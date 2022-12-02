Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria teen arrested after attempted car theft
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenage girl was arrested Tuesday after trying to hijack a vehicle in the area of Kansas and Wisconsin. Just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Peoria Police Special Investigations Division officers identified the 15-year-old girl as a suspect wanted in connection with two prior incidents, one of which involved motor vehicle theft.
1470 WMBD
Crews fight Peoria attic fire
PEORIA, Ill. – Some damage was done to a Peoria home close to straddling the West Bluff and South Peoria areas. That’s according to Peoria Firefighters, who say they were able to get a blaze under control on West Fourth, inbetween Charlton and Kane Streets, in a little more than ten minutes Tuesday night at 5:18 p.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Married couple identified as victims of deadly Morton crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-vehicle car crash in Morton on Nov. 29 resulted in not one death, but two, as the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead Saturday. According to a press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 84-year-old Harold J. Mitchell–who was...
25newsnow.com
Second victim of Nov. fatal Tazewell County crash identified
MORTON (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is identifying a husband and wife killed in a crash in rural Morton on November 29. Harwood says the driver and husband, Harold J. Mitchell, 84, of Tanglewood Drive in Pekin, was transported to St. Francis in critical condition but was pronounced deceased Saturday, December 3 at 5:40 p.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Large response to fire in Creve Coeur
CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — A house fire in Creve Coeur Wednesday afternoon drew a large response from local fire departments. Marquette Heights, North Pekin, and East Peoria were among the fire departments onsite. Creve Coeur Fire Chief Brad Gill confirmed that an individual was inside the home when...
Central Illinois Proud
Four teens arrested after hitting parked car, ghost gun recovered
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four teenagers in a car were arrested late Tuesday night on a variety of charges–such as possession of weapons, including a ghost gun–after Peoria Police officers witnessed them strike a parked car and continue driving. At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6,...
1470 WMBD
Grand jury charges man with April shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria teenager arrested last month for a shooting in April that critically injured a woman is now being indicted by a grand jury. A grand jury Tuesday filed two counts of Aggravated Battery — both Class X felonies — against Jahmahn Williams, 19.
Coroner identifies Leroy deadly car crash victim
LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the person killed in Monday’s deadly car crash. Josephine Althouse of Leroy, age 90, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident. Tuesday’s autopsy report stated that Althouse died from multiple blunt injuries. Althouse was the sole driver and occupant of an […]
starvedrock.media
Charges Upgraded In Confrontation Near Starved Rock State Park
An Ottawa man linked to a chaotic few minutes near the south entrance to Starved Rock State Park is facing a new, more serious felony charge. A La Salle County Grand Jury on Tuesday indicted 40-year-old Thomas Reynolds on a class X felony of aggravated battery. He was also indicted for a class 1 felony of aggravated discharge of a firearm. A class X felony can mean up to 30 years in prison upon a conviction.
Central Illinois Proud
Student arrested after threatening Knoxville School District with firearms
KNOXVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A male juvenile in Knox County was arrested Monday after threatening students in the Knoxville School District within firearms. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of harassment and threats to a school and subsequently learned that the subject, who attends school in another district, was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students.
Central Illinois Proud
Union members picket Pontiac prison after near-fatal stabbing
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Members of AFSCME held an information picket outside of Pontiac ‘s maximum-security prison on Tuesday after an officer was stabbed last week, to demonstrate the need for safer working conditions inside the prison. Members of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees...
1470 WMBD
Peoria crews respond to business fire Sunday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called Sunday afternoon to the area of NE Adams and Voris Streets on reports of a roof on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Hascall said crews found heavy smoke coming from a two-story business when they arrived around 4:35 p.m. It took them a little less than an hour to bring the fire under control.
1470 WMBD
No injuries, but fire destroys one home in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — There are no injuries reported, but a Peoria home had to be demolished following a fire early Saturday. According to a release from Peoria Fire officials, it happened shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday at a home at 1304 S. Faraday Ave. Firefighters say they launched an...
wcbu.org
6 people are homeless after a South Peoria house fire
Six people are homeless after a house fire on Peoria's South Side over the weekend. Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1300 block of South Faraday just after 10 a.m. Saturday. The home sustained severe damage, and an emergency demolition was ordered. All six occupants were able to escape...
One dead in Leroy car crash
LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is dead following a car accident near Leroy on Monday. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder’s office said they received notification of one death from the accident. It happened at the intersection of 3100 E. at 400 North Rd. just east of Leroy at approximately 3:27 p.m. Officials are […]
wglt.org
LeRoy woman, 90, dies in rural McLean County crash
The McLean County Coroner's office released the identity of the crash victim as a 90-year-old woman from LeRoy. Authorities said a one person died in a motor vehicle crash Monday afternoon in rural LeRoy. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane said in a joint news...
Over $65K in jewelry stolen from a minivan in Galesburg
Another slew of vehicle burglaries has Galesburg Police investigating numerous thefts over the past week. On Tuesday, November 29th, police responded to the 200 block of Duffield Avenue after a 28-year-old man reported his 2008 Chevy Uplander was burglarized. The man said the passenger door doesn’t latch properly. Over $65,000 in jewelry was taken as well as $750 worth of Jordan brand shoes. The man showed officers the appraisal documentation for the jewelry. Also on Tuesday last week, GPD responded to the 300 block of North Broad Street after a 22-year-old female reported her 2010 Ford sedan was burglarized. She discovered numerous items scattered around her vehicle and missing was her blue snakeskin wallet that included her ID. On December 1st, GPD responded to the Silas Willard parking lot after staff discovered the catalytic converter on a 2015 Ford Cutaway van was taken. On December 2nd, a 35-year-old Galesburg man discovered his speakers and amplifier were taken from his 2002 GMC Yukon as it sat at the Winkler’s towing lot. The man discovered his audio equipment was stolen after he found them for sale on the Facebook marketplace.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Missing man found
UPDATE: 3:54 P.M. - Peoria Police say Robert Kuhn has been found and is OK. PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Robert L. Kuhn, was last seen Friday at around 11:56 a.m. leaving St. Francis...
Pontiac prison staff to picket amid safety concerns after inmate attack
PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Correctional officers in Pontiac are hitting the picket line on Wednesday to protest what they said is a severe understaffing and, as a consequence, reduced safety. This protest comes just weeks after a pair of officers working in the Pontiac Correctional Center were attacked by an inmate armed with an improvised […]
wglt.org
ISU student hopes new DNA technology brings closure to 1975 murder of Carol Rofstad
That's one of many unanswered questions surrounding the 1975 death of the Illinois State University student — and it's also the name of a new Facebook group that a current ISU senior is leveraging to revive interest in the nearly 50-year-old cold case. Nicole Roach is a senior psychology...
