Watch: RFA sophomore nails buzzer beater to complete comeback vs. Corcoran in season opener (video)
The Rome Free Academy boys basketball team trailed Corcoran by as many as 19 points with about four-and-a-half minutes left in the fourth quarter of its season opener.
Photos: Inside the Nexus Center, Utica’s new $64M sports complex
The Nexus Center, a $64 million sports complex in downtown Utica, hosted its grand opening this week. It’s a 170,000-square-foot facility that will host ice hockey, box lacrosse, soccer and other field sports. There are three sheets of ice that can be converted to turf surfaces.
Mary Fox: Mom, nurse, volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood
Mary Fox, 1925-2022: Mom, nurse, parish volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. The very Irish eyes of Mary Fox smiled on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill neighborhood for...
Syracuse Academy of Science to hold spaghetti dinner fundraiser for student lost in fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Academy of Science is posting publicly for the first time following the death of a student in a house fire just before Thanksgiving. Nezamiyah White was just 8 years old when she died in a house fire in North Syracuse on November 22. Her younger brother escaped, but a 76-year-old man in the home also died from his injuries.
Assistant Director of Admissions: Rayna Orsino
Rayna Orsino is the Assistant Director of Admissions here at Utica University. As an Assistant Director of Admissions, Orsino works closely with prospective students and families as they navigate through the college search/admission process. In this role she helps students to apply and enroll in Utica University. This includes actively recruiting students and reviewing applications.
Citizenship Academy of Syracuse responds to tragic death of student who died in fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an emotional social media post, the Citizenship & Science Academy of Syracuse Charter School is responding to the tragic loss of one of its students, Nezamiyah “Nezzy” White, an 8-year-old who died in a house fire in the town of Clay just before Thanksgiving 2022.
