Slay The Holidays At This Festive Drag Show in Hightstown, NJ

This has got to be the most iconic way to celebrate the holidays this year right in Mercer County, NJ. The holiday season has officially kicked off and there are so many ways to celebrate, but none that look quite like this. I can’t lie, drag shows have got to be one of my top 5 favorite events I’ve ever been to.
Warby Parker Glasses Is Coming to The Promenade in Marlton!

Looks like another addition is coming to The Promenade in Marlton, New Jersey!. Warby Parker, a retailer of prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses and sunglasses, is slated to open a location at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham. If you haven't ever...
12 great NJ themed gifts for the holidays

Lots of people have moved out on New Jersey for a variety of reasons. Two of my three kids did for jobs. One came back, thank God. What they took with them was a lot of Jersey pride, so they liked to display it as much as they could to remind them of home.
Laurita Winery’s Holiday Brunch Is On For 2022

The holiday season is in full swing and there’s so much to do to celebrate right in our area! Laurita Winery is one of New Jersey’s most popular wineries and they always have a packed schedule during the holidays. They just announced they’re going to be hosting the...
New Jersey’s ‘Griswold House’ is lit up and bigger than ever

Several years ago, I told you about a house in Mickleton, NJ, that recreated the Griswold House from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, complete with Cousin Eddie’s RV, and how it was turned into a toy drive by the owners who would put donated toys in the RV, eventually filling it.
‘Green Book’ actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. found dead

TMZ is reporting actor Frank Vallelonga Jr., who's most known for his work in "Green Book," has died. The New York Post is reporting his body was found dumped in the Bronx. His cause of death is still being determined, but according to law enforcement, it appears to be an overdose.
Holiday Chocolate Walk in Bordentown City, NJ Friday Night

This will certainly satisfy your chocolate craving. The 2022 Holiday Chocolate Walk in Bordentown is happening tonight (Friday, December 2nd) from 5:30pm - 9pm. Grab your family and friends and join the fun. Are you as intrigued as I was? According to the website, a Holiday Chocolate Walk is a...
This Is How High New Jersey Ranks For Christmas Spending

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, we start to really focus on just how much money we are going to drop this holiday season. The short answer is a lot. We all have a big gift list. We love the people on it and we want to make them happy this Christmas, but there is no doubt the price tag for all of it is high this year.
Will it Snow on Christmas in South Jersey?

Some kids, little and big, hope Santa Claus will deliver snow on December 25th and give us a White Christmas. Others wish for anything BUT. So, will it snow on Christmas in South Jersey? Here's what the experts are predicting. Who better to consult than The Old Farmer's Almanac?. According...
Cake Boss vending machines are now at NJ rest stops

The last time I wrote about Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, l was giving an update on his freak accident hand injury. He had what you could call a crinjury (cringe injury) when bowling alley equipment in his home jammed and he tried to clear it himself. A part impaled his hand and it was one hell of an ordeal for the celebrity baker from Hoboken.
These 2 NJ Towns Were Just Ranked Among The 25 BEST Christmas Towns in The U.S.

It's the most wonderful time of the year in New Jersey!. There are so many places to experience Holiday magic in the Garden State, whether you enjoy walking through Christmas villages, ice skating, caroling, shopping at Christmas shops, touring neighborhoods glittering with holiday lights, attending tree-lighting ceremonies, and so much more. You'll find all of it in New Jersey.
Trenton, NJ councilwoman questioned whether police director is really Black

TRENTON — The capital city's police director says he has been harassed by a vocal councilwoman who even questioned his blackness. In the lawsuit filed against Councilwoman Robin Vaughn and the city of Trenton, Police Director Steve Wilson claimed his rights under New Jersey's law against discrimination was violated.
