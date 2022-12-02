UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Washington Street Garage is one of the city’s four parking garages which is urgently in need of millions of dollars in repairs. In today’s board of Contract& Supply meeting, a new contract amount of $4,155,278.49 will be awarded to the national building & restoration corporation for the garage’s renovation. This amount increase doubled the original contract amount of $1,991,100.

